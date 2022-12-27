ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

TPD: One killed in Friday morning shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Toledo on Friday. When 13abc crews arrived on scene at the corner of Berdan and Watson around 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 30, they noticed an ambulance leaving the scene with a police escort and flashing lights.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Teens accused of shooting up casket at Toledo funeral indicted

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted three teenagers accused of shooting up a casket at a Toledo funeral. According to court records, the grand jury indicted Keith Hobbs, Kaveon Jones, and Lupe Hernandez III on Thursday in connection to the 2021 shooting of a casket outside of River of Life Church on Upton. A judge ordered the three teenagers to be tried as adults just last month.
TOLEDO, OH
9&10 News

Teens Arrested for Firing Gun from Their Car on US-31

UPDATE 12/29/22 4:20 p.m. Deputies say Tiona Lara was the 18-year-old from Monroe who was arrested. The 15-year-old boy’s information will likely not be released because he is a minor. 12/29/22 10:10 a.m. Two teenagers were arrested after deputies say they shot a gun out of their moving vehicle.
MONROE, MI
13abc.com

TPD: Missing Toledo woman found dead in snowbank over the weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing Toledo woman was found dead in a snowbank in the brutal winter weather over the weekend, police report. According to Toledo Police, a man reported that his mother, 79-year-old Earline Moore, was missing from her home on Hinde Road on Christmas Eve. Police say Moore, who suffers from dementia, had left her residence sometime overnight and her whereabouts were unknown.
TOLEDO, OH
MLive

Former Jackson County deputy eases into new role as police chief

SPRING ARBOR, MI – After spending more than two decades as a Jackson County law enforcement officer, retirement wasn’t going to come easy for Dan Deering. Deering, 47, left his role as a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in August after serving for about 24 years. He took over for Howard Noppe as Spring Arbor Township police chief one week later. Noppe retired after a 40-year career in law enforcement.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Mid-Michigan family in hospital after Ohio crash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mark and Lisa Taylor and their family, own a restaurant called Fidler’s on the Grand in Lansing. They are now in Ohio hospitals with injuries. The family was injured in the 46-vehicle crash that happened in Sandusky County, Ohio, and resulted in four deaths. Among those killed was 19-year-old Emma Smith […]
LANSING, MI
13abc.com

Pregnant Toledo mother among those killed massive pileup crash

13abc 2022 Year in Review: Local and State Politics. 2022 was a historic year in politics that included a high-stakes midterm election, passionate debates over key issues, and controversial legislation. Local dealerships predict better prices for used cars in 2023. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. By Meghan Daniels. The General...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Names released of victims killed in 46-vehicle crash on Ohio Turnpike

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified three of the four people killed in a devastating 46-vehicle pileup on the Ohio Turnpike on Friday. Bernard M. Bloniarz, 59, of Napoleon; Emma L. Smith, 19, of Webberville, Mich.; and Julie E. Roth, 37, of Toledo, were killed in the crash, an OSHP spokesperson said Sunday night.
TOLEDO, OH
