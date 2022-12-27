Read full article on original website
WLBT
‘Forget bottled water’: Jackson councilman says city should have prepared more for current crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The tiny stream of water coming out of Catina Baldridge’s kitchen faucet may not look like much, but it beats what has had since last Friday: barely a drop. Baldridge, who lives off McDowell Road, is one of many South Jackson residents dealing with little...
WAPT
Drone being used to identify water leaks around Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Leaders are using new technology to help find water leaks and main breaks in Jackson. The Mississippi State Department of Health posted the photos on Twitter. Crews are using drones with thermal imaging to detect water leaks in hard-to-access rural areas around the city. Leaks appear...
WLBT
Dozens of tires illegally dumped on empty lot in Fondren
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the midst of the Jackson’s water crisis, a Fondren neighborhood is dealt another blow, illegal dumping. To the surprise and disappointment of residents, this week many woke to find more than 50 tires scattered on an empty lot on their street. “I hope they...
WAPT
Boil water advisory lifted for well system connections and some surface water connections
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson has lifted the boil water advisory residents on the well water system and for surface water connections in the 39211 zip code. According to the city's third party water manager, Ted Henifin, testing will continue in the Saturday for the remaining portions of the surface water system with the goal of having results cleared on Sunday to allow us to lift the order for the remaining zip codes served by the surface water system.
WAPT
COJ officials seeing improvement in water system
The city of Jackson announced Friday that they are anticipating a full recovery over the weekend as conditions continue to improve and recover at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. "More water is needed in the system to ultimately fill tanks - that happens over time. We need to put...
Jackson neighbor shares how water issues affect her life
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Frustration is running high for many Jackson neighbors who are still without water. One Jackson household has been without water for nearly a week. Some parts of Jackson have had little to no water. The entire Wayfair neighborhood has been without water since December 25. “I don’t know why I turn […]
WLBT
Isolated outages, fluctuating pressure continue nearly a week into latest water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A week after an arctic front ripped across the metro area crippling Jackson’s fragile water system, many residents are still without running water, while others are seeing pressures fluctuate when they turn on the tap. Thursday, work crews slowed production at the O.B. Curtis Water...
WAPT
Unsung heroes provide food, water for Jackson residents in need
JACKSON, Miss. — Organizations are stepping into action to bring water and food to Jackson residents who are not able to get to water distribution sites. A citywide boil water notice has been in effect for Jackson water customers since Christmas Day. Crews have been repairing broken water lines as soon as they are discovered, and water pressure has been restored to much of the city, according to local and state officials.
WLBT
As Jackson digs out of water crisis, one restaurant was forced to close for fifth consecutive day
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A North Jackson restaurant is closed for the fifth consecutive day and hoping to reopen Tuesday, a week into the capital city’s latest water crisis. “We will remain closed for the weekend and fire up the engines Monday with fresh prep and baked goods,” Broad Street Bakery & Cafe co-owner Jeff Good said in a Friday morning social media post. “Then, we will reopen Tuesday.”
WAPT
Power being restored after strong storms put thousands in the dark
JACKSON, Miss. — Strong storms Friday morning caused thousands of customers to be in the dark. Just before 9 a.m., power outages totaled over 15,000 for the state, with several counties exceeding over 1,000 outages. Entergy said hundreds of people in Rankin County lost power after a lightning strike...
WLBT
Four Jackson fire stations don’t have water, amid ongoing crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Days into yet another Jackson water crisis, an assistant fire chief says at least four stations don’t have running water. Asst. Chief Patrick Armon gave an update on the Jackson Fire Department’s situation at a Tuesday afternoon press conference. “We do have a number...
newsnationnow.com
‘It’s becoming normal’: Mom in Jackson speaks on water crisis
(NewsNation) — The city of Jackson, Mississippi, is facing yet another water crisis, this time caused by a winter storm that killed dozens in the northeast and left a swath of the country buried under snow. In Jackson, where flooding in August pushed the city’s wastewater treatment plant to...
WLBT
Boil water notice lifted in some areas of Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has lifted a boil water notice in some parts of the capital city Friday night. The precautionary boil water notice for residents living in the zip code and on the road listed below is now lifted:. 39211. All connections on the Jackson-Maddox...
WLBT
Disabled residents call on city of Jackson to improve process of delivering water to those who need it most
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A major issue with water distribution sites in the City of Jackson is that not everyone can get to them. Tuesday, WLBT spoke with disabled residents who say no one feels the impact of a water outage quite like they do. “I would love for someone...
Jackson awaits lawsuit settlement over 2013 hail damage
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A lawsuit between the City of Jackson and Zurich American Insurance Co. still awaits a settlement after the insurance company allegedly failed to cover city-owned buildings damaged by a 2013 hailstorm. The Northside Sun reported the city filed a complaint on November 8, 2019, against Zurich seeking a jury trial. The […]
PLANetizen
Winter Storm Knocks Out Drinking Water Systems in the South, Including in Jackson
The winter storm blanketing the country has caused a citywide boil-water notice in Jackson, Mississippi, just a few months after flooding collapsed the state capital’s drinking water system. In effect, the city of Jackson’s drinking water infrastructure has now failed at both ends of a spectrum of extreme weather—conditions...
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Dec. 27
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Tuesday, December 27. Here are the following locations that will provide water: If neighbors are unable to travel to a distribution site, contact 311 or 601-960-1875.
WLBT
Nightclubs preparing for New Year’s crowds amid water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It is just three days away from New Year’s Day. Night clubs in the metro area are expecting large crowds to celebrate new beginnings. Richard Bradly, the owner of MBAR says he’s doing all he can to make sure that those attending his club have water and that it’s safe to drink.
Contractor at Mississippi construction site shoots at thieves who robbed workers, stole truck
Mississippi police say a contractor shot at thieves who robbed workers at a Mississippi construction site and stole a truck Wednesday. Police believe at least one robbery suspect was struck by a bullet in the incident. Officials with the Jackson Police Department say two plumbers were robbed at the worksite...
Dollar General clerk shot during armed robbery in Hinds County
HINDS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – A store clerk is in critical condition after being shot during an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Hinds County on Thursday, December 29. Sheriff Tyree Jones said the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. at the Dollar General store on Highway 49 in Pocahontas. A man disguised as […]
