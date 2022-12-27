Read full article on original website
Dogs rescued from Pleasant Hill property moved to St. Louis shelter
Cass County dogs rescued from a rural Pleasant Hill property were moved to a Humane Society Shelter in St. Louis where more help is available.
Man missing, last seen floating on ice in Missouri River
ST. LOUIS — Volunteers and state troopers were searching for a man last seen standing on ice floating in the Missouri River near Washington, Missouri. Family said they haven't heard from Aaron Duenke since Tuesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said he was seen floating downstream on ice on...
MISSING PERSON: Aaron Duenke, last seen ice surfing on Missouri river
Aaron Duenke has been reported missing. The St. Charles County man was last seen attempting to “iceberg surf” on the Missouri river on Tuesday, December 27 in Washington, Missouri.
'We have reached our limit': APA Olivette needs help getting big dogs into homes
OLIVETTE, Mo. — Like many animal shelters across the country and the St. Louis region, the Animal Protective Association of Missouri (APA) Olivette is inundated with animals. APA Olivette is over capacity with big dogs. In another Twitter post, the agency said, "We have reached our limit." Adoption fees...
Masks urged: High St. Louis area COVID transmission rates
Masks are recommended for people indoors and for high-risk populations, according to the City of St. Louis Health Department.
OUTDOORS: Bows for Birds helps to enjoy a winter walk
As I sat down to write my annual roundup of places to get the new year off on the right foot, I discovered another reason to encourage people to find their way outside in the early winter days of 2023. Now in their 12th year, the First Day Hikes promoted...
Woman accused of trying to rob St. Louis alderman released from jail; he's questioned by police
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — A woman accused of attempting to rob St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley last week said she’s “glad to be home with her family,” the same day Bosley said he was interrogated about the incident for hours by St. Louis police. Bosley, a...
What You Are Doing About It? Pet Industry Night, Adoption Saturday, New Year For the Strays Trivia Night
Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Where you can legally buy and use fireworks in the St. Louis area on New Year's Eve
ST. LOUIS — As we near the end of the year, some people want to end the year with a bang. If you are one of the many people wanting to shoot off your own fireworks, there's something to consider: legality. In some states, it’s either illegal for people...
St. Louis alderman says he was questioned by police over claims he was victim of attempted carjacking
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — After allegedly falling victim to an attempted carjacking last week, St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley (D-3rd Ward) claims he was interrogated for hours by police who called into question statements he made regarding the incident. “This woman tried to insinuate I hit her with my...
What is someone from St. Louis called? The STL demonym
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – What do you call someone from St. Louis? Many people from Pittsburgh call themselves Yinzers, Albuquerque residents are known as Burqueños, and folks from Los Angeles are known as Angelenos. It isn’t always clear what to call someone from a city or state. Indiana has Hoosiers and so does Missouri. But, […]
South City restaurant closes following pipe bursts, GoFundMe now helping staff
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In the days following extremely frigid temperatures, a staple to the Tower Grove East community, remains closed after a pipe burst inside the building. “These old buildings are a challenge, but we’ve had nothing to this extent,” said Ally Nisbet. Nisbet is the...
Southwest Moves 7,000 Pieces of Luggage in St. Louis to a 'Secure' Warehouse
The carrier is working to reunite people with their baggage, but there's a huge backlog
Long-time director of The Coterie Theater in Kansas City found dead over weekend
Jeff Church, the former long-time director of The Coterie Theater, died over the weekend, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said Tuesday.
So St. Louis: How the Galleria Mall Ruined Christmas
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
Police: Man allegedly lit towel on fire before south St. Louis house fire
ST. LOUIS — A 46-year-old man was arrested after allegedly starting an early Tuesday morning fire at a south St. Louis home. According to police, a 38-year-old woman was inside a home in the 7200 block of Michigan Avenue when she woke up to the 46-year-old man allegedly lighting a towel on fire. She told police that the suspect then threw the burning towel in a laundry hamper.
1 injured after shooting inside barbershop in Alton
ALTON, Ill. — The Alton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday that left one person injured. The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday at Fresh Cuts IV Life barbershop on the 1600 block of Washington Avenue in Alton. Officers responding to the scene found one...
'This is the most horrendous thing to happen to us': Home insurance lapses right before fire displaces Granite City family
GRANITE CITY, Ill. — For the Werners, 3208 Wayne Avenue in Granite City is more than a house. Jody Werner said her grandmother and grandfather bought this place almost 50 years ago. "Home is always the heart of the family, it's the hub. All the events took place here....
Property damage and stealing case in Hillsboro
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Office is looking for a suspect that was stealing from a home near Hillsboro and caused several thousand dollars worth of damage to the home and property while trying to escape. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident took place on December 23rd in the 4400 block of Highway A.
Head-on collision near Lebanon, Ill. leaves 1 dead
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — A 60-year-old man died in a crash just west of Lebanon, Illinois Thursday morning. The collision was on Highway 50 near Rieder Road. Just before 6:30 a.m., Illinois State Police said Keith Van Ness, 60, of Breese, Illinois, was driving his Ford Focus east on Highway 50 when he crossed into the westbound lanes. Van Ness' car then struck a Ford Econoline E350 head-on, killing him.
