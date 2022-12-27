Read full article on original website
Canandaigua man dead after crash on State Route 64
Canandaigua, N.Y. — A fatal crash is under investigation in Ontario County. Police said Christopher Green, 54, of Canandaigua, crashed his truck just before 2:45 p.m. Thursday on State Route 64 south of State Route 20A in Bristol. Deputies said Green was southbound when his truck crossed the center...
Man dead after accident on State Route 64
Deputies say they responded with an ambulance and fire department to the report of a car crash on State Route 64 south of the 20A intersection.
Multiple vehicles impacted during accident on Glenwood and Dewey Ave; one vehicle involved was stolen
The RPD says they responded to a call of a motor vehicle accident involving multiple cars Wednesday just after 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Glenwood Ave and Dewey Ave.
Driver killed in I-490 rollover crash Tuesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver who was hospitalized after a rollover crash on I-490 Tuesday has since died. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a pick-up truck was on the ramp to 531 westbound from I-490 east when it left the road around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon. The driver was ejected and sustained “serious […]
Dog dies, one person hospitalized following house fire in Gates
Gates, N.Y. — The Gates Fire District is investigating a house fire that took place early Wednesday morning. Crews responded to the report of two people and dogs stuck in a home on Ann Marie Drive at 1:11 a.m. Both people were able to escape through a window before...
RPD officer "nearly killed" while being dragged by car shoots at suspect
Rochester, N.Y. — A police officer and a suspect are both hospitalized after a shooting Thursday night at the corner of Culver Road and University Avenue. An officer responded just before midnight for a report of a robbery at a corner gas station. The suspect allegedly tried to flee...
Two stolen cars involved in crash; Police investigating string of 10 vehicle thefts
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a string of car thefts in the city, including a carjacking, that led to a crash involving two stolen vehicles Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to A-1 Auto Repair on North Goodman Street for a report of a burglary and stolen vehicles Tuesday morning. The investigation found at least one suspect stole six vehicles overnight after breaking into the shop and stealing keys. The vehicles have not been found.
Niagara Falls man arrested after police chase Wednesday night in Wheatfield
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — A man from Niagara Falls faces a long list of charges following a police pursuit in Niagara County Wednesday night. Jevon I. Flynn, 28, of Niagara Falls, is charged with:. Unlawful Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd (A Misdemeanor) Reckless Endangerment 2nd (A Misdemeanor)
RPD: Man shot on Portland Avenue after attempted robbery
Police began life-saving measures before he was transported to Strong Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
MCSO: Deputy pulled by car while struggling to arrest larceny suspect
The other fleeing suspect was arrested, according to MCSO.
Rochester man shot overnight on Cameron St., RPD investigating
According to RPD, the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911.
16-year-old missing; last seen at Villa of Hope
The family of Kerr says Inaya was last seen walking down Dewey Ave towards Ridge Rd. on December 27 at 8:30 p.m. She is described as having red streaks in her hair, tattoos of feathers on right arm, and was wearing gray jeans, gray Jordans sneakers, and a Timberland jacket — a similar jacket is pictured in the poster below.
Missing 6-week-old Rochester boy found safe
UPDATE: Rochester Police say Cartier Webb-Terry has been found safe at a residence in Rochester, as the investigation into the incident continues. Original story: A 6-week-old boy believed to be with his non-custodial mother has been reported missing. Cartier Webb-Terry is believed to be endangered and may be in need...
Monroe County Sheriff’s Dept Looking For This Suspect
One Man in Custody, Another Outstanding After a Burglary at the Penfield Target. Photos Of The Suspect They Are Still Looking For, Are Below.
G.W. Lisk evaporator pumps out pollutants claims ex-employee, Lisk says otherwise
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WROC) — A maintainer who worked at G.W. Lisk for years in their wastewater treatment plant and as an environmental technician reached out to News 8 after our story on Lisk’s water evaporator aired. They want to remain anonymous. They provided the below photo to News 8 claiming there have always been […]
Rangers assist emergency personnel following winter storm in St. Lawrence County
Erie, Genesee, St. Lawrence, and Sullivan Counties. On Dec. 24-27, Forest Rangers and Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) assisted County emergency personnel during a massive winter storm. On Dec. 24, there were more than 100 calls to Jefferson County 911 for stranded motorists. In addition to rescuing people from their cars, Rangers helped deliver cots to a warming center at the Hammond Volunteer Fire Department.
Man accused of abusing dog during fight in Seneca Falls
SENECA FALLS, N.Y. – A New Jersey man was arrested after reports of animal cruelty. Police say Terrell Hammonds, 21, “subjected a dog to animal cruelty” during a fight with a partner. He is facing a slew of charges, including overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, criminal obstruction...
