Girls basketball: Shore and Ocean Twp win at Blue Devil Holiday Tournament
Rylee Drahos posted a double-double with 22 points, 15 rebounds and four steals to help Shore win the Blue Devil Holiday Tournament’s Nancey Williams bracket with a 57-47 victory over Hightstown, at Shore in West Long Branch. The win gave Shore (5-1) its first Blue Devil Holiday Tournament title...
Ridge Holiday Invitational recap - Bayonne wins final - girls basketball
Janaya Meyers finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals as Bayonne won the Ridge Holiday Invitational over Randolph 49-38 in Ridge. McKenzie Neal added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists while Ailanni Dasher had eight points, four assists and three steals for Bayonne (7-0). Giselle Davis tallied six points, three rebounds and three assists.
Girls Basketball: Mount St. Mary, South Brunswick win consolations - Holmdel Holiday Invitational
Mia Gestosani tallied 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists to propel Mount St. Mary past Holmdel 46-42 in a consolation game of the Holmdel Holiday Invitational in Holmdel. Mount St. Mary (5-3) sported a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter before leading 29-20 at halftime. Mount...
Boys Basketball: Rumson-Fair Haven, Raritan victorious - Bulldawg Classic
Luke Schorr accounted for 16 points in Rumson-Fair Haven’s 35-32 victory over Trenton Catholic in the Bulldawg Classic Round Robin at The Fort, Fort Monmouth. Despite Trenton Catholic (0-5) jumping out to a 12-2 lead in the first quarter, Rumson-Fair Haven (4-1) turned the game around in the second as it outscored the Iron Mikes 20-7. Trenton Catholic took back the lead in the third 29-27 before Rumson-Fair Haven came up big in the fourth to escape with the win.
Lodi falls to Warwick (NY) - Route 23 Holiday Classic - Final - Boys basketball
Ermal Kuci was three of four from the line and sank three 3-pointers in his game-high 16 points for Lodi but Warwick (NY) prevailed, 53-43, in the final round of the Route 23 Holiday Classic at Lakeland. Lodi (5-2) trailed 34-16 at halftime and could not overcome Warwick’s offensive onslaught...
Girls basketball: Old Tappan takes first at Joe Poli Classic
Mackenzie Ward netted 14 points to help Old Tappanke take a 45-34 victory over Secaucus in the championship game of the Joe Poli Classic at Pascack Valley in Hillsdale. The Golden Knights earned their first title win at the Joe Polic Classic since 2015. Layla Giordano added on 12 points...
Girls Basketball: Hyams & Covello lead Kearny to William Masopust Jr. Holiday Classic title
Ava Hyams recorded 22 points and 10 rebounds while Maci Covello had 11 and 17 to propel Kearny past Nutley 56-20 in the finals of the William Masopust Jr. Holiday Classic in Lodi. Jocelyn Huancaya also contributed seven points and three assists for Kearny (6-1). Liana Minichini led Nutley (3-4)...
Delaware Valley defeats North Warren - Girls basketball recap
Maggie Simpson scored 10 points for Delaware Valley as it held off North Warren 38-37 in Blairstown. Delaware Valley (3-3) took a 20-19 lead into halftime before ending the third quarter up by six points. Despite North Warren’s late attack outscoring Delaware Valley 12-7 in the fourth, it was not enough as the Terriers secured the one-point win.
Moon Area (PA) tops Elizabeth - Governor’s Challenge Showcase - Boys basketball recap
Cameron McRae scored 18 points to go along with two rebounds and assists in a loss for Elizabeth as it was defeated by Moon Area (PA) with a score of 61-78 in the Governor’s Challenge Showcase at Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury, MD. Augustine McGee also added...
WOBM Classic: Toms River North defeats Middletown South in third-place game - Girls basketball recap
Morgan Rodemann dropped 21 points and nine rebounds to propel Toms River North to a 60-57 victory over Middletown South in the third-place game at the WOBM Christmas Classic at RWJBarnabas Health Arena located in Toms River. Darcy Gaboury recorded 17 points and eight rebounds for Toms River North (4-2),...
