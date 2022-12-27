Watch: Jacquez Jones, Barion Brown, Keaton Wade Speak at Music City Bowl Practice

Kentucky football will take part in the Music City Bowl this weekend, taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes in Nashville.

The Cats have arrived and are practicing at Vanderbilt over the next few days. After Tuesday's practice, linebackers Jacquez Jones, Keaton Wade, as well as wide receiver Barion Brown spoke to reporters.

The media scrums can be viewed above.

Kickoff between the Wildcats and Hawkeyes is set for noon EST on Dec. 31. The game will air on ABC.

Kentucky's Music City Bowl Depth Chart can be found here

Learn more about Iowa's new starting QB Joe Labas here

Kentucky's transfer portal tracker can be found here

