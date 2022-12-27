ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
13 WHAM

Canandaigua man dead after crash on State Route 64

Canandaigua, N.Y. — A fatal crash is under investigation in Ontario County. Police said Christopher Green, 54, of Canandaigua, crashed his truck just before 2:45 p.m. Thursday on State Route 64 south of State Route 20A in Bristol. Deputies said Green was southbound when his truck crossed the center...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Canandaigua man killed in crash

BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
News 8 WROC

Driver killed in I-490 rollover crash Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver who was hospitalized after a rollover crash on I-490 Tuesday has since died. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a pick-up truck was on the ramp to 531 westbound from I-490 east when it left the road around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon. The driver was ejected and sustained “serious […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Two teenage girls in stolen car charged after three-vehicle crash

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Two teenage girls are facing charges after Rochester police say they caused a three-vehicle crash while in a stolen vehicle. This happened just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Glenwood Avenue and Dewey Avenue. Police say two 15-year-old girls ran a stop sign, hitting a vehicle, which...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Dog dies, one person hospitalized following house fire in Gates

Gates, N.Y. — The Gates Fire District is investigating a house fire that took place early Wednesday morning. Crews responded to the report of two people and dogs stuck in a home on Ann Marie Drive at 1:11 a.m. Both people were able to escape through a window before...
GATES, NY
13 WHAM

Two stolen cars involved in crash; Police investigating string of 10 vehicle thefts

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a string of car thefts in the city, including a carjacking, that led to a crash involving two stolen vehicles Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to A-1 Auto Repair on North Goodman Street for a report of a burglary and stolen vehicles Tuesday morning. The investigation found at least one suspect stole six vehicles overnight after breaking into the shop and stealing keys. The vehicles have not been found.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

16-year-old missing; last seen at Villa of Hope

The family of Kerr says Inaya was last seen walking down Dewey Ave towards Ridge Rd. on December 27 at 8:30 p.m. She is described as having red streaks in her hair, tattoos of feathers on right arm, and was wearing gray jeans, gray Jordans sneakers, and a Timberland jacket — a similar jacket is pictured in the poster below.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Two Rochester Teens Accused of Crashing Stolen Car

Two Rochester teens have been charged for allegedly triggering a three-vehicle crash in a stolen car. Police say the two 15-year-old girls ran a stop sign at Glenwood and Dewey Avenues near dinnertime yesterday, causing the chain-reaction crash. No one was seriously injured. The teens' car was reported stolen out...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Missing 6-week-old Rochester boy found safe

UPDATE: Rochester Police say Cartier Webb-Terry has been found safe at a residence in Rochester, as the investigation into the incident continues. Original story: A 6-week-old boy believed to be with his non-custodial mother has been reported missing. Cartier Webb-Terry is believed to be endangered and may be in need...
ROCHESTER, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Rangers assist emergency personnel following winter storm in St. Lawrence County

Erie, Genesee, St. Lawrence, and Sullivan Counties. On Dec. 24-27, Forest Rangers and Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) assisted County emergency personnel during a massive winter storm. On Dec. 24, there were more than 100 calls to Jefferson County 911 for stranded motorists. In addition to rescuing people from their cars, Rangers helped deliver cots to a warming center at the Hammond Volunteer Fire Department.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man accused of abusing dog during fight in Seneca Falls

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. – A New Jersey man was arrested after reports of animal cruelty. Police say Terrell Hammonds, 21, “subjected a dog to animal cruelty” during a fight with a partner. He is facing a slew of charges, including overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, criminal obstruction...
SENECA FALLS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy