news3lv.com
Stranded travelers develop friendships during wave of flight cancellations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — While flight cancellations at Southwest Airlines continue, some stranded travelers are uniting to find their way back home. Judi Nasta expected to return to Harry Reid International Airport after traveling during the holiday weekend. After experiencing the wave of canceled flights, Nasta was stranded at...
news3lv.com
Southwest Airlines nightmare continues with more cancellations in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The travel nightmare for Southwest Airlines customers in Las Vegas is still continuing Thursday. A total of 197 flights have been canceled at Harry Reid International Airport, with all but eight coming from Southwest, per the website FlightAware. It's the latest round of cancellations for...
news3lv.com
Southwest misery at Las Vegas airport continues as flights still being cancelled
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Southwest Airlines is the target of scorn and condemnation following days of widespread flight cancellations that stranded thousands, ruined holidays, and caused the loss of countless luggage. The turmoil began as a massive winter storm pounded the eastern portion of the US last week just...
news3lv.com
Southwest fallout leads to big increase in bus services like Greyhound
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the fallout from Southwest Airlines' massive wave of cancellations the past week continues, many weary travelers are giving up on air travel and searching for alternative means to get home. According to Greyhound, they've seen a 15-20% increase in passenger demand over the last...
news3lv.com
'Southwest was warned,' unions say during flight cancellation misery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The widespread of flight cancellations continue for Southwest Airlines, and unions are sharing actions that should have been taken to prevent the travel mishaps. Southwest executives say the severe winter storm, the busy holiday weekend, and sick days from the spread of viruses caused all...
news3lv.com
Most of One October land sold to tribal group, says MGM Resorts
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — MGM Resorts has finalized the sale of the land across from The Luxor known as the Village property – which was the site of the Route 91 Harvest Festival on October 1, 2017. This sale does not involve the land committed to housing the...
news3lv.com
Cancellations pile up in Las Vegas for third straight day of Southwest meltdown
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The cancellations continue to pile up for people flying through Las Vegas on Wednesday amid the massive issues plaguing Southwest Airlines this week. There have been 192 Southwest flights for Harry Reid International Airport canceled as of 7 a.m., out of a total of 209 cancellations, according to the website FlightAware.
news3lv.com
Tao Hospitality to host hiring fair for new Aria Resort restaurant
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Aria Resort's newest restaurant is looking to fill more than 100 positions ahead of its upcoming grand opening. Tao Group Hospitality is hosting four hiring events throughout January for restaurant Cathédrale. Cathédrale is set to open in early 2023. Interviews will be held...
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas introduces program to prevent crime in tourist areas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas announced it's implementing a new program to reduce and prevent crime in tourist-heavy areas. The program is called Operation S.A.F.E.R. – Stronger Alliance For Enforcement and Relationships, according to the city. Deputy city marshals will work with businesses, residents,...
news3lv.com
Millionaire Morning Mamas founder Lisa Easton talks creating wealth in new year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Creating abundance and wealth -- it's a great resolution to have as we head into the new year. Lisa Easton, founder and CEO of Millionaire Morning Mamas, is helping women make it their reality. She joined us to share more tips.
news3lv.com
Rodeo clown wins mega jackpot at Horseshoe Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One lucky rodeo clown took home almost half a million dollars after winning the first mega jackpot in a new Las Vegas casino. Caesars Rewards member Jeff Reeves won $499,763 on Three Card Poker at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Thursday. This marks the first major...
news3lv.com
Miss Universe Laos visits Las Vegas with U.S. tour
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — She's already made history as Miss Universe Laos 2022, and now she's in contention for the 71st annual Miss Universe happening next month. Payengxa Lor joined us to talk about visiting Las Vegas as part of her U.S. tour and competing in the pageant.
news3lv.com
Smoke advisory issued for New Years Eve and Day in Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — In anticipation of the annual New Year's Eve fireworks show, Clark County has issued a smoke advisory for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Fireworks can lead to elevated particles in the air, which can impact the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
news3lv.com
Breaking Down the Law: Airline cancellations
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With all of the chaos caused by airline cancellations and delays, many are wondering what legal rights they have against airline companies. Joining us now to discuss it is attorney Matt Hoffmann with Battle Born Injury Lawyers.
news3lv.com
Low-altitude helicopter flights planned for Las Vegas Strip New Year's Eve prep
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Federal officials will be undertaking low-altitude helicopter flights over the Las Vegas Strip this week in preparation for New Year's Eve festivities. The National Nuclear Security Administration says flights will take place on Thursday and Saturday, Dec. 29 and 31, to measure expected background radiation.
news3lv.com
Meráki Greek Grill
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Doing something with love, passion, and soul. It's the meaning of the word 'Meraki' and joining me now from Meraki Greek Grill are Jerry Goumroian and Joe Djavairian.
news3lv.com
Embrace your texture with Las Vegas valley hair salon Radically Curly
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Embracing your texture -- that's the mission of a local hair salon for all of us. Danielle Green, the owner of Radically Curly, joined us to talk more about this.
news3lv.com
Celebrate New Year's Eve with Station Casinos
Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're staying indoors this New Year's Eve, Station Casinos has you covered. Click the video above for more with master mixologist Jamie Clark.
news3lv.com
Last call for a selfie, Selfie Wrld Las Vegas is closing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Last call for a selfie. One local business is closing its doors early next year. On Wednesday, Selfie Wrld Las Vegas announced via Instagram that they will be closing their doors at the end of January 2023. Part of the announcement read, "We have put...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police recognize longtime department leaders during retirement ceremony
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is saying goodbye to some longtime department leaders. On Thursday, LVMPD shared some photos from a retirement celebration held for several employees. Collectively, they have all dedicated 94 years of service to the department. MORE ON NEWS 3...
