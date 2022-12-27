Read full article on original website
Southwest Airlines cancellation complicates wedding weekend in Houston
“That's what's most frustrating is people just don't know. They can't call and say we for sure can't come because it's really up to chance at this point over the next few days.”
fox26houston.com
Southwest cancels another 2,500 flights Wednesday, experts say airline unlikely to raise airfare cost
HOUSTON - Southwest canceled another 2,500 flights nationwide on Wednesday, as the Texas-based airline works to fix its system meltdown. Approximately 180 of those were in Houston. The cancellations and delays began December 22 when severe winter weather swept across the U.S. Since then, approximately 11,000 Southwest flights nationwide have...
fox26houston.com
Ground stop issued at Bush Intercontinental Airport
HOUSTON - It's been a tough travel week for travelers across the country. Now, the FAA has issued a ground stop at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. The ground stop is most likely due to strong storms that are moving across the Houston area. The ground stop is in effect...
Southwest says it expects normal operations to resume Friday
HOUSTON — Southwest Airlines said it expects to return to normal operations Friday after slashing about two-thirds of its schedule in recent days, including canceling another 2,350 flights Thursday. Southwest is struggling to recover after being overwhelmed by a winter storm that left hundreds of pilots and flight attendants...
Southwest Airlines meltdown nearly disrupts wedding plans
AUSTIN, Texas — Southwest Airlines continues to throw a wrench in the public's plans, disrupting Christmas, New Year's Eve and even weddings. "I have always wanted a New Year's Eve wedding," said Wendi Reichstein. Reichstein and her fiancé, Aaron Sataloff, are getting married on Dec. 31 in Houston. Reichstein,...
Coast Guard: Helicopter leaving oil platform operated by Houston-based company crashes in Gulf
HOUSTON — The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours Thursday searching waters off Louisiana for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. Just before 9 p.m., the search was suspended. The helicopter crashed as it was departing an oil platform owned by...
fox26houston.com
Air travel nightmare leaves stranded passengers driving long hours, scrambling for rental cars
HOUSTON - The holiday travel nightmare put a real strain on rental car services, as hundreds of people opted to drive instead of waiting days to get where they were going. "Everyone's struggling to get home. So everyone's making reservations all over the city, because the airport has shut down reservations," said Jessica Roberts, Assistant Branch Manager at an Enterprise location near the Galleria.
Click2Houston.com
Southwest Airlines: Inside the travel nightmares people are sharing on social media
HOUSTON – Southwest Airlines customers and staff have had a rough holiday season, and judging from the messages left on social media, that’s an incredible understatement. The delays and cancellations following a devastating winter storm and its fallout have left people affected by the Southwest situation with limited options and many frustrations. However, as with any crisis, there are helpers, too -- those that are trying to give people peace of mind about their luggage and ticket-counter employees who are handing out coffee to exhausted travelers.
maritime-executive.com
Galveston Plans Fourth Cruise Terminal as Port Handles 1M Passengers
The Port of Galveston, Texas is rapidly growing as a cruise homeport in the United States. As more passengers seek close to home embarkation opportunities, Galveston has emerged due to its strategic location attracting more cruise lines and ships and planning further expansion. Galveston entered the modern cruise industry 22...
'Still in grieving' | Southwest Airlines returns bags to widow as they vow to make things right
HOUSTON — The airport chaos was a lot more organized Tuesday morning at Hobby Airport, but the rows of luggage are still the topic of conversation. While exhausted passengers sit on the floor near the baggage carousel hoping their bags will be there, one woman's emotional roller coaster has finally come to an end.
Texas Card House Adding Onto Spring Location
The adjacent space will be renovated to make more room for the private social club.
Live in Baytown? Your drinking water may be affected by sewage spill officials say happened Friday
If you live within a half mile of the Goose Creek receiving stream, you're urged by officials to use distilled water or water that has been boiled for at least one minute.
Get paid $40 to tell TxDOT about trouble spots on Houston roads
HOUSTON — We all could use a little extra cash after the holidays. How about getting paid to weigh in on how TxDOT could improve our roadways?. From rush hour traffic to ongoing construction, driving in Houston can be frustrating. It’s a topic Houstonians have a lot of opinions on.
fox7austin.com
Texas liquor stores to be closed for 61 hours during 2023 New Year's celebrations
HOUSTON - Bad news if you're not stocked up on liquor this holiday season. As we all know (unless you didn't for some reason) it's illegal, under the law put forth by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC), to purchase alcohol on Sunday. In other words, under state law, sales are not allowed following the Monday when those days fall on a Sunday.
fortbendfocus.com
Dhanani Private Equity Group Hits Billion Dollar Mark and Takes on Fort Bend County
COVER STORY | By Patti Parish-Kaminski | Photos by Kelley Sweet Photography – Setting goals, developing new initiatives, launching projects – these are all objectives typically associated with a new year, but for Dhanani Private Equity Group (DPEG), the new year looks a bit different. In addition to the typical forecasting for the coming year, DPEG begins 2023 with a celebration of the ten-year-old Sugar Land based company achieving major milestones. DPEG closed 2022 with a billion dollars in transactions and 700 assets under management. And according to Chief Executive Officer and founder Nadyrshah “Nick” Dhanani, that’s only the beginning for this company that not only focuses on high returns but developing lasting partnerships with their investors.
fox26houston.com
Annual bourbon sale in Houston draws hundreds for hard-to-find bottles
HOUSTON - After all the season's gift giving, hundreds of people splurged on themselves in downtown Houston, to toast the new year with a freshly-stocked bar. More than 1,000 people waited in line, for up to two days, to buy their favorite bottles of bourbon; hard-to-find varieties that liquor retailer Specs gathered for their thirsty customers.
getnews.info
Discover Why This Man Is The Most Sought-After Real Estate Agent In Houston
As a Peruvian Mechanical Engineer, Alberto Ortecho worked for many years overseas for different oil services companies in the Middle East. After the impacts of COVID-19, He decided to take a leap of faith and move to the United States in 2020. With his savings from working in the oil industry, he invested in learning about real estate and began investing in properties across Texas.
fox26houston.com
Authorities increasing security on Houston METRO after recent shootings
HOUSTON - Houston Metro Transit Police and the Houston Police Department are increasing security after recent incidents on buses and trains. "In the coming months, we’re going to be doing more partnering with the Houston Police Department," said Harris County Metro Transit Authority Chief Vera Bumpers. "We have increased our personnel as far as overtime. We are doing our best to ensure the safety of our citizens that are riding our system."
fox26houston.com
Fake $100 Target gift cards left on cars in Rosenberg
HOUSTON - Some shoppers say they found what looks like $100 dollar Target gift cards on their cars when they left a Target in Rosenberg, but the store says it's not from them. These plastic cards say, "If your lucky numbers match, you are a winner" and list prizes including one million dollars, a Royal Caribbean cruise, and a new LG TV.
Watch: Texas woman stores hundreds of 'cold-stunned' bats in her attic
More than a thousand 'cold-stunned' bats were rescued by the Houston Humane Society in Texas, after falling off bridges in frigid weather.
