ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

89th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Game success for El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso hosted the 89th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Thousands were in the Borderland to take in the game and supported both the University of California Los Angeles Bruins versus the University of Pittsburgh Panthers. Many fans in attendance told KFOX14 El...
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Why not us Aggies?

At the end of the Quick Lane Bowl on ESPN Dec. 26 in Detroit, New Mexico State University head football coach Jerry Kill was on the turf of Ford Field accepting congratulations from fans and well-wishers who had spilled onto the turf following the Aggies’ victory over Bowling Green.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico State University to begin search for new chancellor

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The New Mexico State University Board of Regents has instructed university administration officials to work with the board to begin the search process for a new chancellor. The contract for the current NMSU Chancellor, Dan Arvizu, will expire on June 30, 2023. In a memo...
LAS CRUCES, NM
whereverfamily.com

Family and Pet Getaways in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Already known for its foodie culture, outdoor recreation and agricultural traditions, Las Cruces, New Mexico, may surprise many family travelers with its countless pet-friendly attractions and experiences. A family trip to Las Cruces with the family pet allows everyone, including your furry friend, to enjoy a getaway to a fun and historic Western city.
LAS CRUCES, NM
93.1 KISS FM

How Texans Are Using Whataburger Cups to Help During the Winter Season

A cold front is expected to hit El Paso soon, meanwhile, northern parts of Texas are already experiencing a blast of winter weather. While Texans prepare themselves for the cold, many are turning to Whataburger; not just for their delicious honey butter biscuits, but for their Styrofoam cups because many are using the cups in an ingenious way!
TEXAS STATE
lascrucesbulletin.com

Deputy Sheriff Jamar Cotton to speak at MLK Breakfast

Doña Ana County Deputy Sheriff Jamar Cotton will be the keynote speaker at the Doña Ana County NAACP’s Martin Luther King Breakfast, which will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Ave. Tickets to the breakfast are $30....
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

What Are Kolaches and Where Can You Find the Best in El Paso?

I don't know why but for the longest time, Kolaches have been such a mystery to me. Have I eaten one before? Yeah, probably- because as I have learned in the last 24 hours that I began researching Kolaches; they're basically just a Czech pastry that can be filled with either fruit or meats and cheeses. So, I think I have eaten them before- I just never knew that they were called Kolaches!
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Each Section Of El Paso

El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas yet, it feels more like 5 small cities rolled into one. Seriously, it does. There are even rivalries between the different sections. East siders like to dis the west side. West siders run their mouths about people from the Northeast. The Northeasters are anti-east, etc, etc.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 30, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.  Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso businesses struggle as downtown building undergoes demolition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday Dec. 12, a fire broke out in a business located in Downtown El Paso. Since then, the city has declared the building is vulnerable, endangering the public and surrounding properties. This has also caused issues with surrounding businesses who lost significant customers due to El Paso St. being […]
EL PASO, TX
US105

Must Try Burgers in Texas Includes One Delicious El Paso Burger

I don't usually question the science behind it- I just order the burger and enjoy it. But it is a favorite, and in Texas we don't mess around with our burgers. East Coast Traveler has named their "Best Must Try Burgers in Texas". I know what you're thinking: "East Coast Traveler? Did they get lost?" They don't explain what they were doing in Texas, but we can all thank them for compiling a list that is worthy of any burger lover or Texas foodie.
TEXAS STATE
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy