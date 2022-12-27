ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Stranded travelers develop friendships during wave of flight cancellations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — While flight cancellations at Southwest Airlines continue, some stranded travelers are uniting to find their way back home. Judi Nasta expected to return to Harry Reid International Airport after traveling during the holiday weekend. After experiencing the wave of canceled flights, Nasta was stranded at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Southwest Airlines nightmare continues with more cancellations in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The travel nightmare for Southwest Airlines customers in Las Vegas is still continuing Thursday. A total of 197 flights have been canceled at Harry Reid International Airport, with all but eight coming from Southwest, per the website FlightAware. It's the latest round of cancellations for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Southwest fallout leads to big increase in bus services like Greyhound

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the fallout from Southwest Airlines' massive wave of cancellations the past week continues, many weary travelers are giving up on air travel and searching for alternative means to get home. According to Greyhound, they've seen a 15-20% increase in passenger demand over the last...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Southwest was warned,' unions say during flight cancellation misery

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The widespread of flight cancellations continue for Southwest Airlines, and unions are sharing actions that should have been taken to prevent the travel mishaps. Southwest executives say the severe winter storm, the busy holiday weekend, and sick days from the spread of viruses caused all...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Cancellations pile up in Las Vegas for third straight day of Southwest meltdown

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The cancellations continue to pile up for people flying through Las Vegas on Wednesday amid the massive issues plaguing Southwest Airlines this week. There have been 192 Southwest flights for Harry Reid International Airport canceled as of 7 a.m., out of a total of 209 cancellations, according to the website FlightAware.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Tao Hospitality to host hiring fair for new Aria Resort restaurant

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Aria Resort's newest restaurant is looking to fill more than 100 positions ahead of its upcoming grand opening. Tao Group Hospitality is hosting four hiring events throughout January for restaurant Cathédrale. Cathédrale is set to open in early 2023. Interviews will be held...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

City of Las Vegas introduces program to prevent crime in tourist areas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas announced it's implementing a new program to reduce and prevent crime in tourist-heavy areas. The program is called Operation S.A.F.E.R. – Stronger Alliance For Enforcement and Relationships, according to the city. Deputy city marshals will work with businesses, residents,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Rodeo clown wins mega jackpot at Horseshoe Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One lucky rodeo clown took home almost half a million dollars after winning the first mega jackpot in a new Las Vegas casino. Caesars Rewards member Jeff Reeves won $499,763 on Three Card Poker at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Thursday. This marks the first major...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Miss Universe Laos visits Las Vegas with U.S. tour

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — She's already made history as Miss Universe Laos 2022, and now she's in contention for the 71st annual Miss Universe happening next month. Payengxa Lor joined us to talk about visiting Las Vegas as part of her U.S. tour and competing in the pageant.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Smoke advisory issued for New Years Eve and Day in Las Vegas valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — In anticipation of the annual New Year's Eve fireworks show, Clark County has issued a smoke advisory for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Fireworks can lead to elevated particles in the air, which can impact the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Breaking Down the Law: Airline cancellations

Las Vegas (KSNV) — With all of the chaos caused by airline cancellations and delays, many are wondering what legal rights they have against airline companies. Joining us now to discuss it is attorney Matt Hoffmann with Battle Born Injury Lawyers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Meráki Greek Grill

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Doing something with love, passion, and soul. It's the meaning of the word 'Meraki' and joining me now from Meraki Greek Grill are Jerry Goumroian and Joe Djavairian.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Last call for a selfie, Selfie Wrld Las Vegas is closing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Last call for a selfie. One local business is closing its doors early next year. On Wednesday, Selfie Wrld Las Vegas announced via Instagram that they will be closing their doors at the end of January 2023. Part of the announcement read, "We have put...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy