Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Deming woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run
Authorities said evidence at the scene helped their investigation.
Car with 2 young girls inside stolen in Mountain View; Suspect arrested
MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Police arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of stealing a car with two children inside on Christmas in Mountain View.The incident was reported about 7:30 p.m. Sunday by a woman who told police that she had parked and dashed into a grocery store for food while the two girls, ages 7 and 13, stayed in the car. As she was inside the store, in the area of Dana and Castro streets, a man who had been inside the same store allegedly got into the Toyota and began to drive away, according to police.The girls in the back seat...
worldboxingnews.net
Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea
Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
Authorities seek public’s help in locating identity theft suspect
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday locating a woman suspected of grand theft and identity theft. Andrea Jean Serrao, 44, was described by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department as being 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last known to live in Long Beach.
Chilling details revealed about ‘happy’ couple after ‘wife shoots husband dead on Christmas Day leaving family in shock’
THE brother of a woman accused of shooting dead her husband on Christmas Day has spoken out after the alleged killing. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, was arrested and charged with the murder of David Wigglesworth, 57, after he was found dead at their apartment in Mays Landing, New Jersey, on Sunday night.
Chilling California bodycam video shows suspect shooting officer before being killed
Authorities in California have released footage showing Matthew-Tuan Ahn Tran opening fire at a La Habra Police Department officer in 2021, before he was shot himself.
Suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee faces 4 additional murder charges
STOCKTON — Suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee now faces four additional murder charges and an attempted murder charge after prosecutors filed an amended complaint, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.Two of the new murder charges relate to the shooting deaths of Juan Alexander Vasquez and Mervin Harmon, both in Alameda County. The other two relate to the shooting deaths of Paul Yaw and Salvador Debudey, Jr., both in San Joaquin County.Read the District Attorney's amended complaint against Wesley BrownleeThe attempted murder charge is tied to Natasha LaTour, who was shot in Stockton on April 16, 2021, but survived.Brownlee, 43, was previously charged with the murders of Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, who died Aug. 30, 2022; Juan Cruz, 52, who died Sept. 21, 2022; Lawrence Lopez Sr., 54, who died Sept. 27, 2022. "The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office continues to collaborate with our local law enforcement agencies to ensure justice for these victims," said District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar. "We would like to thank the community for their support and law enforcement for their diligent investigation and apprehension of the suspect."Brownlee is expected to appear in court on Jan.3 for further arraignment.
LA-area hotel owner on cigarette break jumps into action to help unconscious cop involved in car wreck
The owner of a Days Inn in West Covina, California, who was having a cigarette break, rushed to help an unconscious highway patrol officer involved in a car wreck.
Search continues for driver who killed woman in South LA street takeover
A search was continuing Tuesday for the driver who fatally struck a 24-year-old nursing student while doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night. The woman, identified by relatives as Elyzza Guajaca, was struck at 9:07 p.m. Sunday...
Woman charged with murder in Pasadena after fatal fight
A woman remained behind bars Thursday while awaiting arraignment on a murder charge stemming from another woman’s death in Pasadena. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder charge includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates a...
Parents of slain teen girl seek LAPD officer’s personnel records
The parents of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a stray police LAPD bullet inside a North Hollywood clothing store in 2021 filed new court papers seeking the personnel records of the officer who fired the weapon as well as investigative reports and camera video. The city Police Commission...
1 dead, 3 critically injured following multi-car crash involving big rig in Vernon
One person is dead and three others critically wounded following a grisly multi-vehicle crash involving a big rig in Vernon. The crash is said to have occurred at around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Bandini Boulevard and Bonnie Beach Place.First responders dispatched to the scene arrived to find a Ford Mustang trapped underneath a semi truck. One person was dead inside of the car.There was no information on the deceased person's identity. Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were forced to extricate one of the victims, a child, from the Mustang. The three surviving victims inside of the vehicle, including the one rescued by firefighters, were reported to be an adult and two children. The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately known.
Police identify woman killed in North Hollywood shooting
A 39-year-old man was killed and another is in critical condition Thursday after a shooting in a North Hollywood apartment area. The fatal shooting victim was identified as Feliz Cruz Menjivar, of North Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The shooting occurred at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday in an alley...
2 shot at Windsor Hills motel; suspect at large
Two people were hospitalized following a shooting in the Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles Wednesday morning.A shooting was reported at about 8:15 a.m. at 5005 S. La Brea Ave., according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept.Two victims were struck by gunfire. They were both hospitalized in unknown condition. A 9mm handgun was believed to be the weapon used, the department said.A suspect was described as standing about 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 4 inches tall wearing black pants and a black hood. The suspect remained at large.No other injuries were reported.The shooting was reported at a motel on the corner of La Brea and Stocker St.
Woman in police custody suspected of killing in Pasadena
A woman was in custody Friday for allegedly killing another woman in Pasadena, authorities said. Officers were sent to the 400 block of North Los Robles Avenue about 4:40 p.m. Thursday on a report of a “fight” at the location, according to the Pasadena Police Department. “Upon arrival,...
1 dead, 1 wounded following shooting in South Los Angeles
Police are investigating a double-shooting that left one person dead and another wounded in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred at around 8:50 p.m. at a strip mall located near Avalon Boulevard at the Imperial Highway, according to police. Officers arrived to find one person, a woman, dead at the scene. Her identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. The second victim, a man, was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.With Sky9 over the scene, dozens of evidence markers could be seen littering the strip mall's parking lot, which was completely block off by police barrier tape. There was no information immediately available on either a suspect or a motive in the shooting.
2 injured in Windsor Hills motel shooting
A man and a woman were wounded today in a shooting at a Windsor Hills motel. The shooting was reported around 8:15 a.m. at the motel in the 5000 block of South La Brea Avenue, according to the sheriff’s department.
Missing teen last seen in Lancaster reported missing
A 16-year old boy last seen in Lancaster was reported missing Thursday. Sean Orellana Garcia was last seen at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday on the 44400 block of 10th Street West, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Garcia is Latino, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown hair...
Security guard killed at off-campus USC housing complex identified
The security guard who was fatally shot at a private student housing complex near USC was identified Friday. The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. Wednesday at the Lorenzo complex at 23rd and Flower streets, about a half-mile from the main USC campus. Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the guard suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
