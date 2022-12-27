ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WAPT

Drone being used to identify water leaks around Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Leaders are using new technology to help find water leaks and main breaks in Jackson. The Mississippi State Department of Health posted the photos on Twitter. Crews are using drones with thermal imaging to detect water leaks in hard-to-access rural areas around the city. Leaks appear...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Dozens of tires illegally dumped on empty lot in Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the midst of the Jackson’s water crisis, a Fondren neighborhood is dealt another blow, illegal dumping. To the surprise and disappointment of residents, this week many woke to find more than 50 tires scattered on an empty lot on their street. “I hope they...
WAPT

Boil water advisory lifted for well system connections and some surface water connections

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson has lifted the boil water advisory residents on the well water system and for surface water connections in the 39211 zip code. According to the city's third party water manager, Ted Henifin, testing will continue in the Saturday for the remaining portions of the surface water system with the goal of having results cleared on Sunday to allow us to lift the order for the remaining zip codes served by the surface water system.
WAPT

COJ officials seeing improvement in water system

The city of Jackson announced Friday that they are anticipating a full recovery over the weekend as conditions continue to improve and recover at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. "More water is needed in the system to ultimately fill tanks - that happens over time. We need to put...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbor shares how water issues affect her life

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Frustration is running high for many Jackson neighbors who are still without water. One Jackson household has been without water for nearly a week. Some parts of Jackson have had little to no water. The entire Wayfair neighborhood has been without water since December 25. “I don’t know why I turn […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Unsung heroes provide food, water for Jackson residents in need

JACKSON, Miss. — Organizations are stepping into action to bring water and food to Jackson residents who are not able to get to water distribution sites. A citywide boil water notice has been in effect for Jackson water customers since Christmas Day. Crews have been repairing broken water lines as soon as they are discovered, and water pressure has been restored to much of the city, according to local and state officials.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

As Jackson digs out of water crisis, one restaurant was forced to close for fifth consecutive day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A North Jackson restaurant is closed for the fifth consecutive day and hoping to reopen Tuesday, a week into the capital city’s latest water crisis. “We will remain closed for the weekend and fire up the engines Monday with fresh prep and baked goods,” Broad Street Bakery & Cafe co-owner Jeff Good said in a Friday morning social media post. “Then, we will reopen Tuesday.”
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Power being restored after strong storms put thousands in the dark

JACKSON, Miss. — Strong storms Friday morning caused thousands of customers to be in the dark. Just before 9 a.m., power outages totaled over 15,000 for the state, with several counties exceeding over 1,000 outages. Entergy said hundreds of people in Rankin County lost power after a lightning strike...
WLBT

Four Jackson fire stations don’t have water, amid ongoing crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Days into yet another Jackson water crisis, an assistant fire chief says at least four stations don’t have running water. Asst. Chief Patrick Armon gave an update on the Jackson Fire Department’s situation at a Tuesday afternoon press conference. “We do have a number...
JACKSON, MS
newsnationnow.com

‘It’s becoming normal’: Mom in Jackson speaks on water crisis

(NewsNation) — The city of Jackson, Mississippi, is facing yet another water crisis, this time caused by a winter storm that killed dozens in the northeast and left a swath of the country buried under snow. In Jackson, where flooding in August pushed the city’s wastewater treatment plant to...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Boil water notice lifted in some areas of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has lifted a boil water notice in some parts of the capital city Friday night. The precautionary boil water notice for residents living in the zip code and on the road listed below is now lifted:. 39211. All connections on the Jackson-Maddox...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson awaits lawsuit settlement over 2013 hail damage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A lawsuit between the City of Jackson and Zurich American Insurance Co. still awaits a settlement after the insurance company allegedly failed to cover city-owned buildings damaged by a 2013 hailstorm. The Northside Sun reported the city filed a complaint on November 8, 2019, against Zurich seeking a jury trial. The […]
JACKSON, MS
PLANetizen

Winter Storm Knocks Out Drinking Water Systems in the South, Including in Jackson

The winter storm blanketing the country has caused a citywide boil-water notice in Jackson, Mississippi, just a few months after flooding collapsed the state capital’s drinking water system. In effect, the city of Jackson’s drinking water infrastructure has now failed at both ends of a spectrum of extreme weather—conditions...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Nightclubs preparing for New Year’s crowds amid water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It is just three days away from New Year’s Day. Night clubs in the metro area are expecting large crowds to celebrate new beginnings. Richard Bradly, the owner of MBAR says he’s doing all he can to make sure that those attending his club have water and that it’s safe to drink.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Dollar General clerk shot during armed robbery in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – A store clerk is in critical condition after being shot during an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Hinds County on Thursday, December 29. Sheriff Tyree Jones said the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. at the Dollar General store on Highway 49 in Pocahontas. A man disguised as […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS

