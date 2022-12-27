Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
County commissioner looks to 2023 for Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As we head into the new year, Vigo County is looking ahead to future projects. News 10 spoke with a county commissioner about the projects he looks forward to. Commissioner Chris Switzer shared that he has two major projects for 2023. First, he plans to...
WTHI
Local historic building has a new purpose in 2023
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A historic building that helped define downtown Terre Haute will have a new purpose. It's a mission that could be a part of shaping the area's future. The Hulman & Company building opened at 9th Street and Wabash Avenue in 1892. In its early days,...
WTHI
Camping fees to increase for holidays in Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Camping trips to Vigo County parks will cost you a little more. This is because the vendor that runs the county's system increased camping prices by a few dollars. Holiday rates will increase by about $5 a day at all three county parks. The rates...
WTHI
Around 30 were displaced after Terre Haute Travelodge fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters are still investigating a fire at Terre Haute hotel. It happened just after 3:00 Friday afternoon at the Travelodge hotel on South 3rd street. Firefighters told our crew on the scene they believed it started in a laundry room. They say everyone was able...
The Crawford Garage Door building has been sold
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Crawford Garage Door building on North Heidelbach in Evansville has sold. Listing agent F.C. Tucker Commercial says the building went for a little over one point one million dollars. The sale closed on December 22, and the building is over 88,000 square feet. The building was prominently featured in the movie “A […]
14news.com
2 people hospitalized after crash in Knox Co., officers say
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man and woman were flown to an Evansville hospital with serious injuries from a crash in Knox County. Deputies say the two from Sullivan County were on Mays Road near Decker School Road just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. According to officials, the man was...
MyWabashValley.com
Indoor Skateboard Park rolls its way to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new indoor skateboard and scooter park has rolled its way into Terre Haute. The Skate Place is located at 1137 3rd Avenue. Inside the building, you’ll find ramps, half pipes, and rails. Owners said they got the idea for the business because their kids wanted a place to skate during the wintertime.
14news.com
Evansville plumbing service receives around 700 calls for frozen, burst pipes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The rush to restore water to hundreds of customers has plumbers very busy in the Tri-State. Altstadt Hoffman Plumbing Services has crews out in full force, responding to businesses and homes to restore their water. ”This is probably the worst winter that I’ve seen since I’ve...
There are 118 Rewarding Job Openings with The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation
One obvious perk to working in the school system is that you can have the summer off. The food service positions are Monday through Friday, and most are around three hours per day. This would be perfect for someone with kids in school. APPLY HERE. Bus Drivers. This is not...
Sullivan Co Prosecutor Office warns of fraudulent checks
SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A post from the Sullivan County Prosecutor’s Office Facebook page is alerting people of check fraud. The post warns vendors and merchants who cash checks to be aware of individuals who are cashing fraudulent checks that appear to be from a Clerks’s Office for bond reimbursements. The Sullivan County Prosecutor’s […]
WTHI
Two hurt after police said a driver ramped his car over a levee in Knox Co.
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are in the hospital after a crash in Knox County. The sheriff's office says it happened Wednesday evening. The driver of a car was speeding on Mays Road when he lost control. Police say the car ramped a levee and was sent airborne.
Fire forces residents out their rooms at Evansville assisted living facility
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight fire at an Evansville assisted living facility forces residents to evacuate their rooms. Dispatch tells Eyewitness News Evansville fire crews responded to Riverwalk Communities Assisted Living Communities around one Wednesday morning for a fire on the third floor. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the third floor and said […]
MyWabashValley.com
Crews battle overnight house fire in Farmersburg
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- Crews responded to a fully engulfed house fire in Farmersburg early Friday morning. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. from a home in the 100 block of E. Hopewell Street. Authorities tell us everyone made it out of the home ok. We will update...
freedom929.com
SPECIAL MEETING LAST NIGHT IN OLNEY
(OLNEY) The Richland County School Board of Education met in special session last night at the Richland County High School in Olney. Most all of the nearly two and a half hour meeting was held in closed session, meeting with the District’s search consultants to review the applicants for the School District’s superintendent position. The Richland County School Board will have its next regular monthly meeting on January 19th, 2023, next month.
WTHI
Terre Haute crash ties up traffic, damages power pole
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A crash in Terre Haute tied up traffic on the east side of town Wednesday afternoon. Around noon, there was a crash involving two vehicles. A pick-up truck towing a trailer rolled onto its top. The crash damaged an electric pole near Margaret and Fruitridge.
MyWabashValley.com
Two teens injured in dirt bike vs. vehicle crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two teens were injured in a dirt bike vs. vehicle crash early Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, the crash happened at 3:20 a.m. on State Road 63 at Hutchinson Road. Plasse said two 16-year-olds were on a dirt bike when...
WTHI
One hurt in Tuesday afternoon Vigo County crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a person is alive after driving beneath a semi truck. The crash happened around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon on US 40 in the East Glen area. An Indiana State Police spokesperson says the driver strayed into the opposite lane for an unknown reason. The...
WTHI
"It's been a good relationship..." Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden ends term; Swearingen to take over in new year
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Clay County will see a change in leadership in the new year. On January 1st, Brison Swearingen will begin his term as Clay County Sheriff. He takes over for current sheriff Paul Harden. Harden has served in law enforcement for over 39 years. He spent 30...
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 28, 2022
2:10 p.m. Juvenile, 12, Bedford, runaway, leaving home without permission. 5:30 p.m. Juvenile, 12, Bedford, resisting arrest, domestic battery. 12:25 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of Zollman Avenue. 12:28 a.m. Medical emergency in the 10 block of P Street. 1:32 a.m. Traffic stop at 15th and L streets.
Reward offered for information leading to property damage arrest
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – Wabash County Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to a property damage arrest. Wabash County Crimestoppers says on December 22 the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) took a complaint of criminal damage to property at the 9500 block of Highway 15 in Mt. Carmel. Officials say around […]
Comments / 0