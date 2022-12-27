ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gerard Pique, 35, joins girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, 23, at his business launch in Barcelona

Gerard Pique was spotted arriving with new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti at the launch of his new football tournament in Barcelona on Tuesday.

The former FC Barcelona player, 35, looked relaxed as he drove his new flame to the Kings League presentation ahead of it's offical launch next year.

It came as his ex Shakira , 45 - who recently split from the footballer at 12 years together - jetted off to enjoy Christmas in Dubai with their two sons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCpp3_0jw0nn8D00

Gerard and Clara, who is a PR student, both cut casual figures as they kept a low profile while arriving at the event in a Mercedes.

The athlete donned a white sweater and when parked, he appeared to look at both an i-Pad and i-Phone.

It comes after Gerard joined internet star Ibai Llanos to announce the new competition, The Kings League, earlier this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GPwzk_0jw0nn8D00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uPBnU_0jw0nn8D00

It will see streamers and ex-players in charge of 12 clubs which will fight for glory in Barcelona every Sunday from January 2023.

Meanwhile, Shakria took to her Instagram to share a snap of herself with sons Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven, as they explored the Dubai desert.

The trio wrapped up in traditional clothing and posed alongside an eagle, which the songstress let perch on her arm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42uuxd_0jw0nn8D00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lsoc1_0jw0nn8D00

She cryptically captioned the snap: 'In the desert this Christmas, searching for serenity.'

Earlier this month, Gerard and his new girlfriend enjoyed a romantic break to Paris where they packed on the PDA in the famous city of lights .

The outing came after he and his famous ex reached a custody agreement over their sons following their split earlier this year.

It was revealed that Gerard and Shakira had reached a custody agreement for their sons Milan and Sasha following their split earlier this year, with the singer planning to relocate to Miami in 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i5i53_0jw0nn8D00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27aw4C_0jw0nn8D00

They released a statement on November 15 following a marathon 12-hour meeting with their lawyers which ended in the early hours.

While Gerard, who emotionally retired from football last month, is said to have given his blessing to his former partner's move to Miami in the New Year with their two sons to avoid a lengthy legal battle.

Shakira's wish to move to the city where she used to live and part of her family are based is understood to have been the principal sticking point in the couple's previous failure to strike an out-of-court settlement.

Spanish press also reported that Gerard will be able to spend ten days a month with his children as part of his custody agreement with Shakira as well as holiday time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nw0lr_0jw0nn8D00

Catalan daily El Periodico laid bare what it called the 'small print' of the couple's accord, saying: 'Gerard Piqué will have his children 10 days a month and the entirety of the three holiday periods that govern the United States, apart from Christmas and the summer holidays, starting next year.

'This Christmas they will alternate custody at 50% following the calendar of the regional Catalonian government and in the coming years they will do it according to the children's school calendar.

The former couple announced their split after a dozen years together back in June.

Since the break-up, Pique has been spotted passionately kissing his new love interest as they are far from hiding their new relationship.

Speaking out on the split back in September, Shakira admitted that it had been an 'incredibly difficult' time for her and the family.

Meanwhile, Gerard and Shakira have reportedly agreed to sell the exclusive Barcelona mansion where they raised their two sons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bIE08_0jw0nn8D00

