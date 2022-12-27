ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Hamden Man Charged with Menacing

Delaware County Sheriff's Deputies responded to call for a reported menacing complaint in the Town of Hamden on December 27th. Upon arriving, they interviewed 49-year-old Hayes Hathaway. After investigating, they found that Hathaway pushed the victim from behind, displayed an axe while verbally threatening to cause harm and then terminated the victim's electrical supply.
HAMDEN, NY
informnny.com

State Police arrest Corning man on 28 counts of rape

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- – The New York State Police announced the arrest of 51-year-old Lauren S. Brooks of West Edmeston on December 23 on over 28 charges. According to State Police, Brooks was arrested following an investigation and subsequent indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury for contact that he allegedly had with a minor.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

One Dead After Police Chase on Route 281

Yesterday, December 28th, around 10:15pm the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department attempted to make a traffic stop after an officer witnessed a white SUV go through a red light at the intersection of Route 281 and West Main St. in the Town of Cortlandville. The driver of the SUV failed...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

4 youth involved in car crash, leaving one dead (NYSP press release)

The New York State Police, in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General’s Office are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in Cortland County. On December 28, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an SUV driving through a red traffic light at the intersection of State Route 281 and West Main St., in the Town of Cortlandville. The Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on State Route 281, when the SUV failed to comply. Both the SUV and vehicle that the Deputy was operating, lost control and crashed, after failing to negotiate a turn onto the Interstate 81 on-ramp in the Town of Homer.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
columbiapaper.com

Employees arrested for theft of narcotics

LIVINGSTON—State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, 39, of Hudson and Alison Steedle, 47, of Clinton, December 5 and 6 respectively, in connection with the theft of narcotics from a nursing home. Each woman was charged with second degree forgery of medical prescriptions, a class D...
HUDSON, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortlandville Firefighters free trapped driver

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A trapped driver is rescued in Cortland County. The Cortlandville Fire Department was dispatched to Highland Road just after 11:00 am Thursday for a reported vehicle rollover. Firefighters found the person conscious but entrapped. They used a hydraulic rescue tool to open the driver’s side side door in less than 5 minutes. The driver was transported to a medical facility for injuries.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kraham Appoints Sophie Bergman to City Court Judge Position

Mayor Jared Kraham announced the appointment of Sophie Bergman as a Binghamton City Court Judge today. "I really looked at Sophie as a person who was an incredibly experienced prosecutor, but also a compassionate public servant, someone who has a history of fighting for crime victims in our community and making that an important part of her legal career," said Kraham.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WBRE

Man accused of throwing woman out of moving car

ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a man in custody they believe threw a woman out of a car moving at least 35 mph and locked her in a motel room. Police were called for an incident at the Mid Valley Motel in Archbald on Christmas Eve. Investigators were informed that a woman could […]
ARCHBALD, PA
cortlandvoice.com

County man charged with DWI following accident

A Cortland County man was arrested late Monday evening following an accident that resulted in property damage, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that county sheriff’s officers responded to the intersection of Kinney Gulf Road and Bond Road in the town of Homer.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

33-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Montgomery Crash

A 33-year-old Hudson Valley man was killed during a single-vehicle crash after being ejected from the car. The crash took place in Orange County in the town of Montgomery on Route 211 near Canning Road. When police arrived on the scene they found Dutchess County resident Frank Richards, of Wappingers...
MONTGOMERY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County man steals items from convenience store

A Cortland County man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he stole merchandise from a convenience store, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Michael P. Ahearn, 36 of Cortlandville, stole merchandise from the Pit Stop gas station and convenience store late Tuesday evening.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

26-Year-Old Killed After Car Crashes Into I-84 Rest Area In Wallkill

A 26-year-old was killed in an overnight crash in the Hudson Valley. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 in Orange County on a stretch of I-84 in Wallkill. A preliminary investigation determined Orange County resident Derrick N. Rosa was operating a 2007 Toyota Camry westbound when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and then entered the rest area, state police said.
WALLKILL, NY
WKTV

Man, 3 pets die in Oneonta mobile home fire on Christmas Day

ONEONTA, N.Y. – A man and his three pets were found dead inside a burning mobile home in Oneonta on Christmas Day. Fire crews were called to the Oneida Village Mobile Home Park around 12:30 p.m. to find the trailer fully engulfed in flames. Oneonta Fire Department immediately called...
ONEONTA, NY

