Read full article on original website
Related
newschoolbeer.com
Oregon Breweries & Taprooms that Closed in 2022
It’s been a rough few years for craft beer, Oregon’s infamous rain falls on the new and old breweries alike. Today we look back and say goodbye to the Oregon and SW Washington breweries and taprooms that closed in 2022. New School Beer has always focused on the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
thereflector.com
Winter storm smacks North Clark County
The year went out in a windy and wet fashion as North Clark County experienced showers and wind gusts that led to numerous road closures and power outages, which affected thousands of homes. Heavy rains began on Dec. 26 and high winds the following day caused havoc for utility workers....
opb.org
100 years of the Willamette’s Arch Bridge
One hundred years ago the Willamette Arch Bridge opened, connecting Oregon City and West Linn. The Oregonian reported an estimated 10,000 people attended the Dec. 28, 1922, dedication ceremony. Mayors of both cities symbolized the merger of their communities by officiating at a mock wedding held on the new bridge.
Man Marvels at "Spiritual Energy" of Gorgeous Oregon Cliff Formation
How did that get there?
Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs
A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
Thousands still without power in region thanks to damaging winds, rain
Power crews race to restore service following Tuesday's windy and wet weather.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Steelhead fishing restrictions continue in new year in mid-Columbia and John Day, Walla Walla rivers
JOHN DAY – (Press Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) Due to ongoing low returns of upriver summer steelhead in the Columbia Basin, fishing restrictions will continue in the new year in the Columbia River mainstem upstream of The Dalles Dam and in the John Day and Walla Walla Rivers.
kptv.com
Heavy rain and strong winds impacting Oregon Coast
BAY CITY Ore. (KPTV) – From the Portland metro to the coast, people are feeling the impact of heavy wind and rain. On the coast, fallen trees on power lines, crews racing around in the rain and flash floods, coastal Oregon communities were feeling the brunt of the latest storm Tuesday.
columbiagorgenews.com
Obituary: Connie Sigsbee
Connie Louise Sigsbee was called home on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, following a stroke. She was surrounded by family and much love and prayer. Connie was born Sept. 24, 1931, to John and Cynthia Beeks at their home in Dallesport, Wash. She grew up around the area including Goldendale, Sundale and Roosevelt, Wash., graduating high school across the river in Arlington, Ore. Connie married schoolmate Bob Bailey and together they raised two sons, Steven and Brett, until his untimely death from a car accident in 1962.
Two hospitalized after shooting in Blodgett, Oregon
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Blodgett, Oregon.
NE Portland ice cream shop damaged after storm pummels region
A popular Portland ice cream shop is also a victim of recent storm damage, mainly from last week's ice storm.
5 Highly Rated & Most Popular Brunch Spots in Portland, OR
There's nothing like ringing in the new year with a delicious spread of breakfast and lunch items, brunch to be specific and Oregon is full of fantastic places to enjoy. Find five of the most popular and highly rated spots to feast on the last day of 2022 the first day of 2023 or something to add to your traveling bucket list.
kbnd.com
Oregon Wind Storm Claims At Least Four Lives
PORTLAND, OR -- Clean-up is underway after a massive storm swept across the state Monday night and Tuesday. Strong winds and heavy rains are now blamed for at least four deaths. According to Oregon State Police, a Prineville man was killed in a Highway 26 crash in Wasco County, just...
kptv.com
Woman arrested after pushing three-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland
Man arrested in connection with Milwaukie shooting that injured mail carrier. A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a United States Postal Service mail carrier in Milwaukie on Christmas Eve. DUII driver crashes into pole, causes power outage in east Portland. Updated: 7 hours ago.
kptv.com
West Hills martini glass lights up another holiday season
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – For decades during the holiday season, a giant martini glass lights up the West Hills of Portland! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks to the current owners of the home where the iconic martini glass is displayed to learn more about its history.
State geologist warns heavy rain could trigger landslides
As the rain has let up following a storm in the Pacific Northwest, the potential for landslides remains present.
pdxmonthly.com
Catching Up with Katie Harman, Oregon’s First (and Only) Miss America
In September of 2001, just 11 days after hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field, a 21-year-old from Gresham, Oregon, was crowned the 75th Miss America. Katie Harman, a petite Portland State University sophomore with a stunning, outsize soprano voice—she won the preliminary talent...
columbiagorgenews.com
Obituary: Carl Tu’ufuli
Carl Lanulelei Tu’ufuli, age 75, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Dec. 18, 2022. In his time, Carl worked as a deep-sea diver, long haul truck driver, chef and caterer for family, friends and community, manager, and bartender for local establishments in San Francisco’s “Club House.” He was a union representative for San Francisco’s Teamster Union Local 856, Local 860, and Local 85. In the Dalles, Ore., he was a ranch handler for Arrowhead Ranch in the early 1990s.
aeroroutes.com
Alaska Airlines Revises Portland OR – Vancouver Service in NS23
Alaska Airlines earlier this month continues to revise planned service resumption on Portland OR – Vancouver route. Latest service resumption is now scheduled on 15JUN23 at earliest, while overall service will be reduced from 7 to 4 weekly until 05SEP23. This route is operated by Skywest Airlines Embraer E175...
Comments / 0