WOBM Classic: Toms River North defeats Middletown South in third-place game - Girls basketball recap
Morgan Rodemann dropped 21 points and nine rebounds to propel Toms River North to a 60-57 victory over Middletown South in the third-place game at the WOBM Christmas Classic at RWJBarnabas Health Arena located in Toms River. Darcy Gaboury recorded 17 points and eight rebounds for Toms River North (4-2),...
Point Pleasant Boro has more champs, but Lacey wins team title at Walter Woods Tourney
If Friday’s race for the team title at the Walter Woods Tournament at Middletown South was any indication, the Jan. 13 dual for the Class B South title between Lacey and Point Pleasant Boro is going to be a barnburner. Point Pleasant Boro won four individual titles, but it...
Girls basketball: Shore and Ocean Twp win at Blue Devil Holiday Tournament
Rylee Drahos posted a double-double with 22 points, 15 rebounds and four steals to help Shore win the Blue Devil Holiday Tournament’s Nancey Williams bracket with a 57-47 victory over Hightstown, at Shore in West Long Branch. The win gave Shore (5-1) its first Blue Devil Holiday Tournament title...
Girls Basketball: Mount St. Mary, South Brunswick win consolations - Holmdel Holiday Invitational
Mia Gestosani tallied 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists to propel Mount St. Mary past Holmdel 46-42 in a consolation game of the Holmdel Holiday Invitational in Holmdel. Mount St. Mary (5-3) sported a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter before leading 29-20 at halftime. Mount...
No. 8 Red Bank Catholic wins second-straight WOBM Holiday Classic title
Red Bank Catholic is picking up right where it left off last season as one of the top Shore Conference teams, but the Caseys are getting it done with a very young roster. Red Bank Catholic, ranked No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, had four freshmen, two sophomores and three seniors combine for a 59-42 victory over Manasquan to win its second-straight WOBM Holiday Classic Cervino Bracket final on Friday night.
Boys Basketball: Rumson-Fair Haven, Raritan victorious - Bulldawg Classic
Luke Schorr accounted for 16 points in Rumson-Fair Haven’s 35-32 victory over Trenton Catholic in the Bulldawg Classic Round Robin at The Fort, Fort Monmouth. Despite Trenton Catholic (0-5) jumping out to a 12-2 lead in the first quarter, Rumson-Fair Haven (4-1) turned the game around in the second as it outscored the Iron Mikes 20-7. Trenton Catholic took back the lead in the third 29-27 before Rumson-Fair Haven came up big in the fourth to escape with the win.
Boardwalk Classic recap - Ocean City, Our Lady of Mercy win - girls basketball
Madelyn Adamson had 16 points and three rebounds while Avery Jackson added 13 points to help pace Ocean City to a 47-30 win over Timber Creek in the Tom Williams Showcase of the Boardwalk Classic at the Wildwood Convention Center. Ayanna Morton tallied six points and eight rebounds and McKenna...
Ridge Holiday Invitational recap - Bayonne wins final - girls basketball
Janaya Meyers finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals as Bayonne won the Ridge Holiday Invitational over Randolph 49-38 in Ridge. McKenzie Neal added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists while Ailanni Dasher had eight points, four assists and three steals for Bayonne (7-0). Giselle Davis tallied six points, three rebounds and three assists.
Boys Basketball: Liam Gajewski rides Shore to Jack DuBois Memorial Holiday Tournament title
Liam Gajewski scored 16 points to propel Shore over Lacey 53-45 in the finals of the Jack DuBois Memorial Holiday Tournament in West Long Branch. Shore (5-0) jumped out to a 14-6 lead in the first quarter before sporting a 10-point lead at halftime. Each side notched 10 points in the third before Shore held Lacey (4-2) off in the fourth as it was outscored 15-13.
