ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeton, NJ

Two Bridgeton residents die in Christmas morning crash

By Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
Daily Journal
Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WieyH_0jw0ngx800

WESTAMPTON - Two Bridgeton residents died in a Christmas morning crash on the New Jersey Turnpike.

Pedro Morales Rojas, 28, and Rolando Perez Aragon, 21, were passengers in a car that collided with a tractor-trailer on the northbound highway in Westampton, according to New Jersey State Police.

The car's driver, 30-year-old Higinio Martinez Sanchez of Bridgeton, was seriously injured in the accident around 5:15 a.m., police said.

The truck driver, Lazaro Gonzalez, 34, of Miami, had minor injuries.

According to a police account, the accident occurred when the truck pulled into the center lane to pass a car carrying the Bridgeton residents.

The car then began to enter the center lane and was struck by the truck near milepost 42, a preliminary investigation indicates.

The crash remains under investigation.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southjerseyobserver.com

Winslow Twp. Man Charged in Death of 75-Year Old Father

A Winslow Township man has been charged in the death of his 75-year-old father, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 3:13 a.m., Winslow Township Police Officers were dispatched to a home on Kresson Court for...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Police search for Wilmington man accused of fleeing traffic stop

Delaware State Police are searching for a Wilmington man who they say bolted from a traffic stop early Friday. According to State Police, a trooper on patrol saw a white Honda Accord parked behind the Superlodge and McDonald's in the 3,000-block of New Castle Avenue. The operator was seen talking with a female at the driver's door. The trooper followed the car and initiated a traffic stop when the vehicle went through a stop sign improperly. Also, police said the driver showed signs of impairment.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Body Found Dead Along Route 1 On Christmas ID'd As Trenton Woman

Police have identified the person who was found dead near a Route 1 car dealership on Christmas as a 31-year-old Trenton woman. Stephanie Carmody's body was found in the northbound shoulder of 3466 Route 1 — a former car dealership — around 5:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, after multiple 911 calls were placed, West Windsor police said.
TRENTON, NJ
fox29.com

Bucks County man, 72, crashes into Mercer County apartment building, police say

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 72-year-old Bucks County man was hospitalized after he reportedly drove into an apartment building in Lawrence Township, New Jersey. Officials said Lawrence Township Police were alerted to the accident after receiving multiple 911 calls for the incident Wednesday afternoon, just after 1:30, on the 2600 block of Lawrence Road.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
centraljersey.com

Trenton woman identified as body found near vacant car dealership Christmas Day in West Windsor

Police have identified the body of a woman that was found on the shoulder of Route 1 near the former Princeton Mini new car dealership on Christmas Day. Stephanie A. Carmody, 31, of Trenton, was discovered by police at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 25, after West Windsor Police Department dispatchers received numerous calls about a body lying on the shoulder of Route 1 North near the vacant car dealership building, according to the West Windsor Police Department.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Camden County Police Searching For Missing Teens

Photo credit: Camden County Police Dept. The Camden County Police Department is asking the public’s help with locating two teenagers who have gone missing from their homes. Sa’niya Williams was reported missing today from her home on the unit block of Dudley Street. She is described as a black female, 5’0”, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white shirt and may be traveling in an older model white Toyota. She is known to frequent Centerville and Whitman Park.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey man hospitalized after dump truck overturns on Black Horse Pike

A Williamstown man was hospitalized following an accident on the Black Horse Pike after exiting a construction site. When 65-year-old Michael Boyer of Williamstown was leaving a construction site near the Old Inn of the Dove around 1:18 pm on Tuesday afternoon, his 2007 Sterling Freightlinger dump truck suddenly overturned, according to Egg Harbor Township Police.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

SEEN HER? Teenager Missing In Cumberland County

New Jersey State Police seek the public's help in finding an endangered teenager who went missing in Cumberland County. State police from the Bridgeton Station say that 16-year-old Ahmir Moreno was last seen in the area of Jesse Bridge Road and Sherman Ave. in Deerfield Township. She went missing at...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Body found in garbage bag inside empty Trenton apartment

TRENTON, NJ – Detectives with the Trenton Police Department and Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating after a body was found inside a garbage bag inside an apartment in the city. Police said the body was found inside the multi-family home on Beatty Street. The apartment, one of three units in the home, was abandoned after the landlord had evicted the tenant, who was a hoarder. The body was found as the landlord was cleaning the apartment out. According to reports, the bag was thrown down a flight of stairs and the victim’s head popped out of the bag. The The post Body found in garbage bag inside empty Trenton apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Journal

Daily Journal

1K+
Followers
424
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

TheDailyJournal.com covers the latest news in South Jersey including Cumberland, Atlantic and Gloucester Counties along with regional coverage of New Jersey.

 http://thedailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy