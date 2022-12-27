Read full article on original website
Saginaw County girl with ‘brightest soul’ dies of flu month before 4th birthday
BRIDGEPORT, MI — A month before what would have been her fourth birthday, a Saginaw County child died of an illness. As a result, a family friend has started a GoFundMe campaign to help lessen the burden of funeral costs for the late girl’s grieving parents. Morgan L....
Detroit mother, father, newborn all share same birthday
(CBS DETROIT) - It's not every day a couple shares the same birthday. A Metro Detroit family is celebrating after the mother, father and now newborn all share the same birthday. "I really wanted him to come on our birthday I really wanted a twin since he's a boy," dad, Mario Milton told Detroit Now News.For first-time parents, Mario and Maya, Dec. 24 is a special date. The two were born on 12-24-96. Fast forward 26 years, and in comes Phoenix Milton."All day I was in labor," according to mom Maya Daniel.While many were putting their final touches on Christmas plans,...
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?
23-year-old Alasia Hill, the mother of two sons, lives in Detroit, Michigan. Her mother, Charisma Carucci, describes her daughter as a kind and bright young woman, reports Dateline.
Instagram scam sends tattoo customers to random woman's Southfield home
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Southfield woman says an online scammer is taking money for tattoo orders in advance, then sending the victims to her house. She's not an ink artist and has no idea who is behind it. "Karma, Karma coming for you," said Tionna Crawford. And you...
Family of Dominick Calhoun wants to appeal mother's parole ruling
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The family of a 4-year-old boy who was killed by his mother and her boyfriend in Argentine Township in 2010 is looking to fight her parole. After a Michigan Parole Board decision, Corrine Baker is set to be released sometime in April. April 2023 is her earliest release date after she served 13 years behind bars.
Michigan program helps addicts find treatment — but struggles to find ‘angel’ volunteers
It was her oldest son’s heroin use that led Lisa Boska to become an angel, one in a network of volunteers for Hope Not Handcuffs that helps people get into addiction treatment. She sits with them while they wait for a car to shuttle them to rehab, offering water and maybe a snack and, always, a shoulder on which to lean. “I try to be a little mom to everybody,” she said ...
Grant for redevelopment plans in North Flint
Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. Here are some of the stories we're following. Brenda Roberts gives viewers some tips on how to care for loved ones with dementia this holiday season. TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Here's a look at some...
Michigan State Police revive dog pulled from Saginaw house fire
Michigan State Police troopers used a specialized oxygen mask for pets to revive a dog pulled from a house fire in Saginaw late Thursday. Michigan State Police revive dog pulled from Saginaw house fire. Firefighters brought the dog, who is named Delilah, outside. Michigan State Police troopers grabbed a bag-valve...
Sharmel Teague's family disagrees with her conviction in Family Dollar murder
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Family members disagree with Sharmel Teague's first-degree murder conviction three weeks before she, her husband and her son are sentenced for the shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard. Sharmel Teague and her daughter, Brya Bishop, went to a Family Dollar store near downtown Flint...
Time capsule from 1929 unearthed in Mary Crapo school
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - A time capsule nearly 100 years old was unearthed during the demolition of the historic Mary Crapo Building in Swartz Creek. The school building on Miller Road opened in 1929. It was once a middle school, high school and a complete secondary building. Mary Crapo...
Here are 5 ways to ring in the New Year in Flint, Genesee County
FLINT, MI - Looking for a spot to celebrate the New Year in Flint and Genesee County? Many people are preparing for family gatherings, parties and celebrations. Here are five ways to ring in the New Year in Flint and Genesee County. New Year’s Eve Countdown Family Skate. When:...
Southfield police looking for teen runaway
The Southfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who voluntarily left her home late Wednesday or early Thursday. Deasia Williams is described as a black female with a medium complexion, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has red and black long hair.
No-contact order lifted for Flint River in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a little more than six months, the Genesee County Health Department has lifted a no-contact order for a section of the Flint River. The no-contact order was put in place back in June, when a mysterious oily substance was discovered in the river between Stepping Stone Falls and Leith Street.
Person struck, killed on Gratiot Road in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - On Friday evening, a person in Saginaw was struck and killed by a vehicle on Gratiot near Woodbridge, police said. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities, said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. Police were still investigating the scene as of 6:30 p.m. on...
Photo of Family Dollar robbery person of interest released by Detroit police
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police released a surveillance camera picture of an armed robbery person of interest, Friday on social media. The armed robbery took place at a Family Dollar business at about 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block of E. Seven Mile Road. "As always, we need the...
Beloved Detroit woman murdered during carjacking
A family is mourning and hoping the killer is caught after a woman was shot to death during a carjacking. Tracie Golden's vehicle was later located, but the shooter is still unknown.
R.I.P. Detroit artist and activist John Sims
The brilliant native son who led an immense and inspired life will be celebrated in Detroit
Vassar dog scheduled to be euthanized after mailman incident
VASSAR, Mich. (WJRT) - Tricia and Jason Sanback are still emotional about the scheduled euthanization of their 8-year-old lab mix Duke. It comes after Duke attacked a mail carrier in Tuscola County this fall. A magistrate recently ruled that the dog is considered dangerous even though the family says he's...
Most of Genesee Valley Center mall remains closed for second straight day
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Most stores in the Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township remained closed for a second full day on Thursday after a water main break inside. Only JCPenney, Macy's, Planet Fitness, Logan's Roadhouse and Barnes and Noble were open. The rest of the businesses inside the mall still were unable to welcome customers.
