Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
Local DAR chapter hosts Wreaths Across America event in EastonLauren JessopEaston, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
Related
This New Jersey Restaurant Has Been Named The Best Pork Roll In The State
We all know that New Jersey is well-known for one very special type of meat. We are the pork roll capital of the world, so if the experts have singled out one place to name as the top spot to get some, that's a really big deal. Let's remember, a...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Yum! What is New Jersey’s Most Beloved Restaurant Chain?
I came across this article from Cheapism and thought it was a yummy topic. What is New Jersey's "Most Beloved Restaurant Chain"? Everyone loves food articles and we want to see what was named for Jersey. So I dug in and took a look at what Cheapism selected for us here in the Garden State and I was not shocked to see this eatery topping our list in New Jersey.
newjerseyisntboring.com
New Jersey Free Events for January 2023
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in January 2023. Be sure to put these free events on your calendar. Please verify these events before attending in case of any last-minute...
The 25 Best Breakfast Spots in All of Camden County, NJ, According to You!
We asked, you answered. When those breakfast cravings hit, these are the spots Camden County, NJ goes to indulge. Curious? Check out the list of suggestions. Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it's certainly easier to prioritize when food looks THIS good. From diners...
Another NJ Shore gem closes its doors at year’s end
UPDATE: Friday is the last day the Main Street Bar and Grill will be open, according to its Facebook page. After Dec. 30, it will close its doors forever. The owners encourage patrons to stop in, grab a bite to eat, and say goodbye. The restaurant is open from 11...
This amazing castle is right here in New Jersey
Let's face it when we think of "castles" you probably don't think of New Jersey. Maybe romantic visions of castles in England, Germany, Italy, or France pop into your thoughts, but Jersey?. New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies so it's no surprise that we have a history,...
8 Incredible New Jersey Restaurants and Bars with New Years Eve Celebrations
Do you still need plans for New Years Eve? These NJ venues are having celebrations. It's crazy to believe that 2023 is just days away. The past few years seem to have gone by in both a second, and an eternity. The Covid-19 pandemic changed the way we celebrated the new year in 2020 and 2021. Most of us, myself included, rang in the new year at home with family. But this year, it seems like things are finally back to how they once were.
wpgtalkradio.com
New Jersey Has The World’s Largest One Of These (Photos)
New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
Ring in 2023 on foot: Dozens of free First Day Hikes in NJ
Start off 2023 on the right foot by taking part in the annual First Day Hike in New Jersey’s state parks, forests, and historic sites on Jan. 1. There are more than 40 First Day hikes scheduled for New Year’s Day, a record number, said Caryn Shinske, spokeswoman for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
Linden's Bayway Diner Is Among Guy Fieri's Favorites, Website Says
Guy Fieri has dined at thousands of diners across the US and dozens in New Jersey on his Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Mashed has compiled a list of the best "Triple D" diners, and for the Garden State, flavortown is in Linden. "You can get some delicious,...
New Year’s Eve fireworks — where to watch in New Jersey
There may not be as many options as you'd have on July Fourth, but you can still find plenty of towns and businesses in New Jersey that are running fireworks displays to ring in the new year. Some are free to the public, others may come at a price so...
Farewell, Liberty Village: Nation’s oldest outlet mall is a ‘ghost town’ in final shopping days
For decades, the beloved brick walkways winding through the outlets at Liberty Village in Hunterdon County were a destination for shoppers in the days leading up to Christmas and Hanukkah. The outdoor mall — founded as the nation’s first major outlet center in the 1980s — drew shoppers from around...
New Jersey’s 25 best restaurants of 2022, ranked
After two years of utter chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Jersey dining scene took merciful steps toward normalcy in 2022. With no dining capacity restrictions, no vaccine mandate debates and fewer COVID outbreaks closing restaurants around the state, 2022 was a year of good eating for the Garden State. Many new restaurants opened and thrived. Iconic haunts continued to serve classic dishes. NJ.com’s ever-hungry food reporting team of Peter Genovese, Jeremy Schneider, Lauren Musni, Karim Shamsi-Basha and Stephanie Rizzolo was all over the state eating anything and everything New Jersey had to offer. The group got together to craft a list of New Jersey’s best restaurants for the year — a combination of new eateries that turned heads, tried-and-true Garden State institutions that had noteworthy years and some restaurants we just had to tell you about.
After 30 Years, This Burlington County Hallmark is Shutting Its Doors in 2023
It's been a decades-long run for this beloved store in Marlton, New Jersey, but now it's coming to an end. Joy's Hallmark, located in the Crispin Square in Marlton NJ (230 N Maple Ave C1), has announced that after 30 years, they'll be shutting their doors for good come Jan 25, 2023, according to Facebook community page A View from Evesham.
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formation
Garden State Parkway, Bloomfield, NJ.Photo byGoogle. A New Jersey witness at Bloomfield reported watching three hovering, orange-colored orbs at about 6:18 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem restaurant owner acquires Hellertown Diner
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The owner of a popular restaurant in north Bethlehem has taken over another dining establishment in Hellertown. Zonia Sibri-Quinde, owner of Sibri's Restaurant at 147 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem, recently purchased the Hellertown Diner at 29 Main St., according to a news release. Jeffrey Barber of...
This Is The Word Experts Say Is New Jersey’s Most Bizarre Slang Word
We are famous for a lot of things here in the Garden State, but we may have taken the art of slang words to a whole new level. There are so many reasons to have a colorful vocabulary here in New Jersey. All it takes is a few miles on 195, the Garden State Parkway, or Route 18 to prompt words to come pouring out of our mouths that we barely recognize.
Find Out Where to Get the Most Delicious Pizza in New Jersey
Pizza is a fan favorite and very seldom will you hear someone say "I hate pizza" in fact, I don't think I ever met anyone that said "I hate pizza" they are more likely to say "I ate pizza". See if you take away the "H" it changes the whole statement lol.
Hey, Chocolate Lovers! Here are Some of the Best Chocolate Shops in South Jersey
From caramels, to truffles, to pretzels, there's SO much chocolate-covered goodness being crafted in South Jersey. Here are 19 of your favorite local shops, just in time for Valentine's Day!. We asked, you answered. You tipped us off to where you track down the good stuff when you've gotta give...
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0