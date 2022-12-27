Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
Extra Trains And Buses Were Added To NYC And Philadelphia For New Year's EveAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Boardwalk Classic showcases recap: Middle Twp, Atlantic Tech win - boys basketball
Jamir McNeil had 16 points to lead Middle Township to a 58-48 overtime win over South Lakes (VA) in the Tom Feraco Showcase of the Boardwalk Classic at the Wildwood Convention Center. Anthony Trombetta finished with 14 points while Re’Ale Basquine had 11 for Middle Township (3-2). Pennsbury (PA)...
Girls Basketball: Mount St. Mary, South Brunswick win consolations - Holmdel Holiday Invitational
Mia Gestosani tallied 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists to propel Mount St. Mary past Holmdel 46-42 in a consolation game of the Holmdel Holiday Invitational in Holmdel. Mount St. Mary (5-3) sported a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter before leading 29-20 at halftime. Mount...
Girls basketball: Shore and Ocean Twp win at Blue Devil Holiday Tournament
Rylee Drahos posted a double-double with 22 points, 15 rebounds and four steals to help Shore win the Blue Devil Holiday Tournament’s Nancey Williams bracket with a 57-47 victory over Hightstown, at Shore in West Long Branch. The win gave Shore (5-1) its first Blue Devil Holiday Tournament title...
SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic: Delran, Camden come out on top - Girls basketball recap
Despite Hope Goodwine erupting for 30 points, Delran battled its way to a 60-54 victory over Camden in round-robin play at the SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic in Delran. Riley Ahrens led Delran (4-1) in scoring with 18 points, while teammate Emma Rider was right behind her with 17 points. Delran built up a 29-21 lead in the first half, but a strong second-half effort from Winslow kept the game tight for the rest of the game, outscoring its opponent 33-31.
Boardwalk Classic recap - Ocean City, Our Lady of Mercy win - girls basketball
Madelyn Adamson had 16 points and three rebounds while Avery Jackson added 13 points to help pace Ocean City to a 47-30 win over Timber Creek in the Tom Williams Showcase of the Boardwalk Classic at the Wildwood Convention Center. Ayanna Morton tallied six points and eight rebounds and McKenna...
Boys Basketball: Riverside defeats Maple Shade - Spartan Classic
Carmine Smith led all scorers with 18 points to lead Riverside past Maple Shade in the seventh-place game of the Spartan Classic in Burlington. Riverside (2-3) jumped out to a two-point lead in the first quarter before taking control in the second outscoring Maple Shade 21-5. Riverside continued to roll in the second half as it outscored Maple Shade 25-21.
Boys Basketball: Rumson-Fair Haven, Raritan victorious - Bulldawg Classic
Luke Schorr accounted for 16 points in Rumson-Fair Haven’s 35-32 victory over Trenton Catholic in the Bulldawg Classic Round Robin at The Fort, Fort Monmouth. Despite Trenton Catholic (0-5) jumping out to a 12-2 lead in the first quarter, Rumson-Fair Haven (4-1) turned the game around in the second as it outscored the Iron Mikes 20-7. Trenton Catholic took back the lead in the third 29-27 before Rumson-Fair Haven came up big in the fourth to escape with the win.
WOBM Classic: Toms River North defeats Middletown South in third-place game - Girls basketball recap
Morgan Rodemann dropped 21 points and nine rebounds to propel Toms River North to a 60-57 victory over Middletown South in the third-place game at the WOBM Christmas Classic at RWJBarnabas Health Arena located in Toms River. Darcy Gaboury recorded 17 points and eight rebounds for Toms River North (4-2),...
West Windsor-Plainsboro North earns first win of the season over STEMCivics - Boys basketball recap
Robert Rossi racked up 21 points to propel West Windsor-Plainsboro North to a dominant 78-21 victory over STEMCivics in Plainsboro Township. Surya Thurumella and Srijan Velury each added 10 points for West Windsor-Plainsboro North (1-4), who took control of the game with a 27-3 first-quarter lead and never looked back. Defensively, West Windsor-Plainsboro North allowed just nine points through three-quarters.
Boys Basketball: Liam Gajewski rides Shore to Jack DuBois Memorial Holiday Tournament title
Liam Gajewski scored 16 points to propel Shore over Lacey 53-45 in the finals of the Jack DuBois Memorial Holiday Tournament in West Long Branch. Shore (5-0) jumped out to a 14-6 lead in the first quarter before sporting a 10-point lead at halftime. Each side notched 10 points in the third before Shore held Lacey (4-2) off in the fourth as it was outscored 15-13.
Wrestling: Two N.J. wrestlers win Powerade titles, Delbarton finishes third as a team
Jimmy Mullen of St. Joseph (Mont.), the No. 1-ranked high school heavyweight in the country, and Delbarton 139-pounder Tyler Vazquez earned championships at the Powerade Tournament in Cannonsburg, Pa. on Friday. In the team standings, Delbarton finished third with 172 points behind Wyoming Seminary (233.5) and Malvern Prep (182). St....
Girls basketball: Haddonfield, Haddon Township victorious at Haddonfield Holiday Showcase
Sara Wiedeman scored a game-high 13 points to lead Haddon Township to a 39-31 win over Rancocas Valley at the Haddonfield Holiday Showcase. Haddon Township (5-1) built a five-point lead at halftime and was able to extend further from here. Mady Maronski added nine points while Alli Kamulda and Kiersten Callahan scored seven each.
Boys ice hockey: Hillsborough stops Wall for 6th win of the season
Jeremy Wachnachter scored twice and had two assists to help pace Hillsborough to a 4-2 win over Wall at Jersey Shore Arena in Wall. Jegor Sobolev and Nolan Collison each scored as well for Hillsborough (6-2) while Nate Bienstock and Logan Behrje each had two assists. Louis Bizzoco finished with 26 saves.
Boys basketball: Ewing takes first at Neptune Holiday Jubilee
Naire Preston netted 14 points to lead Ewing to a 50-39 in the championship game of the Neptune Holiday Jubilee in Neptune. The win also kept Ewing unbeaten at 6-0. Kenny Rankin added on 13 points to the win. Ryan Kozlosky led Allentown with 13 points, while Danny Doran scored...
Point Pleasant Boro has more champs, but Lacey wins team title at Walter Woods Tourney
If Friday’s race for the team title at the Walter Woods Tournament at Middletown South was any indication, the Jan. 13 dual for the Class B South title between Lacey and Point Pleasant Boro is going to be a barnburner. Point Pleasant Boro won four individual titles, but it...
Piscataway holds off Woodbridge - Woodbridge Holiday Classic - Girls basketball recap
Autumn John scored 22 points to lead the way for Piscataway as it defeated Woodbridge 48-42 in the Woodbridge Holiday Classic in Woodbridge. Makayla Williams also had 11 points. Piscataway (1-4) led 24-20 at the half after an 11-6 run in the second quarter and outscored Woodbridge 24-22 in the...
No. 10 Ewing survives late push by Rumson-Fair Haven to win a WOBM Classic title
Ewing faced one of its toughest challenges so far this season in the WOBM Holiday Classic Snyder Bracket Tournament final on Friday night, and managed to stand up to a relentless Rumson-Fair Haven squad. Ewing, ranked No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, held on in the waning minutes of...
No. 8 Red Bank Catholic wins second-straight WOBM Holiday Classic title
Red Bank Catholic is picking up right where it left off last season as one of the top Shore Conference teams, but the Caseys are getting it done with a very young roster. Red Bank Catholic, ranked No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, had four freshmen, two sophomores and three seniors combine for a 59-42 victory over Manasquan to win its second-straight WOBM Holiday Classic Cervino Bracket final on Friday night.
Acropolis, Brick upset No. 15 Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys ice hockey recap
Brody Acropolis scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Brick Township to a 5-1 upset victory over Rumson-Fair Haven, ranked No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, at Howell Ice World in Farmingdale. Dominic Panke scored a shorthanded goal for Rumson-Fair Haven (3-2-2) in first period to tie...
Boys ice hockey: Toms River East tops Southern in Winding River Holiday final
Michael Taliercio and Ryan Fortunato had two goals apiece as Toms River South-East dispatched Southern 5-1 in the final of the Winding River Holiday Tournament in Toms River. Taliercio was named the game’s MVP as the win gave Toms River South-East (8-1) eight victories in the winter campaign, which is one more than it had all of last season. Toms River South-East tallied 28 shots on goal.
NJ.com
NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0