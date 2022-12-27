ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man killed in apparent road rage shooting

By Kelsey Gibbs
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19va6I_0jw0kNGo00

There have been 104 murders in Nashville this year, which is two more than in 2021.

The latest happened on Christmas Day when a husband and father was gunned down in an apparent road rage incident.

Stephanie Spaunhorst is pleading for people who may have seen something at the scene or know any information to come forward. She is devasted.

"He was just an amazing man, that — he was a great father. He was an amazing husband," Stephanie said.

Chris Spaunhorst was on his way home to Greenbrier from dropping his mother off at her grandmother's house.

Chris was driving on I-24 west in his blue Ford F-150 pickup truck, coming back from Smyrna.

Metro Nashville Police said road rage is a potential motive.

Multiple gunshots were fired into the driver’s side door and window of Chris's pickup truck between the Shelby Avenue and James Robertson Parkway exits. Police said that the deadly shots were fired from a black sedan with chrome trim.

The truck came to rest along the median wall at James Robertson Parkway. Nashville Fire Department first responders at the crash scene discovered that Chris was suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died shortly after arrival.

"It's horrible. Nothing is that serious," Stephanie Spaunhorst said. "I mean, they don't — I mean, there's nothing that he could have done to deserve what happened to him on Christmas. I mean, our kids are going to have to grieve for the rest of their lives. Their Christmas will never be the same for them."

Stephanie said it's important to be a voice for Chris.

"If somebody has the smallest detail, if you saw his truck at any point in time: tell the police; tell something, like, check your dash cam. If you saw somebody beside his truck, he had a dark blue F150 with the hog on the front. He was a big, avid Arkansas fan. Please, please, our children deserve answers," Stephanie said.

Detectives are asking any motorist who may have seen the incident take place on I-24 at noon to please contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

"He deserves justice. He deserves to be in peace. We need to know — and whatever person murdered him on Christmas, I promise you when this goes to court, I'll be there every time. I'll be there every time," Stephanie said.

The family has also created a GoFundme account to help with funeral expenses.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Suspect in custody following overnight Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested and is now facing a reckless endangerment charge in connection to a shooting that took place in Nashville on Wednesday. Police were dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. to a shooting in the area of 571 Charles E. Davis Blvd. According to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Mt. Juliet teen dies weeks after crash

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Mt. Juliet teenager has died more than three weeks after she was involved in a crash in Wilson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed 16-year-old Ambria McGregor died Thursday. McGregor and a 15-year-old were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Kershaw Drive on...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WSMV

One dead in Williamson Co. fatal fire

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person was found dead after a house fire in Williamson County on Thursday. The Arrington Volunteer Fire Department said heavy smoke on Murfreesboro Road led them to a home with smoke and flames coming from it. As crews worked to put out the fire, one person was found dead. They have not yet been identified.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Arrest made in Idaho murders

Metro police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another person injured late Friday night in the West End area. Arnold’s Country Kitchen closing after 40+ years …. A longtime Nashville staple will be closing its doors soon. Law enforcement officers prepare for busy New Year’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Teens arrested, charged for carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department arrested four teens who were caught driving in a stolen vehicle. Metro Police located the stolen vehicle, a 2008 silver Honda Accord, on Tuesday night. The car was stolen at gunpoint from another teenager last week, according to police.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police identify suspect car in deadly I-24 road rage shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police identify a car believed to be connected to a deadly road rage shooting on I-24 near James Robertson Parkway on Christmas Day. They say someone in a black sedan with chrome trim and possible damage shot and killed Christopher Spaunhorst, 32, of...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Franklin Police operation nets 65 arrests

The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. Idaho authorities provide update after suspect...
FRANKLIN, TN
whopam.com

Stabbing suspect sought by Clarksville police

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect in a stabbing that occurred last week. According to a news release, officers are attempting to locate 37-year-old Marshal Reed, who has a warrant out of his arrest for aggravated assault. He is alleged to have stabbed a victim around 5 p.m. last Thursday on Avalon Street, after being in a dispute with the victim.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Deadly fire in Maury Co. traps victim inside home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire in Santa Fe has left one person dead, according to the Maury County Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched at 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday to a fire alarm activation in the area of Fly Road. At the scene, crews discovered a victim trapped...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
mjpdnews.org

Three 15-year-old Suspects Caught by Officers While Committing Vehicle Burglaries; All were in a Stolen Car from Nashville, and One was Armed

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Three juvenile teen suspects were quickly apprehended after officers interrupted their active car burglary crime spree early this morning. After the department received a report of suspicious activity near hotels along Crossing Circle around 3:45 a.m., an officer spotted the suspects burglarizing a vehicle at Hampton Inn. They ran away, and one suspect was carrying a handgun. Officers quickly apprehended the armed suspect. Once the department notified the community with a text alert, and during a search by officers, a community member spotted the two remaining suspects running near the Mt. Juliet Road interchange. Officers moved their search to that location and located the remaining suspects.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

I-24 in Nearby Music City Remains Under Investigation

In nearby Nashville, a murder that took place on Interstate 24 remains under investigation. Metro Homicide Unit detectives are asking for the community’s assistance as they continue to investigate the Christmas Day murder of Christopher Spaunhorst (pictured above article) at around noon. The 32-year-old victim was from Greenbrier, Tennessee and was driving on I-24 west in his blue Ford F-150 pickup truck. Road rage is a potential motive.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

One of three suspects in Nashville burglary, car theft captured

One of three people accused of breaking into a Nashville home Tuesday night and stealing a Lexus SUV has been taken into custody. One of three suspects in Nashville burglary, car …. One of three people accused of breaking into a Nashville home Tuesday night and stealing a Lexus SUV...
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy