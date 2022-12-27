ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

NJ.com

No. 8 Red Bank Catholic wins second-straight WOBM Holiday Classic title

Red Bank Catholic is picking up right where it left off last season as one of the top Shore Conference teams, but the Caseys are getting it done with a very young roster. Red Bank Catholic, ranked No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, had four freshmen, two sophomores and three seniors combine for a 59-42 victory over Manasquan to win its second-straight WOBM Holiday Classic Cervino Bracket final on Friday night.
RED BANK, NJ
Boys Basketball: Rumson-Fair Haven, Raritan victorious - Bulldawg Classic

Luke Schorr accounted for 16 points in Rumson-Fair Haven’s 35-32 victory over Trenton Catholic in the Bulldawg Classic Round Robin at The Fort, Fort Monmouth. Despite Trenton Catholic (0-5) jumping out to a 12-2 lead in the first quarter, Rumson-Fair Haven (4-1) turned the game around in the second as it outscored the Iron Mikes 20-7. Trenton Catholic took back the lead in the third 29-27 before Rumson-Fair Haven came up big in the fourth to escape with the win.
RUMSON, NJ
Ridge Holiday Invitational recap - Bayonne wins final - girls basketball

Janaya Meyers finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals as Bayonne won the Ridge Holiday Invitational over Randolph 49-38 in Ridge. McKenzie Neal added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists while Ailanni Dasher had eight points, four assists and three steals for Bayonne (7-0). Giselle Davis tallied six points, three rebounds and three assists.
BAYONNE, NJ
Boys Basketball: Liam Gajewski rides Shore to Jack DuBois Memorial Holiday Tournament title

Liam Gajewski scored 16 points to propel Shore over Lacey 53-45 in the finals of the Jack DuBois Memorial Holiday Tournament in West Long Branch. Shore (5-0) jumped out to a 14-6 lead in the first quarter before sporting a 10-point lead at halftime. Each side notched 10 points in the third before Shore held Lacey (4-2) off in the fourth as it was outscored 15-13.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
West Windsor-Plainsboro North earns first win of the season over STEMCivics - Boys basketball recap

Robert Rossi racked up 21 points to propel West Windsor-Plainsboro North to a dominant 78-21 victory over STEMCivics in Plainsboro Township. Surya Thurumella and Srijan Velury each added 10 points for West Windsor-Plainsboro North (1-4), who took control of the game with a 27-3 first-quarter lead and never looked back. Defensively, West Windsor-Plainsboro North allowed just nine points through three-quarters.
WINDSOR, NJ
Capano carries No. 4 Northern Highlands past St. Peter’s Prep - Boys ice hockey recap

Vincenzo Capano starred with four goals and an assist to propel Northern Highlands, ranked No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to an 8-0 victory over St. Peter’s Prep. Northern Highlands (5-0) took a commanding 4-0 lead in the first period after Nick DaLoisio scored off an assist from Collin Prugh and Matt Gershengorn. Gershengorn would go on to score a goal in the second period to make it a 5-0 lead.
HIGHLANDS, NJ
Middletown South over Passiac Tech - Boys ice hockey recap

Zander Barquero posted 23 saves to get the shutout as Middletown South defeated Passaic Tech 8-0 at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Thomas Villano and Brendan Cavendish led the way, with both scoring two goals and three assists with Dante Deluca, Justin Ferlanti and Mark Pellegrino adding a goal and an assist each. Nicholas Szotak had a goal as well with Brandon Gronau tallying two assists and Lucas Campos, Zander Barquero and Noah Schactman posting an assist each.
WAYNE, NJ
Union rallies over Pope John - Boys basketball recap

Elijah Blackwell went seven for seven from the line in leading his team with 19 points as Union bounced back to win at home, 50-48, over Pope John in a regular season game. Union (3-3) trailed 32-27 at halftime but recovered with a 13-8 run in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
UNION, NJ
