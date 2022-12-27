Columbus, OH (WLIO)- Over 3 million dollars in grant funds have been awarded to fire departments in 76 counties in Ohio. Funding from the MARCS Grant will be used to upgrade fire departments to the Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems program. The state of Ohio hopes to eventually integrate every department into the new radio system, which will improve communication within departments and with other agencies when responding to incidents. Local recipients of grant funds include 3 departments in Allen County, 3 in Mercer County, 3 in Van Wert County, 4 in Hardin County, and 10 departments in Putnam County.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO