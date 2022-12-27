Read full article on original website
Boys Basketball: Rumson-Fair Haven, Raritan victorious - Bulldawg Classic
Luke Schorr accounted for 16 points in Rumson-Fair Haven’s 35-32 victory over Trenton Catholic in the Bulldawg Classic Round Robin at The Fort, Fort Monmouth. Despite Trenton Catholic (0-5) jumping out to a 12-2 lead in the first quarter, Rumson-Fair Haven (4-1) turned the game around in the second as it outscored the Iron Mikes 20-7. Trenton Catholic took back the lead in the third 29-27 before Rumson-Fair Haven came up big in the fourth to escape with the win.
Girls basketball: Old Tappan takes first at Joe Poli Classic
Mackenzie Ward netted 14 points to help Old Tappanke take a 45-34 victory over Secaucus in the championship game of the Joe Poli Classic at Pascack Valley in Hillsdale. The Golden Knights earned their first title win at the Joe Polic Classic since 2015. Layla Giordano added on 12 points...
Girls basketball: Shore and Ocean Twp win at Blue Devil Holiday Tournament
Rylee Drahos posted a double-double with 22 points, 15 rebounds and four steals to help Shore win the Blue Devil Holiday Tournament’s Nancey Williams bracket with a 57-47 victory over Hightstown, at Shore in West Long Branch. The win gave Shore (5-1) its first Blue Devil Holiday Tournament title...
Ridge Holiday Invitational recap - Bayonne wins final - girls basketball
Janaya Meyers finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals as Bayonne won the Ridge Holiday Invitational over Randolph 49-38 in Ridge. McKenzie Neal added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists while Ailanni Dasher had eight points, four assists and three steals for Bayonne (7-0). Giselle Davis tallied six points, three rebounds and three assists.
SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic: Delran, Camden come out on top - Girls basketball recap
Despite Hope Goodwine erupting for 30 points, Delran battled its way to a 60-54 victory over Camden in round-robin play at the SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic in Delran. Riley Ahrens led Delran (4-1) in scoring with 18 points, while teammate Emma Rider was right behind her with 17 points. Delran built up a 29-21 lead in the first half, but a strong second-half effort from Winslow kept the game tight for the rest of the game, outscoring its opponent 33-31.
Girls Basketball: Mount St. Mary, South Brunswick win consolations - Holmdel Holiday Invitational
Mia Gestosani tallied 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists to propel Mount St. Mary past Holmdel 46-42 in a consolation game of the Holmdel Holiday Invitational in Holmdel. Mount St. Mary (5-3) sported a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter before leading 29-20 at halftime. Mount...
WOBM Classic: Toms River North defeats Middletown South in third-place game - Girls basketball recap
Morgan Rodemann dropped 21 points and nine rebounds to propel Toms River North to a 60-57 victory over Middletown South in the third-place game at the WOBM Christmas Classic at RWJBarnabas Health Arena located in Toms River. Darcy Gaboury recorded 17 points and eight rebounds for Toms River North (4-2),...
Girls Basketball: Hyams & Covello lead Kearny to William Masopust Jr. Holiday Classic title
Ava Hyams recorded 22 points and 10 rebounds while Maci Covello had 11 and 17 to propel Kearny past Nutley 56-20 in the finals of the William Masopust Jr. Holiday Classic in Lodi. Jocelyn Huancaya also contributed seven points and three assists for Kearny (6-1). Liana Minichini led Nutley (3-4)...
Bard over Paterson Arts - Boys basketball recap
Oluwakayode Gbenle posted eight points, 13 rebounds, eight blocks and three steals to lead Bard as it defeated Paterson Arts 62-28 in Paterson. Darrell Morton led the scoring with 13 points with Josh Portillo tallying 11 points, five rebounds and six assists. Great Egwuonwu had 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals with Al’Sharif Gilmore adding four steals.
Acropolis, Brick upset No. 15 Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys ice hockey recap
Brody Acropolis scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Brick Township to a 5-1 upset victory over Rumson-Fair Haven, ranked No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, at Howell Ice World in Farmingdale. Dominic Panke scored a shorthanded goal for Rumson-Fair Haven (3-2-2) in first period to tie...
