ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Silence on Carlos Correa shows difference in New York Mets

It has been over a week since Carlos Correa was supposed to sign with the New York Mets. Since then, all that is known is that the deal is being held up by Correa’s medicals. The Mets are looking to add protections to the contract in case of injuries while Correa reportedly refuses to restructure his contract. This leaves everyone at the impasse where these conversations have been for the past few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

Chicago Bears release former first-round pick

There were once high hopes for former Michigan Wolverines standout Taco Charlton after being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but he has yet again failed to stick around with another NFL team. Charlton was released by the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, and they have claimed cornerback Michael Ojemudia off waivers Read more... The post Chicago Bears release former first-round pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Two new San Diego Padres on the trade block

Yesterday, we learned via MLB Trade Rumors that the San Deigo Padres would entertain offers for both Trent Grisham and Ha-Seong Kim and that could be of interest to the Chicago Cubs. With the talent on the Padres roster, it's no surprise they are looking to cut payroll where applicable. Not only from a financial standpoint, but the friars desecrated their farm system last season when they acquired Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

3 Braves players who must outperform 2022 to get back to World Series

The Atlanta Braves fell short in their World Series defense, but if a few key players outperform their 2022 seasons, the club can get back to the Fall Classic. Make no mistake, it was a magical run for the Atlanta Braves over the second half of the regular season. After trailing the Mets by double-digit games in the NL East race at one point, the defending World Series champions stormed back to take the division crown. It was remarkable — or at least it was until the postseason.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: MLB insider predicts blockbuster trade

Over the past couple of weeks, the belief that Rafael Devers will be signing a contract extension with the Boston Red Sox has begun to diminish and that has led to speculation that he may be traded to a team like the Chicago Cubs. When a word such as "galaxies" is used to describe how far apart the two sides are, reality begins to set in that, like so many Red Sox players before him, Devers could be finding a new home this season.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs News: Atlanta Braves model, Nelson Velazquez, and more

The Atlanta Braves continued to provide the blueprint for the Chicago Cubs and Major League Baseball on Tuesday night with the six-year, $73MM contract extension that they agreed to terms with catcher Sean Murphy. Murphy was acquired by the Braves in a trade with the Oakland Athletics earlier this offseason and now the Braves have locked up their catcher for the next six seasons. The Braves' extension with Murphy continues a trend that the team has followed in regard to their current core.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

REPORT: Chicago Bears looking outside NFL for next President/CEO

News broke in September that longtime Chicago Bears President/CEO Ted Phillips would be stepping down after this season. Bears fans were excited about the plan in September, and after seeing how this season has gone, there won’t be too many parties in Logan Square honoring the businessman. The Bears...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

303K+
Followers
590K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy