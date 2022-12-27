ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Meráki Greek Grill

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Doing something with love, passion, and soul. It's the meaning of the word 'Meraki' and joining me now from Meraki Greek Grill are Jerry Goumroian and Joe Djavairian.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Tao Hospitality to host hiring fair for new Aria Resort restaurant

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Aria Resort's newest restaurant is looking to fill more than 100 positions ahead of its upcoming grand opening. Tao Group Hospitality is hosting four hiring events throughout January for restaurant Cathédrale. Cathédrale is set to open in early 2023. Interviews will be held...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip

People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Stranded travelers develop friendships during wave of flight cancellations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — While flight cancellations at Southwest Airlines continue, some stranded travelers are uniting to find their way back home. Judi Nasta expected to return to Harry Reid International Airport after traveling during the holiday weekend. After experiencing the wave of canceled flights, Nasta was stranded at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellemming.com

15 Best Bars in Las Vegas in 2023 (By a Local)

Bars in Las Vegas are pretty easy to come by, but finding the best bars in Las Vegas takes an inside scoop. Lucky for you, I’m a Las Vegas local and am here to help you find the best bars in Las Vegas. Nightlife is one of the things Las Vegas is famous for, and checking out the bar scene is easily one of the best Las Vegas activities.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Smoke advisory issued for New Years Eve and Day in Las Vegas valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — In anticipation of the annual New Year's Eve fireworks show, Clark County has issued a smoke advisory for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Fireworks can lead to elevated particles in the air, which can impact the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
LAS VEGAS, NV
twowanderingsoles.com

17 Fun Day Trips from Las Vegas

This page may contain affiliate links. More info in our Privacy Policy. For those looking to get out of the city, there are countless day trips from Las Vegas. Whether you’re looking to explore the surrounding national parks or visit a nearby ghost town, our detailed guide will offer all the information you need to plan.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Last call for a selfie, Selfie Wrld Las Vegas is closing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Last call for a selfie. One local business is closing its doors early next year. On Wednesday, Selfie Wrld Las Vegas announced via Instagram that they will be closing their doors at the end of January 2023. Part of the announcement read, "We have put...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson restaurant offers free pizza for stranded travelers

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Henderson pizzeria is making a limited-time offer to bring the holiday spirit back to any stranded travelers. Jet's Pizza is offering a free small, four-corner one-topping pizza to travelers with recently canceled flights. Guests can show a notification of the canceled flight and ID...
HENDERSON, NV
ABC 4

Ninth Island: The story behind Hawaiians’ affinity for Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The most common explanations for why Las Vegas is called Hawaii’s “Ninth Island” are silly, inadequate, devoid of historical perspective. Says who? Two anthropology professors who studied what they call a “cultural phenomenon,” that’s who. The 50th state’s bond with Las Vegas did not evolve from some Hawaiian affinity for gambling or an appreciation of Southern Nevada’s so-called laid-back lifestyle.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

New Year’s Eve happenings and more

Stoner Rob brings Gabe Nolasco and Jason Harris to the 5280 stage this Friday. Gabe Nolasco’s sarcastic social commentary pokes fun at a myriad of topics including race, religion, relationships, and himself. He appeals to audiences from all walks of life. Headliner Jason Harris is a writer, actor, content creator, director, producer and comedian residing in the city of Las Vegas. Show starts at 9 p.m. Reservations recommended; 21+. DJ Soundz will be supplying the music during the show and at the after-party. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub is located at 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 702-379-8926.
PAHRUMP, NV

