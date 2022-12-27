ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Watch: Jacquez Jones, Barion Brown, Keaton Wade Speak at Music City Bowl Practice

By Wildcats Today Staff
 3 days ago

Kentucky football will take part in the Music City Bowl this weekend, taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes in Nashville.

The Cats have arrived and are practicing at Vanderbilt over the next few days. After Tuesday's practice, linebackers Jacquez Jones, Keaton Wade, as well as wide receiver Barion Brown spoke to reporters.

The media scrums can be viewed above.

Kickoff between the Wildcats and Hawkeyes is set for noon EST on Dec. 31. The game will air on ABC.

Kentucky's Music City Bowl Depth Chart can be found here .

Learn more about Iowa's new starting QB Joe Labas here .

Kentucky's transfer portal tracker can be found here .

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

