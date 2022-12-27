ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings draw top CBS broadcast crew for Week 17 vs. Packers

By Tyler Forness
 3 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings historically have their games against the rival Green Bay Packers in a big spot and that will be the case this upcoming Sunday afternoon in the 3:25 central time slot. They will have the top CBS broadcast crew of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson call the game.

The Vikings have had this crew call one other game this season. It also happened to be the worst one of the year when the Dallas Cowboys defeated them by a score of 40-3 on November 20th.

Unfortunately for the Viking, they don’t have the best track record with the duo of Nantz and Romo calling their games, as it hasn’t gone well. Over their three games that the duo have called, the Vikings are 0-3 with a point differential of -72.

The Vikings have overcome quite a few obstacles this season, but this would be far and away the most unique.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