West Windsor-Plainsboro North earns first win of the season over STEMCivics - Boys basketball recap
Robert Rossi racked up 21 points to propel West Windsor-Plainsboro North to a dominant 78-21 victory over STEMCivics in Plainsboro Township. Surya Thurumella and Srijan Velury each added 10 points for West Windsor-Plainsboro North (1-4), who took control of the game with a 27-3 first-quarter lead and never looked back. Defensively, West Windsor-Plainsboro North allowed just nine points through three-quarters.
Capano carries No. 4 Northern Highlands past St. Peter’s Prep - Boys ice hockey recap
Vincenzo Capano starred with four goals and an assist to propel Northern Highlands, ranked No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to an 8-0 victory over St. Peter’s Prep. Northern Highlands (5-0) took a commanding 4-0 lead in the first period after Nick DaLoisio scored off an assist from Collin Prugh and Matt Gershengorn. Gershengorn would go on to score a goal in the second period to make it a 5-0 lead.
Middletown South over Passiac Tech - Boys ice hockey recap
Zander Barquero posted 23 saves to get the shutout as Middletown South defeated Passaic Tech 8-0 at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Thomas Villano and Brendan Cavendish led the way, with both scoring two goals and three assists with Dante Deluca, Justin Ferlanti and Mark Pellegrino adding a goal and an assist each. Nicholas Szotak had a goal as well with Brandon Gronau tallying two assists and Lucas Campos, Zander Barquero and Noah Schactman posting an assist each.
Union rallies over Pope John - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Blackwell went seven for seven from the line in leading his team with 19 points as Union bounced back to win at home, 50-48, over Pope John in a regular season game. Union (3-3) trailed 32-27 at halftime but recovered with a 13-8 run in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Shore Conference Boys Basketball Thursday Scoreboard, 12/29/22
Junior Owen Baker scored 14 points and senior Delani Hyde put up 12 points and five blocks to lead the Mariners over the Hawks. Sophomore Sherrod Nelson added 10 points for Toms River North. Senior Evan Weiner scored 14 points and sophomore Aidan Lunn scored all nine of his points...
Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Union - Keith Benovengo Tourney - Final - Girls basketball
Amanda Baylock went four for four from the line and sank three 3-pointers in her game-high 25 points as Scotch Plains-Fanwood won, 50-34, over Union in the final round of the Keith Benovengo Memorial Tournament at Scotch Plains-Fanwood. The Raiders (5-1) found their rhythm in the second quarter with a...
No. 10 Ewing survives late push by Rumson-Fair Haven to win a WOBM Classic title
Ewing faced one of its toughest challenges so far this season in the WOBM Holiday Classic Snyder Bracket Tournament final on Friday night, and managed to stand up to a relentless Rumson-Fair Haven squad. Ewing, ranked No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, held on in the waning minutes of...
Boys basketball: Cliffside Park wins Red Raider Tournament final
Cliffside Park took a 74-27 win over Bergen Charter to take first place at the Red Raider Tournament, at Cliffside Park. Cliffside Park led 23-6 by the end of the opening quarter. The win improved Cliffside Park’s season record to 2-4, while Bergen Charter fell to 2-4 on the season....
Lodi falls to Warwick (NY) - Route 23 Holiday Classic - Final - Boys basketball
Ermal Kuci was three of four from the line and sank three 3-pointers in his game-high 16 points for Lodi but Warwick (NY) prevailed, 53-43, in the final round of the Route 23 Holiday Classic at Lakeland. Lodi (5-2) trailed 34-16 at halftime and could not overcome Warwick’s offensive onslaught...
Boys Basketball: Dylan Harper leads Don Bosco Prep in John Wall Holiday Invitational final
Dylan Harper led the way for Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, with 33 points and eight rebounds in its 79-74 victory over Farmville Central (NC) in the finals of the John Wall Holiday Invitational Devonte Graham Bracket. Don Bosco Prep (7-0) jumped out to a...
Wrestling: West Morris wins bonus points battle to take down High Point
West Morris edged out a 36-30 home dual victory over High Point in Chester. The bonus points ended up being the dual’s deciding factor as both teams won seven bouts. West Morris (1-0) recorded bonus points in five victories, all by pin, while High Point (0-1) recorded two pins and a forfeit.
