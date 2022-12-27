ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson grad student QB Hunter Johnson suddenly in bigger role for Orange Bowl

By Todd Shanesy, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 3 days ago

MIAMI – A former Tennessee quarterback commit who switched to Clemson but left there as a transfer student will finish his college football career for Clemson against Tennessee.

Nobody drew that one up in the dirt.

It’s the real-life football path of graduate student Hunter Johnson , who will suit up for the last time Friday (8 p.m., ESPN) as seventh-ranked Clemson (11-2) plays sixth-ranked Tennessee (10-2) in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.

Johnson has been elevated into a significant role and potential difference-maker as the No. 1 option behind freshman Cade Klubnik making his first career start.

“Thank goodness we got Hunter Johnson,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said.

That’s because after Klubnik replaced starter DJ Uiagalelei in the ACC championship game and led the Tigers to a 39-10 victory against North Carolina, Uiagalelei went into the transfer portal and picked Oregon State. Another Clemson backup QB, Billy Wiles, left for Southern Miss.

Johnson, who’s had 16 snaps all season, is one snap away from being the most important person in the most important game of Clemson’s season and his career.

“I love that dude. He’s such a great guy,” Klubnik said. “When I talk about mentors who have meant a lot to me, he’s one of those guys. More of a friend than anything else.”

Johnson was a five-star recruit. He committed to Tennessee before his junior season in Brownsville, Indiana, got offers from Clemson and Alabama after the season, and committed to the Tigers before Christmas. Johnson played the 2017 season at Clemson but saw future No. 1 NFL Draft pick Trevor Lawrence coming and went to Northwestern.

Lawrence is now in his second season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He turned 23 in October. Johnson turns 25 in March.

Johnson was Clemson’s accidental first player acquired from the NCAA transfer portal. Johnson asked Swinney about a graduate assistant position. Swinney asked Johnson about remaining eligibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aoE8F_0jw0kKcd00

“It’s been really good,” Clemson offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter said. “Hunter Johnson has been that steady, mature, experienced guy that you love to have in your room He’s created good chemistry and good relationships with all the guys. He’s helped each of them in different ways.”

Johnson started a few games for Northwestern, but couldn’t hold on. He’s thrown for 1,100 yards and seven touchdowns in his career.

Still, Klubnik said he sees the reason Johnson was a five-star.

“He’s a heck of a player. I love watching him spin it,” Klubnik said. “He spins the ball better than anybody I know when it comes to just throwing a great football.”

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson grad student QB Hunter Johnson suddenly in bigger role for Orange Bowl

