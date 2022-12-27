Wrestling: Norskies lose pair of duals at Middleton quad

Three pins weren’t enough for the DeForest wrestling team.

The Norskies took part in the Middleton quadrangular on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and lost to the home school 48-24 in one dual.

At 138 pounds, Lucas Evans won by fall over Mattie Papenthien in 1:41, while Tucker Schmidt pinned Camden Baker in 53 seconds at 152 and Tucker Ringstand stuck Michael Kuong’s shoulders to the mat in 2:16 at 195. DeForest’s other win came at 285, where Hayden Mathews was awarded the victory due to an injury to Braden Dzwonkowski.

The Norskies also lost to Waunakee 53-6 that night. DeForest got wins at 132, where Errol Romeis scored a 6-4 decision over Madison Mercurio, and 152, where Tucker Schmidt defeated Kristian Gaytan 8-6.

Another close match came at 160, where Michael Zulkoski was edged by Harrison May 3-2. At 145, Taryn Callaway battled Dane Spencer, before losing 7-2.

Next up for the Norskies is a home dual against Fort Atkinson on Friday, Jan. 6.