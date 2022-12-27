Here are our first impressions of BattleBit Remastered, a massive first-person shooter game, as well as a review of its gameplay during the playtest. For those not familiar with the game, here’s a quick summary. BattleBit Remastered is a first-person shooter with an emphasis on large-scale battles. Players battle it out on huge maps, taking over objectives and defending them from the enemy. If you’ve ever played any of the Battlefield games, or Modern Warfare 2’s Ground War mode, it’s like that. Of course, there’s more to it than that, and we will be going through it in our review and first impressions of BattleBit Remastered.

9 HOURS AGO