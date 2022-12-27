Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Person struck and killed by vehicle
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person was hit and killed late Friday night by a vehicle in East Huntington, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of 5th Avenue and 31st Street. Other details are unavailable now, but we have a crew...
1 taken to hospital in Nitro, West Virginia, crash
NITRO, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Nitro. According to Kanawha County 911 Metro dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Locust Street in Nitro. Dispatchers say the extent of the person’s injuries are unknown. […]
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Cabell County
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County dispatchers said a pedestrian died Friday night after being struck by a vehicle. The incident happened about 10:25 p.m. near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and 31st Street in Huntington, dispatchers said. Dispatchers said the vehicle remained at the scene, where the pedestrian...
2 taken to hospital after crash in Sissonville, West Virginia
UPDATE (2:42 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29): Kanawha County dispatchers say that both people have been freed from the car, and they were taken to the hospital. Crews at the scene are waiting for a wrecker to clear the vehicle before the ramp reopens. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are working to free two people from […]
One dead, two airlifted from scene of accident involving juveniles
PECKS MILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Thursday vehicle accident in Logan County has resulted in one death and multiple injuries. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy A.B. Daniels responded to a motor vehicle crash site in the Pecks Mill area. The crash reportedly involved two vehicles.
wchstv.com
One person taken to hospital after I-64 crash in Putnam County, dispatchers say
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a tractor trailer crash. The wreck occurred about 8 a.m. on Interstate 64 East near mile marker 43. Exit 44 is the U.S. 35/St. Albans exit. Dispatchers said a tractor...
WSAZ
Multi-vehicle crash temporarily closes I-64 West
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 West was temporarily closed Tuesday evening at the Merritts Creek exit after a crash involving several vehicles, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. As many as five vehicles were reported to be involved in the crash, which was reported just after 6 p.m. It...
1 injured after Jackson County, West Virginia, crash
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been flown for medical treatment after a crash in Sandyville. According to Jackson County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 on Liverpool Road in the Sandyville area. Dispatchers say the crash involved a convertible that rolled over. Dispatch says the patient […]
WSAZ
Deputies: Driver hits tree, goes on to hit porch
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Emergency crews are at the scene of a car crash Friday morning. The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. along the 3700 block of Sissonville Drive in Sissonville. Deputies on scene say a man was driving south on Sissonville Drive when he hit a tree.
WSAZ
Crash detours traffic on U.S. 52
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Traffic is temporarily being detoured Thursday afternoon from U.S. 52 after a crash in the Coal Grove area, crews at the scene say. The two-vehicle accident was reported around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 1. There’s no word about possible injuries at this time.
wchstv.com
Deputies: Suspicious 'unmarked' vehicle with emergency lights stopped in Nitro
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — A vehicle was impounded early Thursday morning after Kanawha County deputies said it was flashing emergency lights despite the driver not being a police officer nor authorized to have the equipment. A deputy was returning back to Kanawha County after a transport to Putnam about...
Juvenile arrested after allegedly loitering in Cross Lanes
UPDATE (3:19 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that they do not believe a breaking and entering attempt occurred. They say that the juveniles were loitering in the area. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are searching for two juvenile suspects after an attempted breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area. […]
Deputies searching for 2 juvenile suspects after attempted breaking and entering in Cross Lanes, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are searching for two juvenile suspects after an attempted breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that one juvenile is already in custody. The alleged incident happened on the 100 block of Goff Mountain Rd. at a commercial building. The name of the business […]
WSAZ
Home leveled after fire; explosions reported at scene
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Emergency crews in Lawrence County responded Thursday afternoon to a house fire that leveled the home. Dispatchers said the call came in around 2 p.m. Thursday on County Road 128, just outside of Hanging Rock. Crews from Hamilton Township Fire Department were among crews there.
WSAZ
Deputies | Man accused of malicious wounding, holding woman against her will
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is in jail accused of holding a woman against her will inside a vehicle earlier this month. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Dec. 1. Brian William Sanders, 42, of Dunbar is facing malicious wounding charges...
wchstv.com
Emergency crews respond to structure fire in Charleston's East End
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a structure fire Wednesday evening as flames were spotted going through the roof of a two-story building in Charleston's East End. The blaze was reported about 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Miller Street. Firefighters worked for about an hour to contain...
WSAZ
Body discovered along Ohio riverbank
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Friday, a body was found along the riverbank, according to the Ironton Police Department. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner confirmed the body was found on the north end of town, behind the floodwall on Second Street. The body has been turned over to the Lawrence...
Hell Creek man charged in shooting
A Hell Creek man was arrested on numerous charges last week after he allegedly shot and wounded another man. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting occurred Dec. 22, at a residence just north of Delbarton on Route 65 near Hell Creek. Ryan Dempsey, 28, was charged...
Search party finds body in Ohio River in Ironton
IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—A body was found in the Ohio River in Ironton on Friday. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner says that the Raceland Fire Chief was with a search party on a boat and found a body on the riverbank behind the floodwall on 2nd St. Ironton PD received the call at around 1 p.m. […]
West Virginia man charged with kidnapping, assault in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Winfield man is facing charges in Kanawha County for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman. According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, authorities responded to a home in Dunbar around 12:36 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Deputies say the call claimed the suspect had broken into […]
Comments / 0