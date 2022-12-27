Read full article on original website
How This Large Texas City is Handling 1,000s of Migrants Crossing the BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to dropAsh JurbergTexas State
Alamogordo High School & Mescalero Apache Tournament Play Results Thursday EveningAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
KFOX 14
Volunteers talk about why they choose to help migrants on El Paso streets
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — During the lunch hour at the Welcome Center south of downtown El Paso, the facility served as a shelter for the unhoused. The center has also provided shelter for migrants who have arrived in El Paso. Marco Bello and his family left their home...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces' charm alludes to the city's art and natural attractions. Its vibrant art community is prevalent in its public works and pieces and free municipal museums. With its wide range of trails and golf courses, it's also an ideal city to engage in your outdoor sports and hobbies. Known...
West El Paso Johnny Carino’s Closes, But New One Set to Open
Bad news for Italian food fans. Especially those who are also west-siders in El Paso. There is now one less option to get your fresh-baked lasagna, wood-fired pizzas, and tiramisu in the Borderland. At least for now. The Johnny Carino's Italian restaurant in west El Paso on Sunland Park Drive...
Why Does El Paso Like Changing Street Names On Us?
It seems that back in the day, it was cool to name a street twice in El Paso. There's kind of a system to street names in El Paso. Certain neighborhoods will have a common theme about their street names. The Memorial Park historic section uses metals. Copper, Silver, Gold,...
cbs4local.com
CBS4's top 10 most viewed stories of 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It was certainly a year in which we rebounded from the pandemic, but 2022 has finally come to a close. As we look forward to 2023, we're looking back on the Top 10 stories from 2022. These are the stories that had the most...
whereverfamily.com
Family and Pet Getaways in Las Cruces, New Mexico
Already known for its foodie culture, outdoor recreation and agricultural traditions, Las Cruces, New Mexico, may surprise many family travelers with its countless pet-friendly attractions and experiences. A family trip to Las Cruces with the family pet allows everyone, including your furry friend, to enjoy a getaway to a fun and historic Western city.
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank feeds hungry migrants on El Paso streets
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank is feeding migrants. The organization makes sandwiches and other food items at its headquarters. Volunteers and staff members go into areas with a heavy migrant presence to give out food. Many migrants are delayed leaving El Paso by flight cancellations or other logistical issues. The post El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank feeds hungry migrants on El Paso streets appeared first on KVIA.
An El Paso Christmas Tradition: Dominick the Donkey
Every holiday season, the Buzz Adams Morning Show starts getting requests for Christmas songs. No song gets MORE requests than an obscure 1960 tune called “Dominick the Donkey”. How did a little-known novelty song with an Italian flair become the number one most requested song on a rock...
El Paso’s HOME Residents Got A Free Rock-Climbing Lessons From The Climbing Spiderman
If your spidey senses are tingling right now, there’s a reason why! And it’s a good reason. You might remember last month a video went viral on social media which showed a person dressed as Spider-man scaling the side of the Chelsea Tower without any safety measures, but most importantly without any authorization.
Here’s Where You Can Celebrate & Bring In The New Year In El Paso
In a few more days, we can say Adios, Sayonara & Goodbye to the year of 2022. And of course this is the perfect time to start planning on where to go for the New years Eve festivities. Sometimes it's nice to enjoy & celebrate at home; but if you want to party one last time in 2022, you have plenty of chances.
What Are Kolaches and Where Can You Find the Best in El Paso?
I don't know why but for the longest time, Kolaches have been such a mystery to me. Have I eaten one before? Yeah, probably- because as I have learned in the last 24 hours that I began researching Kolaches; they're basically just a Czech pastry that can be filled with either fruit or meats and cheeses. So, I think I have eaten them before- I just never knew that they were called Kolaches!
Delicious Restaurants El Pasoans Sorely Miss – Did You Eat There?
Some great restaurants have come and gone in El Paso. Here are a few that I really miss. The Back Door Lounge. It was located at the corner of Mesa and Rio Grande. They moved Downtown briefly but closed that location quickly. Best place ever for drinks and a burger or sandwich.
Courthouse News Service
El Paso to answer for resident’s flooded home
EL PASO, Texas — A Texas appeals court found that governmental immunity does not bar all of an El Paso homeowner’s claims against the city after its street resurfacing project allegedly caused flooding that damaged her home and injured her when a water line broke. The city could have foreseen this would happen.
El Paso Has Seen Some Outstanding Local Artists Emerge In 2022
In the last 3 years or so, we've seen some truly amazing artists from El Paso & around El Paso make it big; some have toured around the nation, others have toured around the WORLD. Some have become viral sensations. It's impossible for me to create a top 10 greatest...
El Paso businesses struggle as downtown building undergoes demolition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday Dec. 12, a fire broke out in a business located in Downtown El Paso. Since then, the city has declared the building is vulnerable, endangering the public and surrounding properties. This has also caused issues with surrounding businesses who lost significant customers due to El Paso St. being […]
Migrants receive warm meals from Operation Hope
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Operation Hope was seen giving out warm food to migrants at the Welcome Center on Oregon St. Thursday. Operation Hope collaborated with the Rock Faith Center, providing food by L&J Cafe and Olive Garden. The Rock Faith Center said they will always find a way to work with Operation Hope […]
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Each Section Of El Paso
El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas yet, it feels more like 5 small cities rolled into one. Seriously, it does. There are even rivalries between the different sections. East siders like to dis the west side. West siders run their mouths about people from the Northeast. The Northeasters are anti-east, etc, etc.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Highlights show a busy year in Las Cruces
For the arts, business, public safety, nonprofits helping those in need and much more, 2022 was a busy year in Las Cruces and Doña Ana County. Casa de Peregrinos (CdP) emergency food program broke ground in March on a new building at 991 W. Amador Ave., the location of the old Horse N Hound feed and supply store.
2022 Was A Great Year For Rock Shows In El Paso
Another year has come & gone; but one thing is for certain... we've had some AMAZING shows in 2022. We definitely have more to look forward to in 2023, like Greta Van Fleet/Rival Sons, Tantric, Motley Crue/Def Leppard... But let's look back on some of the great concerts we had...
Need a Resolution? Ring in 2023 a Mega Millionaire in El Paso…
'Tis the season for New Year's resolutions. Some common ones: dry January, get to the gym, eat healthy, travel, read an entire book, listen to more of the Buzz Adams Morning Show... etc. Most resolutions are well-intended, but they are poorly executed and often falter. If you have a hard...
