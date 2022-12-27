Read full article on original website
US Border Patrol El Paso Sector Alamogordo Las Cruces ApprehensionsAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Happy Birthday to Tuskegee Airmen Lt Flowers Age 107 a member Americas club of centenariansAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
KFOX 14
89th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Game success for El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso hosted the 89th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Thousands were in the Borderland to take in the game and supported both the University of California Los Angeles Bruins versus the University of Pittsburgh Panthers. Many fans in attendance told KFOX14 El...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Why not us Aggies?
At the end of the Quick Lane Bowl on ESPN Dec. 26 in Detroit, New Mexico State University head football coach Jerry Kill was on the turf of Ford Field accepting congratulations from fans and well-wishers who had spilled onto the turf following the Aggies’ victory over Bowling Green.
Pitt Football Players Share Their Favorite Sun Bowl Experiences
The annual Sun Bowl football game kicks off December 30th at noon at Sun Bowl stadium, right here in El Paso, Texas. Before the game pits these two teams against each other, the event's hospitality brings the teams together for unique experiences around El Paso. The annual experiences seem to...
NC State radio announcer indefinitely suspended after 'illegal aliens' remark during Mayo Bowl broadcast
NC State radio announcer Gary Hahn was suspended indefinitely right after the Wolfpack’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl loss on Friday for a remark he made about migrants in El Paso. The Sun Bowl in El Paso kicked off during the Mayo Bowl. As Hahn was referencing the game, he mentioned the “illegal aliens” in the Texas city.
Alamogordo High School & Mescalero Apache Tournament Play Results Thursday Evening
Thursday’s results from further High School Basketball Tournament play Day 2 at the El Paso Holiday Tournament at Franklin High School and for Alamogordo High School Tiger Boys Basketball as they faced off against Hanks.
KOAT 7
New Mexico State University to begin search for new chancellor
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The New Mexico State University Board of Regents has instructed university administration officials to work with the board to begin the search process for a new chancellor. The contract for the current NMSU Chancellor, Dan Arvizu, will expire on June 30, 2023. In a memo...
This El Paso Restaurant Has a Passion For Tacos That Defies the Border
At Elemi, fresh masa, avocado leaves, and agave are part of the mission and the menu.
whereverfamily.com
Family and Pet Getaways in Las Cruces, New Mexico
Already known for its foodie culture, outdoor recreation and agricultural traditions, Las Cruces, New Mexico, may surprise many family travelers with its countless pet-friendly attractions and experiences. A family trip to Las Cruces with the family pet allows everyone, including your furry friend, to enjoy a getaway to a fun and historic Western city.
How Texans Are Using Whataburger Cups to Help During the Winter Season
A cold front is expected to hit El Paso soon, meanwhile, northern parts of Texas are already experiencing a blast of winter weather. While Texans prepare themselves for the cold, many are turning to Whataburger; not just for their delicious honey butter biscuits, but for their Styrofoam cups because many are using the cups in an ingenious way!
Tasty Non Alcoholic Beers For The Sober Curious Brewed In Texas
Non - alcoholic beer is becoming a "thing" thanks in part to the sober - curious movement and there are several brewed in the lone star state. One is brewed right here in El Paso. The sober - curious movement has been growing steadily since about 2018. More and more...
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping Migrants
Recently Arizona Governor Doug Ducey lined up shipping containers to stop migrants from crossing the Arizona-Mexican border. This drew a lot of controversy from locals and the federal government who eventually sued the governor for placing the containers on federal land. Now, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is doing the same.
Delicious Restaurants El Pasoans Sorely Miss – Did You Eat There?
Some great restaurants have come and gone in El Paso. Here are a few that I really miss. The Back Door Lounge. It was located at the corner of Mesa and Rio Grande. They moved Downtown briefly but closed that location quickly. Best place ever for drinks and a burger or sandwich.
El Paso’s HOME Residents Got A Free Rock-Climbing Lessons From The Climbing Spiderman
If your spidey senses are tingling right now, there’s a reason why! And it’s a good reason. You might remember last month a video went viral on social media which showed a person dressed as Spider-man scaling the side of the Chelsea Tower without any safety measures, but most importantly without any authorization.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Deputy Sheriff Jamar Cotton to speak at MLK Breakfast
Doña Ana County Deputy Sheriff Jamar Cotton will be the keynote speaker at the Doña Ana County NAACP’s Martin Luther King Breakfast, which will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Ave. Tickets to the breakfast are $30....
What Are Kolaches and Where Can You Find the Best in El Paso?
I don't know why but for the longest time, Kolaches have been such a mystery to me. Have I eaten one before? Yeah, probably- because as I have learned in the last 24 hours that I began researching Kolaches; they're basically just a Czech pastry that can be filled with either fruit or meats and cheeses. So, I think I have eaten them before- I just never knew that they were called Kolaches!
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Each Section Of El Paso
El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas yet, it feels more like 5 small cities rolled into one. Seriously, it does. There are even rivalries between the different sections. East siders like to dis the west side. West siders run their mouths about people from the Northeast. The Northeasters are anti-east, etc, etc.
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 30, 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
El Paso businesses struggle as downtown building undergoes demolition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday Dec. 12, a fire broke out in a business located in Downtown El Paso. Since then, the city has declared the building is vulnerable, endangering the public and surrounding properties. This has also caused issues with surrounding businesses who lost significant customers due to El Paso St. being […]
Must Try Burgers in Texas Includes One Delicious El Paso Burger
I don't usually question the science behind it- I just order the burger and enjoy it. But it is a favorite, and in Texas we don't mess around with our burgers. East Coast Traveler has named their "Best Must Try Burgers in Texas". I know what you're thinking: "East Coast Traveler? Did they get lost?" They don't explain what they were doing in Texas, but we can all thank them for compiling a list that is worthy of any burger lover or Texas foodie.
Texas Restaurant Shows Off Just How in Love People are with Ramen
During the holidays, there are so many ridiculous and heartwarming commercials. Rarely are they both. One El Paso restaurant has created a short, but hilarious ad to promote their ramen that reminded me of these types of holiday commercials. One of the Best of 2022. Kroger, which I don't think...
