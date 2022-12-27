Read full article on original website
fortscott.biz
Corrected Time for Special FS City Commission Meeting on Dec. 29
The City Commission will have a special meeting Thursday,. December 29th, 2022, at 5:00 PM at City Hall, 123 S. Main, Fort Scott,. Kansas to discuss the purchase of road equipment discussed. at the December 20th, 2022, regular City Commission Meeting. This meeting is open to the public. This meeting...
fortscott.biz
Robert Coon Invests in Another Downtown Building
Continuing the restoration of Fort Scott’s downtown, Robert and Kim Coon have purchased 120 E. Wall this week. They own Coon Rentals LLC. “After I bought the Kress Building, I fell in love with the downtown area,” Robert Coon said. “There is lots of energy, lots of events, music on Friday nights at Heritage Park. That little strip of Main Street was dead, now it’s thriving.”
koamnewsnow.com
Controlled burn east of Webb City, Mo. on December 30, 2022.
Controlled burn east of Webb City, Mo. on December 30, 2022. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
fortscott.biz
Fort Scott’s CHC Receives Federal Money: Completion Date March 2023
“There is a Santa Claus,” Krista Postai, CEO of Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas said. U.S. Senator Moran called Postai last Friday to let her know some good news for CHC/SEK. “Senator Jerry Moran contacted CHC/SEK on December 23 to notify us that our request for $5 million...
KVOE
Joint meeting for Neosho, Verdigris RACs set for Jan. 12
A joint meeting has been announced next month for two Regional Advisory Committees covering much of the KVOE listening area. Members of the Neosho and Verdigris RACs will meet Jan. 12 in Parsons to discuss recent updates from the Kansas Water Office, RAC responsibilities and groundwater management district plans for what are called local enhanced management areas — places where owners of water rights agree to have those rights regulated to a higher level of conservation and lower use of water than would normally take place.
fourstateshomepage.com
Jasper County Commission votes to add “Premium Pay”
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Some Jasper County workers can look forward to a fatter paycheck to begin the new year. The “Jasper County Commission,” this morning, voted to add “Premium Pay” for the next three months. The amount of the increase is based on how long...
fourstateshomepage.com
Pearl Bros. store in Joplin to close
JOPLIN, Mo. — A retail icon in downtown Joplin is closing, at least for a while. Pearl Brothers True Value hardware store at 716 Main Street will be closing its doors. Harold Berger has been working at the business six days a week since he graduated from college back in 1977. His father and grandfather bought the store back in 1949 and decided not to change the name of the business which first opened in 1905. He says it’s the right time for him to retire and he’ll miss the people that have supported his store over the years.
fortscott.biz
Bourbon County Commission Agenda For Dec. 29.
1st District-Nelson Blythe Minutes: Approved: _______________. 2nd District-Jim Harris Corrected: _______________________. 3rd District-Clifton Beth Adjourned at: _______________. County Clerk-Ashley Shelton. MEETING HELD IN THE COMMISSION ROOM BEGINNING at 8:00AM. Flag Salute. MOU Medical Director for Emergency Medical Services. Justifications for Executive Session:. KSA 75-4319(b)(1) To discuss personnel matters of...
WIBW
KBI: Findings in JCPD investigation with prosecutor
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - State authorities say their findings in an investigation of the Junction City Police Department are with the case’s prosecutor. The KBI told 13 NEWS Thursday they forwarded the case to the Linn County Attorney “a while ago,” and are unaware of any charges brought forward yet.
Crash in southeast Kansas kills Oklahoma man
A Miami, Oklahoma man was killed on Thursday night after crashing into a tree in Cherokee County, Kansas.
koamnewsnow.com
Trailer house fire in high winds spreads to grass fire near Carthage
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon, December 28, 2022, just before 1 p.m. reports of a trailer house fire alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies, and Mercy Ambulance responded. Mutual aid depts included, Oronogo, Webb City and Carterville. The trailer fire quickly spread due to...
koamnewsnow.com
Grain hauler goes off-road, launching off culvert, driver manages to stay upright
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. - Just before noon on Thursday, December 29, 2022, reports of a tractor trailer hauling grain crashing off MO-126 near State Route M in western Barton County alerted the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Tpr S. Carpenter of Troop D tells us the driver of the hauler was...
fourstateshomepage.com
Crash on I-44 in Joplin slows traffic to a crawl at MM6
JOPLIN, Mo. — A crash on I-44 just west of Exit 6 at Main Street, has traffic in the westbound lanes down to a stand-still. Avoid the area if possible. The Missouri Department of Transportation reports delays should be expected for the next hour and a half. The crash happened around 11:15 this morning.
kggfradio.com
Multiple Wrecks Causing Delays On I-44
There are multiple accidents in the westbound lanes of I-44, west of Joplin, toward the Oklahoma state line. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says traffic behind the wrecks are starting to cause delays in travel. There is no word on if high winds are the cause of the accidents. It...
KBI: Arrest made in death of Chanute woman
An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a Chanute woman. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office announced that Joseph Deluca, 37, was arrested Wednesday.
921news.com
Home Invasion in Vernon County Leads to Arrest of El Dorado Man
An El Dorado resident is in custody after an armed robbery took place west of Nevada. last week. According to officials with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies. responded to a 911 call of a home intruder with a gun on December 21. The suspect stole. items from the...
koamnewsnow.com
10-year-old injured in Jasper County hit-and-run
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run involving a 10-year-old in Jasper County, Missouri. According to the crash report, the child suffered minor injuries. It happened on Monday, December 26, around 8:05 am. The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the 10-year-old boy was in the roadway on County...
Man arrested in connection to Chanute homicide
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Neosho County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) have arrested a man in connection to a Chanute homicide that happened in early December.
koamnewsnow.com
Man struck and killed by train north of Joplin
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 10 p.m. Sunday night, December 25, 2022, reports of a train striking a pedestrian north of Joplin, alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn...
fourstateshomepage.com
ODET confirms large meth bust in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Officers say a search warrant executed at a Joplin home resulted in a huge bust for the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team and Joplin SWAT. Authorities served a Narcotics Search Warrant at 2106 Virginia Ave Wednesday morning and say they uncovered “a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine.”
