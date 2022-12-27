Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Enjoy 20 Different Kinds of Pies at this Ohio DinerTravel MavenToledo, OH
Related
13abc.com
TPD: One killed in Friday morning shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Toledo on Friday. When 13abc crews arrived on scene at the corner of Berdan and Watson around 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 30, they noticed an ambulance leaving the scene with a police escort and flashing lights.
13abc.com
Teens accused of shooting up casket at Toledo funeral indicted
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted three teenagers accused of shooting up a casket at a Toledo funeral. According to court records, the grand jury indicted Keith Hobbs, Kaveon Jones, and Lupe Hernandez III on Thursday in connection to the 2021 shooting of a casket outside of River of Life Church on Upton. A judge ordered the three teenagers to be tried as adults just last month.
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY: Photos show man accused of stealing credit cards
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office released photos Wednesday of a man accused of stealing credit cards among other criminal activities and are asking the public for assistance identifying him. In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office posted two images of a man who they say was...
Teens Arrested for Firing Gun from Their Car on US-31
UPDATE 12/29/22 4:20 p.m. Deputies say Tiona Lara was the 18-year-old from Monroe who was arrested. The 15-year-old boy’s information will likely not be released because he is a minor. 12/29/22 10:10 a.m. Two teenagers were arrested after deputies say they shot a gun out of their moving vehicle.
Jackson police had bomb scare thanks to ‘suspicious package’
You could say it was a Christmas (Eve) miracle.
Missing doctor from Michigan hospital found dead
Dr. Bolek Payan, who was last seen on Dec. 22, has been found dead, according to the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety (BLDPS).
Insult to Injury: Charges to be pursued against woman who shot herself in leg
Jackson police say the woman claimed she reached for a gun inside her car and ended up accidentally shooting herself.
After a domestic violence call, MSP troopers buy gifts for Jackson kids who had none
One man's arrest turned into an unexpected act of generosity for four children.
‘Devastating loss’: 3 of 4 victims of Ohio Turnpike pileup identified
One of the four people killed in a massive pileup along the Ohio Turnpike on Friday, Dec. 23, was a 37-year-old Toledo woman expecting a child. Three of the victims have been identified.
13abc.com
TPD: Missing Toledo woman found dead in snowbank over the weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing Toledo woman was found dead in a snowbank in the brutal winter weather over the weekend, police report. According to Toledo Police, a man reported that his mother, 79-year-old Earline Moore, was missing from her home on Hinde Road on Christmas Eve. Police say Moore, who suffers from dementia, had left her residence sometime overnight and her whereabouts were unknown.
Former Jackson County deputy eases into new role as police chief
SPRING ARBOR, MI – After spending more than two decades as a Jackson County law enforcement officer, retirement wasn’t going to come easy for Dan Deering. Deering, 47, left his role as a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in August after serving for about 24 years. He took over for Howard Noppe as Spring Arbor Township police chief one week later. Noppe retired after a 40-year career in law enforcement.
Mid-Michigan family in hospital after Ohio crash
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mark and Lisa Taylor and their family, own a restaurant called Fidler’s on the Grand in Lansing. They are now in Ohio hospitals with injuries. The family was injured in the 46-vehicle crash that happened in Sandusky County, Ohio, and resulted in four deaths. Among those killed was 19-year-old Emma Smith […]
Have you seen him? Family offering reward for information on man last seen at Fulton County park
FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Authorities in Fulton and Williams counties are seeking help from the public in locating a missing northwest Ohio man whose family is offering a reward to find him. Noah Johnson, from Bryan, has been missing since Nov. 18, 2022. Johnson's last known location was...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man identified as 4th person killed in 50-vehicle crash on Turnpike
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) identified the fourth person killed in the 50-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike on Friday, Dec. 23. The victim has been identified as Francisco Gutierrez-Martinez, 30, Cleveland. The other three victims were identified several days ago as Bernard M....
Large house fire in Washtenaw County leaves man hospitalized, $100k in structure damage
The Manchester Township Fire Department said they received the call around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. They responded to the home in a rural area on Jacob, near Struthers and Washburn, and found the homeowner standing in the middle of the road.
Missing Michigan doctor found dead in icy pond near his home
Missing Michigan doctor Bolek Payan was found dead in a frozen bond near his home after disappearing last week. An investigation into his death is ongoing.
Michigan doctor found dead remembered as 'avid family man,' great neighbor
A Michigan doctor who went missing last week and was found dead in a frozen pond Tuesday is being remembered by loved ones and a neighbor. Dr. Bolek Payan was a board certified psychiatrist.
Survivor of Ohio Turnpike crash shares firsthand experience
ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Days after a massive 46-car pile-up on the Ohio Turnpike took the lives of four, one of the survivors of the accident shared a firsthand account of the scene. Tom Hanus, a 40-year retired tool and die maker from Sylvania, was taking the turnpike...
13abc.com
Pregnant Toledo mother among those killed massive pileup crash
13abc 2022 Year in Review: Local and State Politics. 2022 was a historic year in politics that included a high-stakes midterm election, passionate debates over key issues, and controversial legislation. Local dealerships predict better prices for used cars in 2023. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. By Meghan Daniels. The General...
WTOL-TV
Names released of victims killed in 46-vehicle crash on Ohio Turnpike
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified three of the four people killed in a devastating 46-vehicle pileup on the Ohio Turnpike on Friday. Bernard M. Bloniarz, 59, of Napoleon; Emma L. Smith, 19, of Webberville, Mich.; and Julie E. Roth, 37, of Toledo, were killed in the crash, an OSHP spokesperson said Sunday night.
Fox News
915K+
Followers
4K+
Post
710M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 2