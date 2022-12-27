ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

CBS Detroit

'You've got to deliver': Democrats take charge in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democrats will be in charge of Michigan's state government for the first time in nearly 40 years come January, raising progressive hopes of undoing decades of Republican-backed measures and advancing an agenda that includes restrictions on guns and help for the working poor.With control of the state House and Senate and the governor's office, Democrats also will face a test of whether their party can deliver on years of promises in a swing state where they must appeal to more than just their base. Their performance could have wider consequences in 2024 for the presidential battleground state: The...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Planned Parenthood and other groups withdraw North Carolina lawsuit

(The Center Square) — Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and others recently withdrew a lawsuit challenging five North Carolina abortion statutes, though the voluntary dismissal allows them to refile at any time. Planned Parenthood filed the voluntary dismissal without prejudice last week, ending its legal challenge to five laws approved by the Legislature more than a decade ago to protect unborn children. Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit legal organization that represented...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
localocnews.com

Governor Gavin Newsom: Big Oil’s Top Lies

What you need to know: Big Oil is lying to Californians about Governor Newsom’s gas price gouging penalty. Earlier this month, Governor Gavin Newsom convened a special session of the Legislature to hold Big Oil accountable for fleecing Californians at the pump while making record profits. See the Governor’s proposed price gouging penalty here.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Helicopter with 4 on board crashes in Gulf of Mexico

The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours Thursday searching the waters off Louisiana for four people on board a helicopter that crashed while departing an oil platform. The helicopter's pilot and three oil workers went into the Gulf of Mexico about 8:40 a.m. CST, said Petty Officer Jose Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard's 8th District headquartered in New Orleans. Crews in a boat and a helicopter had found no sign of them by evening.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

'Potential chaos' after judge strikes down cashless bail in parts of Illinois

(The Center Square) – After months of debate over the pros and cons of the criminal justice package known as the SAFE-T Act, a judge has ruled the ending of cash bail in Illinois is unconstitutional. But confusion remains because the decision only affects those counties that filed lawsuits challenging the measure. Judge Thomas Cunningham ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, 65 district attorneys and sheriffs from around the state who filed lawsuits claiming the Pre-Trial Fairness Act was unconstitutional. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS News

Suspect arrested in Idaho student murders

Authorities arrested a 28-year-old man in Pennsylvania in a major break in the murder case of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds last month. Danya Bacchus reports.
MOSCOW, ID
CBS News

Southern California deputy shot, killed during traffic stop

A Southern California deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed, and the suspect was later shot and killed by officers following a police pursuit. Just before 2 p.m. local time, a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was shot after pulling over a vehicle in the city of Jurupa Valley, according to the sheriff's department. He later died of his wounds.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS News

CBS News

