The family of Kerr says Inaya was last seen walking down Dewey Ave towards Ridge Rd. on December 27 at 8:30 p.m. She is described as having red streaks in her hair, tattoos of feathers on right arm, and was wearing gray jeans, gray Jordans sneakers, and a Timberland jacket — a similar jacket is pictured in the poster below.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO