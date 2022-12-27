Read full article on original website
Biden signs $1.7 trillion government funding bill: CBS News Flash Dec. 30, 2022
President Biden signed a $1.7 trillion spending package to fund the government. It includes $45 billion in military and economic aid to Ukraine. New York state’s first dispensary of legal recreational marijuana has opened in New York City. And the confetti test run in Times Square ahead of New Year’s Eve was a success!
North Carolina officials will not charge Mark Meadows with voter fraud
The North Carolina Department of Justice announced Friday that there was "not sufficient evidence" to bring charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and his wife, Debra Meadows, over allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election.
Mark Meadows won't face voter fraud charges in North Carolina, state attorney general says
RALEIGH, N.C. — Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff to President Donald Trump, won’t face voter fraud charges related to his 2020 registration and absentee vote in North Carolina, the state’s attorney general announced Friday. Meadows, a former western North Carolina congressman who worked...
'You've got to deliver': Democrats take charge in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democrats will be in charge of Michigan's state government for the first time in nearly 40 years come January, raising progressive hopes of undoing decades of Republican-backed measures and advancing an agenda that includes restrictions on guns and help for the working poor.With control of the state House and Senate and the governor's office, Democrats also will face a test of whether their party can deliver on years of promises in a swing state where they must appeal to more than just their base. Their performance could have wider consequences in 2024 for the presidential battleground state: The...
Plastic surgery provider faces federal lawsuit over allegedly posting fake reviews
A Seattle-area plastic surgery provider is facing a federal lawsuit for allegedly posting fake positive reviews online and intimidating or bribing patients to remove negative reviews, Washington state prosecutors said Thursday. Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office says Allure Esthetic and its owner, Dr. Javad Sajan, misled patients and the public...
Planned Parenthood and other groups withdraw North Carolina lawsuit
(The Center Square) — Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and others recently withdrew a lawsuit challenging five North Carolina abortion statutes, though the voluntary dismissal allows them to refile at any time. Planned Parenthood filed the voluntary dismissal without prejudice last week, ending its legal challenge to five laws approved by the Legislature more than a decade ago to protect unborn children. Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit legal organization that represented...
localocnews.com
Governor Gavin Newsom: Big Oil’s Top Lies
What you need to know: Big Oil is lying to Californians about Governor Newsom’s gas price gouging penalty. Earlier this month, Governor Gavin Newsom convened a special session of the Legislature to hold Big Oil accountable for fleecing Californians at the pump while making record profits. See the Governor’s proposed price gouging penalty here.
Kari Lake Will Have To Pay More Than $30K Because Of Her Election Lawsuit
Courts "should not be used to harass political opponents and sow completely unfounded doubts about the integrity of elections," the complaint read.
Helicopter with 4 on board crashes in Gulf of Mexico
The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours Thursday searching the waters off Louisiana for four people on board a helicopter that crashed while departing an oil platform. The helicopter's pilot and three oil workers went into the Gulf of Mexico about 8:40 a.m. CST, said Petty Officer Jose Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard's 8th District headquartered in New Orleans. Crews in a boat and a helicopter had found no sign of them by evening.
'Potential chaos' after judge strikes down cashless bail in parts of Illinois
(The Center Square) – After months of debate over the pros and cons of the criminal justice package known as the SAFE-T Act, a judge has ruled the ending of cash bail in Illinois is unconstitutional. But confusion remains because the decision only affects those counties that filed lawsuits challenging the measure. Judge Thomas Cunningham ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, 65 district attorneys and sheriffs from around the state who filed lawsuits claiming the Pre-Trial Fairness Act was unconstitutional. ...
Suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee tied to 4 other slayings, prosecutor says
A man suspected in Northern California serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings this week, bringing the total to seven deaths since April 2021, authorities said. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a man clad in black who...
Suspect arrested in Idaho student murders
Authorities arrested a 28-year-old man in Pennsylvania in a major break in the murder case of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds last month. Danya Bacchus reports.
Trump-Backed Election Loser Kari Lake Hints At Violence At Conservative Gathering
Lake was seen as one of the brightest stars in the Trump wing of the party but was among a slew of candidates spreading his election lies who lost in November.
Florida teacher holds dance-off with her eighth-grade student during an exam break
Eighth-grade teacher Yolanda Turner stole the show at her Florida school for dueling it out with one of her students during an impromptu dance off in the cafeteria.
Southern California deputy shot, killed during traffic stop
A Southern California deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed, and the suspect was later shot and killed by officers following a police pursuit. Just before 2 p.m. local time, a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was shot after pulling over a vehicle in the city of Jurupa Valley, according to the sheriff's department. He later died of his wounds.
Keystone Pipeline back up and running after oil spill in rural Kansas creek
A damaged section of the Keystone Pipeline that spewed about 14,000 barrels of oil into a Kansas creek has been repaired, Canadian pipeline operator TC Energy announced Thursday. "After completing repairs, inspections and testing we proceeded with a controlled restart of the Cushing Extension, safely returning the Keystone Pipeline to...
At least 82 children in Ohio infected with measles, more than half of whom are unvaccinated babies and toddlers
Measles is spreading among children in Ohio two months after cases were first detected. As of Wednesday morning, there are at least 82 cases of measles in central Ohio, officials said, all of which are children. Columbus Public Health first announced an investigation into the outbreak on Nov. 9 after...
CBS News
Crew arrested in connection to burglaries across multiple Illinois counties
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Three people are charged including two teens in connection with burglaries in multiple counties, Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli announced Friday. Al Miller, 35, along with two boys, 16 and 17, all from Chicago, was identified as the burglars. Detectives say...
NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert helps save chopper crash victims
Tom Brady's backup quarterback, Blaine Gabbert, helped rescue four people from a helicopter crash in the ocean waters off Tampa Bay, Florida, on Thursday. Gabbert was jet skiing nearby and raced to help.
California Highway Patrol highlights new state safety laws
– The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is educating the public on traffic safety laws that were passed during this year’s legislative season and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. The laws take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, unless otherwise noted:. Public Employment: Peace Officers: Citizenship (Senate Bill (SB) 960, Skinner)
CBS News
