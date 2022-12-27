COVER STORY | By Patti Parish-Kaminski | Photos by Kelley Sweet Photography – Setting goals, developing new initiatives, launching projects – these are all objectives typically associated with a new year, but for Dhanani Private Equity Group (DPEG), the new year looks a bit different. In addition to the typical forecasting for the coming year, DPEG begins 2023 with a celebration of the ten-year-old Sugar Land based company achieving major milestones. DPEG closed 2022 with a billion dollars in transactions and 700 assets under management. And according to Chief Executive Officer and founder Nadyrshah “Nick” Dhanani, that’s only the beginning for this company that not only focuses on high returns but developing lasting partnerships with their investors.