Morris Knolls over Villa Walsh - Mendham Holiday Classic - Girls basketball recap
Jayda Brock posted 14 points and five rebounds to lead Morris Knolls as it defeated Villa Walsh 58-29 in the consolation game of the Mendham Holiday Classic at Mendham High School. Morris Knolls led 24-14 at the half and outscored Villa Walsh 34-15 in the second half, closing the game...
Union rallies over Pope John - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Blackwell went seven for seven from the line in leading his team with 19 points as Union bounced back to win at home, 50-48, over Pope John in a regular season game. Union (3-3) trailed 32-27 at halftime but recovered with a 13-8 run in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Morris Tech over Park Ridge - Garfield Tournament - Final - Girls basketball
Harper Felch led her team with 21 points as Morris Tech won, 52-42, over Park Ridge in the final round of the Garfield Holiday Tournament. Cortni Vnencak went four of six from the line in her 12 points for Morris Tech (5-0), which trailed 25-22 at halftime but pulled ahead for good with a 17-5 run in the fourth quarter.
Boys basketball: St. Mary (Ruth.) earns Jack Stone Shootout title
Julien Leveille posted a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three assists to lead St. Mary to a 47-45 victory over Paramus in the championship game of the Jack Stone Shootout at St. Mary, in Rutherford. The win also kept St. Mary unbeaten at 6-0. Leveille was given MVP...
Delaware Valley defeats North Warren - Girls basketball recap
Maggie Simpson scored 10 points for Delaware Valley as it held off North Warren 38-37 in Blairstown. Delaware Valley (3-3) took a 20-19 lead into halftime before ending the third quarter up by six points. Despite North Warren’s late attack outscoring Delaware Valley 12-7 in the fourth, it was not enough as the Terriers secured the one-point win.
Boardwalk Classic recap - Ocean City, Our Lady of Mercy win - girls basketball
Madelyn Adamson had 16 points and three rebounds while Avery Jackson added 13 points to help pace Ocean City to a 47-30 win over Timber Creek in the Tom Williams Showcase of the Boardwalk Classic at the Wildwood Convention Center. Ayanna Morton tallied six points and eight rebounds and McKenna...
Lodi falls to Warwick (NY) - Route 23 Holiday Classic - Final - Boys basketball
Ermal Kuci was three of four from the line and sank three 3-pointers in his game-high 16 points for Lodi but Warwick (NY) prevailed, 53-43, in the final round of the Route 23 Holiday Classic at Lakeland. Lodi (5-2) trailed 34-16 at halftime and could not overcome Warwick’s offensive onslaught...
Middletown South over Passiac Tech - Boys ice hockey recap
Zander Barquero posted 23 saves to get the shutout as Middletown South defeated Passaic Tech 8-0 at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Thomas Villano and Brendan Cavendish led the way, with both scoring two goals and three assists with Dante Deluca, Justin Ferlanti and Mark Pellegrino adding a goal and an assist each. Nicholas Szotak had a goal as well with Brandon Gronau tallying two assists and Lucas Campos, Zander Barquero and Noah Schactman posting an assist each.
West Morris defeats Roxbury - Boys ice hockey recap
Tommy Togno scored two goals to lead West Morris past Roxbury 4-2 at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Togno got West Morris (3-3-2) on the board in the first period with a power play goal before Gavin Barooah tied things up for Roxbury (5-1) in the second. West Morris answered with three straight goals to pull away for the victory.
Paramus comes from behind to defeat Nutley - Boys ice hockey recap (PHOTOS)
Ethan Chen posted an incredible game with five goals and an assist to lead the charge for Paramus as it came from behind to defeat Nutley 8-6 at the Ice House in Hackensack. Paramus (6-1-2) trailed big at the end of the first period with the score being 6-1. However, it held Nutley scoreless for the remainder of the game, scoring three goals in the second period and four in the third, two of which came on the power play. It outshot Nutley 40-14 in the game and and converted on three out of four power-plays.