Boys basketball: St. Mary (Ruth.) earns Jack Stone Shootout title
Julien Leveille posted a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three assists to lead St. Mary to a 47-45 victory over Paramus in the championship game of the Jack Stone Shootout at St. Mary, in Rutherford. The win also kept St. Mary unbeaten at 6-0. Leveille was given MVP...
Boardwalk Classic recap - Ocean City, Our Lady of Mercy win - girls basketball
Madelyn Adamson had 16 points and three rebounds while Avery Jackson added 13 points to help pace Ocean City to a 47-30 win over Timber Creek in the Tom Williams Showcase of the Boardwalk Classic at the Wildwood Convention Center. Ayanna Morton tallied six points and eight rebounds and McKenna...
Boys Basketball: Riverside defeats Maple Shade - Spartan Classic
Carmine Smith led all scorers with 18 points to lead Riverside past Maple Shade in the seventh-place game of the Spartan Classic in Burlington. Riverside (2-3) jumped out to a two-point lead in the first quarter before taking control in the second outscoring Maple Shade 21-5. Riverside continued to roll in the second half as it outscored Maple Shade 25-21.
No. 18 University wins Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament title in dominant fashion - Girls basketball recap
Morgan Marshall netted 18 points to propel University, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a resounding 64-46 victory over Newark Central in the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament championship game in Newark. University (4-2) took a commanding 32-12 lead at halftime on the heels of an 18-8 run...
SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic: Delran, Camden come out on top - Girls basketball recap
Despite Hope Goodwine erupting for 30 points, Delran battled its way to a 60-54 victory over Camden in round-robin play at the SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic in Delran. Riley Ahrens led Delran (4-1) in scoring with 18 points, while teammate Emma Rider was right behind her with 17 points. Delran built up a 29-21 lead in the first half, but a strong second-half effort from Winslow kept the game tight for the rest of the game, outscoring its opponent 33-31.
Boys Basketball: Liam Gajewski rides Shore to Jack DuBois Memorial Holiday Tournament title
Liam Gajewski scored 16 points to propel Shore over Lacey 53-45 in the finals of the Jack DuBois Memorial Holiday Tournament in West Long Branch. Shore (5-0) jumped out to a 14-6 lead in the first quarter before sporting a 10-point lead at halftime. Each side notched 10 points in the third before Shore held Lacey (4-2) off in the fourth as it was outscored 15-13.
Hillsborough over Princeton - Wrestling recap
Logan McDermid at 106 and Thomas Kester at 113 each won by pin after two heavier weights won by forfeit and Hillsborough kept the pressure on Princeton, winning 51-16, in a match at Hillsborough. Four more wrestlers won by pin for Hillsborough (6-1), including Matt Miller at 150, Jack Miller...
Wrestling: Two N.J. wrestlers win Powerade titles, Delbarton finishes third as a team
Jimmy Mullen of St. Joseph (Mont.), the No. 1-ranked high school heavyweight in the country, and Delbarton 139-pounder Tyler Vazquez earned championships at the Powerade Tournament in Cannonsburg, Pa. on Friday. In the team standings, Delbarton finished third with 172 points behind Wyoming Seminary (233.5) and Malvern Prep (182). St....
Bard over Paterson Arts - Boys basketball recap
Oluwakayode Gbenle posted eight points, 13 rebounds, eight blocks and three steals to lead Bard as it defeated Paterson Arts 62-28 in Paterson. Darrell Morton led the scoring with 13 points with Josh Portillo tallying 11 points, five rebounds and six assists. Great Egwuonwu had 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals with Al’Sharif Gilmore adding four steals.
West Morris defeats Roxbury - Boys ice hockey recap
Tommy Togno scored two goals to lead West Morris past Roxbury 4-2 at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Togno got West Morris (3-3-2) on the board in the first period with a power play goal before Gavin Barooah tied things up for Roxbury (5-1) in the second. West Morris answered with three straight goals to pull away for the victory.
