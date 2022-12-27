ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roselle Park, NJ

Boys Basketball: Rumson-Fair Haven, Raritan victorious - Bulldawg Classic

Luke Schorr accounted for 16 points in Rumson-Fair Haven’s 35-32 victory over Trenton Catholic in the Bulldawg Classic Round Robin at The Fort, Fort Monmouth. Despite Trenton Catholic (0-5) jumping out to a 12-2 lead in the first quarter, Rumson-Fair Haven (4-1) turned the game around in the second as it outscored the Iron Mikes 20-7. Trenton Catholic took back the lead in the third 29-27 before Rumson-Fair Haven came up big in the fourth to escape with the win.
RUMSON, NJ
Girls basketball: Old Tappan takes first at Joe Poli Classic

Mackenzie Ward netted 14 points to help Old Tappanke take a 45-34 victory over Secaucus in the championship game of the Joe Poli Classic at Pascack Valley in Hillsdale. The Golden Knights earned their first title win at the Joe Polic Classic since 2015. Layla Giordano added on 12 points...
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
Ridge Holiday Invitational recap - Bayonne wins final - girls basketball

Janaya Meyers finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals as Bayonne won the Ridge Holiday Invitational over Randolph 49-38 in Ridge. McKenzie Neal added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists while Ailanni Dasher had eight points, four assists and three steals for Bayonne (7-0). Giselle Davis tallied six points, three rebounds and three assists.
BAYONNE, NJ
SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic: Delran, Camden come out on top - Girls basketball recap

Despite Hope Goodwine erupting for 30 points, Delran battled its way to a 60-54 victory over Camden in round-robin play at the SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic in Delran. Riley Ahrens led Delran (4-1) in scoring with 18 points, while teammate Emma Rider was right behind her with 17 points. Delran built up a 29-21 lead in the first half, but a strong second-half effort from Winslow kept the game tight for the rest of the game, outscoring its opponent 33-31.
CAMDEN, NJ
Bard over Paterson Arts - Boys basketball recap

Oluwakayode Gbenle posted eight points, 13 rebounds, eight blocks and three steals to lead Bard as it defeated Paterson Arts 62-28 in Paterson. Darrell Morton led the scoring with 13 points with Josh Portillo tallying 11 points, five rebounds and six assists. Great Egwuonwu had 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals with Al’Sharif Gilmore adding four steals.
PATERSON, NJ
Union rallies over Pope John - Boys basketball recap

Elijah Blackwell went seven for seven from the line in leading his team with 19 points as Union bounced back to win at home, 50-48, over Pope John in a regular season game. Union (3-3) trailed 32-27 at halftime but recovered with a 13-8 run in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
UNION, NJ
Delaware Valley defeats North Warren - Girls basketball recap

Maggie Simpson scored 10 points for Delaware Valley as it held off North Warren 38-37 in Blairstown. Delaware Valley (3-3) took a 20-19 lead into halftime before ending the third quarter up by six points. Despite North Warren’s late attack outscoring Delaware Valley 12-7 in the fourth, it was not enough as the Terriers secured the one-point win.
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
Middletown South over Passiac Tech - Boys ice hockey recap

Zander Barquero posted 23 saves to get the shutout as Middletown South defeated Passaic Tech 8-0 at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Thomas Villano and Brendan Cavendish led the way, with both scoring two goals and three assists with Dante Deluca, Justin Ferlanti and Mark Pellegrino adding a goal and an assist each. Nicholas Szotak had a goal as well with Brandon Gronau tallying two assists and Lucas Campos, Zander Barquero and Noah Schactman posting an assist each.
WAYNE, NJ
West Morris defeats Roxbury - Boys ice hockey recap

Tommy Togno scored two goals to lead West Morris past Roxbury 4-2 at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Togno got West Morris (3-3-2) on the board in the first period with a power play goal before Gavin Barooah tied things up for Roxbury (5-1) in the second. West Morris answered with three straight goals to pull away for the victory.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Paramus comes from behind to defeat Nutley - Boys ice hockey recap (PHOTOS)

Ethan Chen posted an incredible game with five goals and an assist to lead the charge for Paramus as it came from behind to defeat Nutley 8-6 at the Ice House in Hackensack. Paramus (6-1-2) trailed big at the end of the first period with the score being 6-1. However, it held Nutley scoreless for the remainder of the game, scoring three goals in the second period and four in the third, two of which came on the power play. It outshot Nutley 40-14 in the game and and converted on three out of four power-plays.
PARAMUS, NJ
