ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Ground stop issued at Bush Intercontinental Airport

HOUSTON - It's been a tough travel week for travelers across the country. Now, the FAA has issued a ground stop at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. The ground stop is most likely due to strong storms that are moving across the Houston area. The ground stop is in effect...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Southwest says it expects normal operations to resume Friday

HOUSTON — Southwest Airlines said it expects to return to normal operations Friday after slashing about two-thirds of its schedule in recent days, including canceling another 2,350 flights Thursday. Southwest is struggling to recover after being overwhelmed by a winter storm that left hundreds of pilots and flight attendants...
HOUSTON, TX
KVUE

Southwest Airlines meltdown nearly disrupts wedding plans

AUSTIN, Texas — Southwest Airlines continues to throw a wrench in the public's plans, disrupting Christmas, New Year's Eve and even weddings. "I have always wanted a New Year's Eve wedding," said Wendi Reichstein. Reichstein and her fiancé, Aaron Sataloff, are getting married on Dec. 31 in Houston. Reichstein,...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Air travel nightmare leaves stranded passengers driving long hours, scrambling for rental cars

HOUSTON - The holiday travel nightmare put a real strain on rental car services, as hundreds of people opted to drive instead of waiting days to get where they were going. "Everyone's struggling to get home. So everyone's making reservations all over the city, because the airport has shut down reservations," said Jessica Roberts, Assistant Branch Manager at an Enterprise location near the Galleria.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Southwest Airlines: Inside the travel nightmares people are sharing on social media

HOUSTON – Southwest Airlines customers and staff have had a rough holiday season, and judging from the messages left on social media, that’s an incredible understatement. The delays and cancellations following a devastating winter storm and its fallout have left people affected by the Southwest situation with limited options and many frustrations. However, as with any crisis, there are helpers, too -- those that are trying to give people peace of mind about their luggage and ticket-counter employees who are handing out coffee to exhausted travelers.
HOUSTON, TX
maritime-executive.com

Galveston Plans Fourth Cruise Terminal as Port Handles 1M Passengers

The Port of Galveston, Texas is rapidly growing as a cruise homeport in the United States. As more passengers seek close to home embarkation opportunities, Galveston has emerged due to its strategic location attracting more cruise lines and ships and planning further expansion. Galveston entered the modern cruise industry 22...
GALVESTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas liquor stores to be closed for 61 hours during 2023 New Year's celebrations

HOUSTON - Bad news if you're not stocked up on liquor this holiday season. As we all know (unless you didn't for some reason) it's illegal, under the law put forth by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC), to purchase alcohol on Sunday. In other words, under state law, sales are not allowed following the Monday when those days fall on a Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
fortbendfocus.com

Dhanani Private Equity Group Hits Billion Dollar Mark and Takes on Fort Bend County

COVER STORY | By Patti Parish-Kaminski | Photos by Kelley Sweet Photography – Setting goals, developing new initiatives, launching projects – these are all objectives typically associated with a new year, but for Dhanani Private Equity Group (DPEG), the new year looks a bit different. In addition to the typical forecasting for the coming year, DPEG begins 2023 with a celebration of the ten-year-old Sugar Land based company achieving major milestones. DPEG closed 2022 with a billion dollars in transactions and 700 assets under management. And according to Chief Executive Officer and founder Nadyrshah “Nick” Dhanani, that’s only the beginning for this company that not only focuses on high returns but developing lasting partnerships with their investors.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Annual bourbon sale in Houston draws hundreds for hard-to-find bottles

HOUSTON - After all the season's gift giving, hundreds of people splurged on themselves in downtown Houston, to toast the new year with a freshly-stocked bar. More than 1,000 people waited in line, for up to two days, to buy their favorite bottles of bourbon; hard-to-find varieties that liquor retailer Specs gathered for their thirsty customers.
HOUSTON, TX
getnews.info

Discover Why This Man Is The Most Sought-After Real Estate Agent In Houston

As a Peruvian Mechanical Engineer, Alberto Ortecho worked for many years overseas for different oil services companies in the Middle East. After the impacts of COVID-19, He decided to take a leap of faith and move to the United States in 2020. With his savings from working in the oil industry, he invested in learning about real estate and began investing in properties across Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Authorities increasing security on Houston METRO after recent shootings

HOUSTON - Houston Metro Transit Police and the Houston Police Department are increasing security after recent incidents on buses and trains. "In the coming months, we’re going to be doing more partnering with the Houston Police Department," said Harris County Metro Transit Authority Chief Vera Bumpers. "We have increased our personnel as far as overtime. We are doing our best to ensure the safety of our citizens that are riding our system."
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Fake $100 Target gift cards left on cars in Rosenberg

HOUSTON - Some shoppers say they found what looks like $100 dollar Target gift cards on their cars when they left a Target in Rosenberg, but the store says it's not from them. These plastic cards say, "If your lucky numbers match, you are a winner" and list prizes including one million dollars, a Royal Caribbean cruise, and a new LG TV.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy