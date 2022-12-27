Read full article on original website
Albany man arrested on warrant from October incident
Albany County Sheriff reports the arrest of Stephen M. Drake II, 26 of Albany. Drake allegedly fled from police and threw an illegally possessed handgun out the window in an incident in October
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Hamden Man Charged with Menacing
Delaware County Sheriff's Deputies responded to call for a reported menacing complaint in the Town of Hamden on December 27th. Upon arriving, they interviewed 49-year-old Hayes Hathaway. After investigating, they found that Hathaway pushed the victim from behind, displayed an axe while verbally threatening to cause harm and then terminated the victim's electrical supply.
informnny.com
State Police arrest Corning man on 28 counts of rape
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- – The New York State Police announced the arrest of 51-year-old Lauren S. Brooks of West Edmeston on December 23 on over 28 charges. According to State Police, Brooks was arrested following an investigation and subsequent indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury for contact that he allegedly had with a minor.
Delaware County man charged with animal abuse
Last week, Delaware County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a property in the Town of Hamden for a possible animal abuse incident.
AG investigating 15 year-old killed during police pursuit in Homer
The New York State Attorney General's Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.
Man Nabbed For DWI In Town Of Ulster With Child In Car, State Police Say
A routine traffic stop turned into a DWI arrest after the driver was allegedly found to be intoxicated while driving with his 12-year-old child. The incident took place in Ulster County on I-87 around 11:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26, in the town of Ulster. According to New York State Police,...
Rest Area McDonald's Worker Intentionally Set Fire To Guilderland Building, Police Say
A McDonald’s employee at a rest area in the region is facing charges after allegedly setting fire to the building. State Police in Albany County were initially called to the Guilderland Travel Plaza on I-90 just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, with reports of a fire. Investigators...
Knives, Guns Present During Fight At Colonie Mall That Sparked Lockdowns, Police Say
Operations are back to normal at a mall in the region after a fight broke out between several people, sending some stores into a lockdown. In Albany County, Colonie Police were called to the Colonie Center Mall at around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, for a reported fight involving several individuals, some who were armed with knives and handguns.
wxhc.com
One Dead After Police Chase on Route 281
Yesterday, December 28th, around 10:15pm the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department attempted to make a traffic stop after an officer witnessed a white SUV go through a red light at the intersection of Route 281 and West Main St. in the Town of Cortlandville. The driver of the SUV failed...
cortlandvoice.com
4 youth involved in car crash, leaving one dead (NYSP press release)
The New York State Police, in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General’s Office are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in Cortland County. On December 28, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an SUV driving through a red traffic light at the intersection of State Route 281 and West Main St., in the Town of Cortlandville. The Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on State Route 281, when the SUV failed to comply. Both the SUV and vehicle that the Deputy was operating, lost control and crashed, after failing to negotiate a turn onto the Interstate 81 on-ramp in the Town of Homer.
columbiapaper.com
Employees arrested for theft of narcotics
LIVINGSTON—State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, 39, of Hudson and Alison Steedle, 47, of Clinton, December 5 and 6 respectively, in connection with the theft of narcotics from a nursing home. Each woman was charged with second degree forgery of medical prescriptions, a class D...
whcuradio.com
Cortlandville Firefighters free trapped driver
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A trapped driver is rescued in Cortland County. The Cortlandville Fire Department was dispatched to Highland Road just after 11:00 am Thursday for a reported vehicle rollover. Firefighters found the person conscious but entrapped. They used a hydraulic rescue tool to open the driver’s side side door in less than 5 minutes. The driver was transported to a medical facility for injuries.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Kraham Appoints Sophie Bergman to City Court Judge Position
Mayor Jared Kraham announced the appointment of Sophie Bergman as a Binghamton City Court Judge today. "I really looked at Sophie as a person who was an incredibly experienced prosecutor, but also a compassionate public servant, someone who has a history of fighting for crime victims in our community and making that an important part of her legal career," said Kraham.
Man accused of throwing woman out of moving car
ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a man in custody they believe threw a woman out of a car moving at least 35 mph and locked her in a motel room. Police were called for an incident at the Mid Valley Motel in Archbald on Christmas Eve. Investigators were informed that a woman could […]
cortlandvoice.com
County man charged with DWI following accident
A Cortland County man was arrested late Monday evening following an accident that resulted in property damage, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that county sheriff’s officers responded to the intersection of Kinney Gulf Road and Bond Road in the town of Homer.
33-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Montgomery Crash
A 33-year-old Hudson Valley man was killed during a single-vehicle crash after being ejected from the car. The crash took place in Orange County in the town of Montgomery on Route 211 near Canning Road. When police arrived on the scene they found Dutchess County resident Frank Richards, of Wappingers...
cortlandvoice.com
County man steals items from convenience store
A Cortland County man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he stole merchandise from a convenience store, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Michael P. Ahearn, 36 of Cortlandville, stole merchandise from the Pit Stop gas station and convenience store late Tuesday evening.
26-Year-Old Killed After Car Crashes Into I-84 Rest Area In Wallkill
A 26-year-old was killed in an overnight crash in the Hudson Valley. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 in Orange County on a stretch of I-84 in Wallkill. A preliminary investigation determined Orange County resident Derrick N. Rosa was operating a 2007 Toyota Camry westbound when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and then entered the rest area, state police said.
WKTV
Man, 3 pets die in Oneonta mobile home fire on Christmas Day
ONEONTA, N.Y. – A man and his three pets were found dead inside a burning mobile home in Oneonta on Christmas Day. Fire crews were called to the Oneida Village Mobile Home Park around 12:30 p.m. to find the trailer fully engulfed in flames. Oneonta Fire Department immediately called...
Otsego County businesses pass underage drinking bust
Last week, New York State Police tested several Otsego County businesses during an underage drinking initiative, and they all were in compliance.
