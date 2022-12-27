Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Animal shelters highlight pet safety during New Year's celebration
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — While guests cheer on the New Year, pet owners are reminded to hold on to their furry friends during the celebration. For pets, all of the noise and commotion that comes along with the New Year's celebration may be scary. Many animal shelters report an...
news3lv.com
The Animal Foundation finds loving home for dog who sits by window all day
Las Vegas (KSNV) — UPDATE: The Animal Foundation says Lucy was adopted later that day!. ORIGINAL: A local animal shelter hopes to find a loving home for one of its older pups, who has recently spent her days looking out the window. Lucy has been at the shelter for...
news3lv.com
Meráki Greek Grill
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Doing something with love, passion, and soul. It's the meaning of the word 'Meraki' and joining me now from Meraki Greek Grill are Jerry Goumroian and Joe Djavairian.
news3lv.com
Tao Hospitality to host hiring fair for new Aria Resort restaurant
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Aria Resort's newest restaurant is looking to fill more than 100 positions ahead of its upcoming grand opening. Tao Group Hospitality is hosting four hiring events throughout January for restaurant Cathédrale. Cathédrale is set to open in early 2023. Interviews will be held...
This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip
People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
news3lv.com
Embrace your texture with Las Vegas valley hair salon Radically Curly
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Embracing your texture -- that's the mission of a local hair salon for all of us. Danielle Green, the owner of Radically Curly, joined us to talk more about this.
news3lv.com
Dog with severe mange now spending time and recovering with foster family
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Penny continues to get better as she spends some time with her new foster family. On Wednesday, The Animal Foundation shared new pictures of the pup with her new foster family. According to the post, she spends her days running around with the foster family's...
MGM sells 1 October concert grounds to Native American tribal group
MGM Resorts International has announced the sale of the land of the 1 October mass shooting to Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.
news3lv.com
Celebrate New Year's Eve with Station Casinos
Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're staying indoors this New Year's Eve, Station Casinos has you covered. Click the video above for more with master mixologist Jamie Clark.
news3lv.com
Stranded travelers develop friendships during wave of flight cancellations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — While flight cancellations at Southwest Airlines continue, some stranded travelers are uniting to find their way back home. Judi Nasta expected to return to Harry Reid International Airport after traveling during the holiday weekend. After experiencing the wave of canceled flights, Nasta was stranded at...
travellemming.com
15 Best Bars in Las Vegas in 2023 (By a Local)
Bars in Las Vegas are pretty easy to come by, but finding the best bars in Las Vegas takes an inside scoop. Lucky for you, I’m a Las Vegas local and am here to help you find the best bars in Las Vegas. Nightlife is one of the things Las Vegas is famous for, and checking out the bar scene is easily one of the best Las Vegas activities.
How much it costs to stay in Las Vegas to celebrate New Year’s Eve
Hundreds of thousands of people are visiting Las Vegas for the New Year's celebration and all of them need a place to stay. Here's a look at what people are paying to celebrate the new year along the Las Vegas Strip and in downtown Las Vegas at the Fremont Street Experience.
news3lv.com
Smoke advisory issued for New Years Eve and Day in Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — In anticipation of the annual New Year's Eve fireworks show, Clark County has issued a smoke advisory for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Fireworks can lead to elevated particles in the air, which can impact the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
twowanderingsoles.com
17 Fun Day Trips from Las Vegas
This page may contain affiliate links. More info in our Privacy Policy. For those looking to get out of the city, there are countless day trips from Las Vegas. Whether you’re looking to explore the surrounding national parks or visit a nearby ghost town, our detailed guide will offer all the information you need to plan.
Where do you park if you’re celebrating New Year’s Eve on the Las Vegas Strip?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the biggest challenges on New Year’s Eve is getting around while staying safe. Where are you supposed to park if you come to celebrate on the Las Vegas Strip? Streets on the Strip will begin closing at 6 p.m. Saturday and no vehicles will be allowed by 8 p.m. […]
news3lv.com
Last call for a selfie, Selfie Wrld Las Vegas is closing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Last call for a selfie. One local business is closing its doors early next year. On Wednesday, Selfie Wrld Las Vegas announced via Instagram that they will be closing their doors at the end of January 2023. Part of the announcement read, "We have put...
news3lv.com
Henderson restaurant offers free pizza for stranded travelers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Henderson pizzeria is making a limited-time offer to bring the holiday spirit back to any stranded travelers. Jet's Pizza is offering a free small, four-corner one-topping pizza to travelers with recently canceled flights. Guests can show a notification of the canceled flight and ID...
ABC 4
Ninth Island: The story behind Hawaiians’ affinity for Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The most common explanations for why Las Vegas is called Hawaii’s “Ninth Island” are silly, inadequate, devoid of historical perspective. Says who? Two anthropology professors who studied what they call a “cultural phenomenon,” that’s who. The 50th state’s bond with Las Vegas did not evolve from some Hawaiian affinity for gambling or an appreciation of Southern Nevada’s so-called laid-back lifestyle.
'Really Strange': People Spot Mysterious Lights Hovering Above Las Vegas
"I’ve never seen anything like this.”
pvtimes.com
New Year’s Eve happenings and more
Stoner Rob brings Gabe Nolasco and Jason Harris to the 5280 stage this Friday. Gabe Nolasco’s sarcastic social commentary pokes fun at a myriad of topics including race, religion, relationships, and himself. He appeals to audiences from all walks of life. Headliner Jason Harris is a writer, actor, content creator, director, producer and comedian residing in the city of Las Vegas. Show starts at 9 p.m. Reservations recommended; 21+. DJ Soundz will be supplying the music during the show and at the after-party. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub is located at 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 702-379-8926.
