A Mets trade package to land another star if they miss out on Carlos Correa
If the New York Mets miss out on Carlos Correa, they don’t necessarily need to have a backup plan. However, this trade with a division rival could work. What’s going on with the Mets and Carlos Correa? No one really knows, as we haven’t heard from either side since before the Christmas holiday.
Silence on Carlos Correa shows difference in New York Mets
It has been over a week since Carlos Correa was supposed to sign with the New York Mets. Since then, all that is known is that the deal is being held up by Correa’s medicals. The Mets are looking to add protections to the contract in case of injuries while Correa reportedly refuses to restructure his contract. This leaves everyone at the impasse where these conversations have been for the past few days.
Just How Much Has the Cubs Roster Improved This Winter?
The Chicago Cubs are primed to contend this upcoming MLB season. But just how much more improved is their roster heading into the season?
Chicago Bears release former first-round pick
There were once high hopes for former Michigan Wolverines standout Taco Charlton after being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but he has yet again failed to stick around with another NFL team. Charlton was released by the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, and they have claimed cornerback Michael Ojemudia off waivers Read more... The post Chicago Bears release former first-round pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Two new San Diego Padres on the trade block
Yesterday, we learned via MLB Trade Rumors that the San Deigo Padres would entertain offers for both Trent Grisham and Ha-Seong Kim and that could be of interest to the Chicago Cubs. With the talent on the Padres roster, it's no surprise they are looking to cut payroll where applicable. Not only from a financial standpoint, but the friars desecrated their farm system last season when they acquired Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals.
White Sox Release New Seating Chart and Fans are Mad Online
The White Sox have a new seating chart on their website and fans are not happy about what that may mean for ticket prices.
3 Braves players who must outperform 2022 to get back to World Series
The Atlanta Braves fell short in their World Series defense, but if a few key players outperform their 2022 seasons, the club can get back to the Fall Classic. Make no mistake, it was a magical run for the Atlanta Braves over the second half of the regular season. After trailing the Mets by double-digit games in the NL East race at one point, the defending World Series champions stormed back to take the division crown. It was remarkable — or at least it was until the postseason.
Michael Kay’s Anthony Volpe story will get Yankees fans amped for Opening Day
While many of us are penciling in Oswald Peraza as the New York Yankees starting shortstop when Opening Day rolls around in 2023, perhaps, for once, we’re underestimating the organization’s aggression. According to offseason buzz, top prospect Anthony Volpe will have a shot to earn the job out...
Could the Cubs swing a trade for this prime change-of-scenery candidate?
In the short-term, the Cubs' outfield mix could wind up being a position of strength: switch-hitting Gold Glover Ian Happ will handle duties in left, Seiya Suzuki returns for his second season in the bigs over in right field and former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP Cody Bellinger will look to return to form in center field.
KSDK
Dylan Carlson set to break out in 2023? Would Eric Hosmer be a good fit? | Locked On Cardinals
Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson was selected as a breakout player for 2023, but what are expectations for him? Eric Hosmer is now a free agent, does he fit?
Chicago Cubs Rumors: MLB insider predicts blockbuster trade
Over the past couple of weeks, the belief that Rafael Devers will be signing a contract extension with the Boston Red Sox has begun to diminish and that has led to speculation that he may be traded to a team like the Chicago Cubs. When a word such as "galaxies" is used to describe how far apart the two sides are, reality begins to set in that, like so many Red Sox players before him, Devers could be finding a new home this season.
Chicago Cubs News: Tommy La Stella DFA, Tucker Barnhart arrives, and more
In a move to clear roster space for relief pitcher Taylor Rodgers, the San Francisco Giants have designated former Chicago Cubs utility infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment. La Stella became a fan favorite for the Cubs during his run with the team from 2015-2018. La Stella saw a breakout...
Chicago Cubs News: Atlanta Braves model, Nelson Velazquez, and more
The Atlanta Braves continued to provide the blueprint for the Chicago Cubs and Major League Baseball on Tuesday night with the six-year, $73MM contract extension that they agreed to terms with catcher Sean Murphy. Murphy was acquired by the Braves in a trade with the Oakland Athletics earlier this offseason and now the Braves have locked up their catcher for the next six seasons. The Braves' extension with Murphy continues a trend that the team has followed in regard to their current core.
REPORT: Chicago Bears looking outside NFL for next President/CEO
News broke in September that longtime Chicago Bears President/CEO Ted Phillips would be stepping down after this season. Bears fans were excited about the plan in September, and after seeing how this season has gone, there won’t be too many parties in Logan Square honoring the businessman. The Bears...
