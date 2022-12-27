ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Person struck and killed by vehicle

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person was hit and killed late Friday night by a vehicle in East Huntington, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of 5th Avenue and 31st Street. Other details are unavailable now, but we have a crew...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 taken to hospital in Nitro, West Virginia, crash

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Nitro. According to Kanawha County 911 Metro dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Locust Street in Nitro. Dispatchers say the extent of the person’s injuries are unknown. […]
NITRO, WV
Lootpress

One dead, two airlifted from scene of accident involving juveniles

PECKS MILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Thursday vehicle accident in Logan County has resulted in one death and multiple injuries. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy A.B. Daniels responded to a motor vehicle crash site in the Pecks Mill area. The crash reportedly involved two vehicles.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Multi-vehicle crash temporarily closes I-64 West

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 West was temporarily closed Tuesday evening at the Merritts Creek exit after a crash involving several vehicles, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. As many as five vehicles were reported to be involved in the crash, which was reported just after 6 p.m. It...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 injured after Jackson County, West Virginia, crash

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been flown for medical treatment after a crash in Sandyville. According to Jackson County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 on Liverpool Road in the Sandyville area. Dispatchers say the crash involved a convertible that rolled over. Dispatch says the patient […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Deputies: Driver hits tree, goes on to hit porch

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Emergency crews are at the scene of a car crash Friday morning. The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. along the 3700 block of Sissonville Drive in Sissonville. Deputies on scene say a man was driving south on Sissonville Drive when he hit a tree.
SISSONVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Crash detours traffic on U.S. 52

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Traffic is temporarily being detoured Thursday afternoon from U.S. 52 after a crash in the Coal Grove area, crews at the scene say. The two-vehicle accident was reported around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 1. There’s no word about possible injuries at this time.
COAL GROVE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Juvenile arrested after allegedly loitering in Cross Lanes

UPDATE (3:19 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that they do not believe a breaking and entering attempt occurred. They say that the juveniles were loitering in the area. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are searching for two juvenile suspects after an attempted breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies searching for 2 juvenile suspects after attempted breaking and entering in Cross Lanes, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are searching for two juvenile suspects after an attempted breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that one juvenile is already in custody. The alleged incident happened on the 100 block of Goff Mountain Rd. at a commercial building. The name of the business […]
CROSS LANES, WV
WSAZ

Home leveled after fire; explosions reported at scene

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Emergency crews in Lawrence County responded Thursday afternoon to a house fire that leveled the home. Dispatchers said the call came in around 2 p.m. Thursday on County Road 128, just outside of Hanging Rock. Crews from Hamilton Township Fire Department were among crews there.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Emergency crews respond to structure fire in Charleston's East End

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a structure fire Wednesday evening as flames were spotted going through the roof of a two-story building in Charleston's East End. The blaze was reported about 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Miller Street. Firefighters worked for about an hour to contain...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Body discovered along Ohio riverbank

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Friday, a body was found along the riverbank, according to the Ironton Police Department. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner confirmed the body was found on the north end of town, behind the floodwall on Second Street. The body has been turned over to the Lawrence...
IRONTON, OH
Mingo Messenger

Hell Creek man charged in shooting

A Hell Creek man was arrested on numerous charges last week after he allegedly shot and wounded another man. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting occurred Dec. 22, at a residence just north of Delbarton on Route 65 near Hell Creek. Ryan Dempsey, 28, was charged...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Search party finds body in Ohio River in Ironton

IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—A body was found in the Ohio River in Ironton on Friday. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner says that the Raceland Fire Chief was with a search party on a boat and found a body on the riverbank behind the floodwall on 2nd St. Ironton PD received the call at around 1 p.m. […]
IRONTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy