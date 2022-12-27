Read full article on original website
Cold today, warm tomorrow. Are weather extremes an ‘Ohio thing?’
Northeast Ohio is experiencing huge swings in weather, with negative temperatures and weather warnings to 50 degrees in less than a week.
thegardeningdad.com
10 BEST Herbs to Plant in March in Ohio (2023 Guide)
What are the best herbs to Plant in March in Ohio?. Finding the best herbs to plant in March in Ohio was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Winter Birding Opportunities Abound in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Winter weather brings an influx of interesting bird species and birding prospects to the Buckeye State, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. State wildlife areas feature diverse habitats and are open to the public year-round. These areas offer excellent places to view winter birds.
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
These Ohio cities are among the top 10 loneliest in America: study
According to a new study, Cleveland is ranked in the top 10 as one of the loneliest cities in America.
Farm and Dairy
Ohio hunters check 15,163 deer during extra gun weekend
COLUMBUS — Ohio hunters checked 15,163 deer during the extra weekend of deer gun hunting Dec. 17 and Dec. 18, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. In the same two-day period over the last three years, hunters checked an average of 12,944 deer. Hunters took 9,619 deer on the same weekend in 2021.
Ohio Fire marshal says 2022 was the deadliest year ever for fires
"It seldom happens that we have all of our field investigators deployed investigating fires, but for a time Friday, we did," said Ohio State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon.
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - '(You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am'
One of America’s most celebrated vocalists hailed from Ohio. Chillicothe to be exact. Nancy Wilson was a multi-talented singer and actor who had a long, storied career. Her prime career years were the early 1960’s to the beginning of the 1970’s. That means while most of you younger readers may not know who she is, your grandparents (and even more than a few parents) know who Wilson was.
hometownstations.com
Funding awarded to fire departments across Ohio for new radio systems
Columbus, OH (WLIO)- Over 3 million dollars in grant funds have been awarded to fire departments in 76 counties in Ohio. Funding from the MARCS Grant will be used to upgrade fire departments to the Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems program. The state of Ohio hopes to eventually integrate every department into the new radio system, which will improve communication within departments and with other agencies when responding to incidents. Local recipients of grant funds include 3 departments in Allen County, 3 in Mercer County, 3 in Van Wert County, 4 in Hardin County, and 10 departments in Putnam County.
WOWO News
Ohio man missing, reward for infromation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Ohio man is missing and his family is offering a reward for information on his location. The City of Byron Police Department says that Noah Johnson has been missing since November 18. Police are urging the public to help find Johnson. Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police department. Officials say there is a $3,000 reward for anyone who has information that will lead to Johnson.
WKRC
Former Greater Cincinnati Kroger building purchased by indoor shooting center
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The building that was formerly a Kroger store in Greater Cincinnati was purchased and the plan is for it to be home to multiple businesses. Kroger replaced its store at 5420 Liberty Fairfield Road in Butler County with another less than a mile away in...
hometownstations.com
Sports betting is legal in Ohio on January 1st
COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - The new year brings legalized sports betting to Ohio with plenty of options for placing a bet. Starting Sunday, Ohio joins more than 30 states where fans can bet on sports. Adults 21 and over who are in Ohio will be able to place wagers on their smartphones, inside casinos and racinos, and at sports books run by professional sports teams.
Ohio sees change of several thousands in COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases, making for a drop in infections as December comes to an end. The lowered case rate at the end of December is a much smaller case rate than the last two years' holiday seasons. Before the latest decline, Ohio […]
a-z-animals.com
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town. Years before Tiger King alarmed viewers and mainstream media by showing the ease with which an unhinged person could obtain dangerous wild animals, people in and around Zanesville, Ohio lived the unfortunate, brutal repercussions of bad owners collecting exotic pets. The chaos in Ohio caused widespread panic and death as over 50 wild animals including wolves, bears, tigers, and lions were set loose by a private owner.
New Ohio fireworks laws in place in time for New Year’s
If you want to ring in the new year with fireworks in Ohio, you can take full advantage of the new laws over the holiday weekend.
Winning Powerball lottery numbers for December 28, 2022: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $201 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing from Wednesday, Dec. 28, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below.. $200 prize: 11 winners. $100 prize: 19 winners. $14 prize: 309 winners.
Urbana Citizen
Eight ski resorts near Urbana
It’s finally cold enough to head to an area ski resort. Five ski resorts fall within the borders of Ohio, two more in neighboring Indiana and one just across the border in West Virginia. If you live in Urbana you really don’t have to travel far away to find...
WKRC
Ohio minimum wage increases with new year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With the new year comes a new minimum wage in Ohio. It is scheduled to increase on to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees, effective Sunday. That is an 80 cent increase. Tipped employees are getting a 40 cent bump to $5.05 an hour. This applies to...
953wiki.com
Governors Beshear and DeWine and Senator McConnell Announce Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project Awarded More Than $1.6 Billion in Federal Grants
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 29, 2022) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced today that the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project was awarded federal funding grants worth more than $1.6 billion, giving the landmark bridge and corridor project the green light to move toward construction.
When Ohio Direction Card Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023
Ohio residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits receive their payments according to the same schedule every month, based on the last digit of their case number....
