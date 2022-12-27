Luke Schorr accounted for 16 points in Rumson-Fair Haven’s 35-32 victory over Trenton Catholic in the Bulldawg Classic Round Robin at The Fort, Fort Monmouth. Despite Trenton Catholic (0-5) jumping out to a 12-2 lead in the first quarter, Rumson-Fair Haven (4-1) turned the game around in the second as it outscored the Iron Mikes 20-7. Trenton Catholic took back the lead in the third 29-27 before Rumson-Fair Haven came up big in the fourth to escape with the win.

RUMSON, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO