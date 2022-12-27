Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
Cloudy Tap Water in Cary Caused by Cold Weather, Town Officials SayJames TulianoCary, NC
Mass Power Outage in North Carolina Leaves More Than 40,000 People Without Power - Here's What Happened.Ty D.Hillsborough, NC
Related
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Pittsburgh: Three Things to Watch
The Tar Heels are on a bit of a roll as of late, winning their last four contests after dropping four straight. A commitment to playing inside out as well as a heightened sense of urgency on the defensive end are the big keys to their recent success. The product isn’t perfect, but it’s a vast improvement on what we saw earlier this season. Here are three things to watch as the Heels go on the road to take on Pittsburgh this Friday.
No. 13 UNC upset by unranked Florida State
Chapel Hill, N.C. — No. 13 North Carolina opened Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball play with a loss Thursday night, falling 78-71 to Florida State at Carmichael Arena. With their second loss in a row, the Tar Heels are now 9-3 overall and 0-1 in ACC play. The...
Duke basketball coaches eyeing another top-15 recruit
Duke basketball's three-deep 2025 offer sheet, which has yet to produce a commitment, is sure to grow in time. When it does, one name to watch for the Blue Devils is Link Academy (Mo.) shooting guard BJ Davis-Ray. According to a tweet from recruiting insider Andrew Slater this week, Davis-Ray...
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: A look at the Heels’ current NET ranking
It goes without saying that this season hasn’t started off how anybody thought it would for the Tar Heels. After starting the season as the best team of the country, the Heels fell out of the AP top 25 altogether, which led to a lot of rumblings about how they were ranked too high all along. Things are turning around, however, and after wins over Ohio State and Michigan, the Heels are now ranked 25th in the AP poll.
Powerful prep enters Duke basketball recruiting radar
There's no guarantee that Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer will need to add more names to his 2024 target list, which currently contains seven undecided recruits, to compile another top-notch class. But he and his staff have been showing interest lately in several high school juniors who don't yet hold an offer from the Blue Devils.
Duke assistant shows up for elite 2024 target
IMG Academy (Fla.) small forward Bryson Tucker recently listed the Duke basketball program among his most active suitors. And at the Chick-fil-A Classic in Lexington, S.C., on Wednesday evening, Blue Devil assistant coach Amile Jefferson proved as much by showing up courtside to watch the 6-foot-7, ...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Local Recruits Heading to Pitt for North Carolina Game
As Pitt takes on North Carolina on Friday, several local recruits will be in attendance for the matchup. Meleek Thomas and Amere Brown will both be in attendance for the game. Thomas is a five-star prospect out of Lincoln Park who is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the nation in the class of 2025. The No. 1 point guard prospect in the nation holds offers from Pitt, Indiana, Missouri, and more, and has earned interest from programs such as Duke and Kansas. On Thursday, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel was out at CCBC watching Thomas play for Lincoln Park in a big WPIAL matchup against Laurel Highlands in which he dropped 20 points.
WMDT.com
Ricketts scores 1,000, Seaford blows out Parkside
SALISBURY, Md. – Seaford’s star senior, Brent Ricketts, dropped career point 1,000 as his Blue Jays downed the Parkside Rams, 80-48, Wednesday night at the Civic Center. The two teams played to a stalement for much of the first half. The Blue Jays finished the game in dominant fashion, closing out on a 53-18 run.
Seaford gets out early and dominates
The 2023 Slam Dunk to the Beach presented by Hoophall East, showcases some of the greatest talent in high school basketball in the country during its annual visit to Cape Henlopen High School. Since the event returned to Lewes in 2014 a ton of current NBA players have graced the court at Cape including Mo Bamba (Westtown/Orlando Magic), Jonathan Kuminga ... Read More
WRAL
Long-time WRAL-TV engineer P.B. Jernigan passes away
Pias B. “P.B.” Jernigan, who worked for WRAL-TV for decades and played a role in many of the technological advances of the 20th century, died this week at the age of 82. Jernigan started with the company in 1961 and his service to WRAL extended for more than 50 years. He started work during the black and white era of television and continued to work into the high definition/digital era.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Raleigh
Raleigh might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Raleigh.
thelocalreporter.press
Shake Shack Thrills Fans With Chapel Hill Opening
Never let it be said that Shake Shack, a fast casual restaurant chain, doesn’t have a devoted fan base. Its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. in the Eastgate Crossing shopping center found dozens in line waiting for entry, even on a cold, rainy morning. The first 100 guests to arrive received gift cards and limited edition Shake Shack gifts.
Wilson woman heads out for a biscuit, winds up winning $700,000 lottery prize
WILSON, N.C. — A Wilson woman's recent Christmas holiday was elevated to a lifetime memory. Donna Denton said she went out to grab a biscuit on Friday. After what started as a routine trip, she came home with a $700,000 prize. “We had a very Merry Christmas,” said Denton....
tigerdroppings.com
Washington Commanders Are Choosing Between These 2 New Mascots
Apparently, the Washington Commanders are adding a mascot to their rebrand and its down to two options...
This Baltimore Diner Chain Is Among Guy Fieri's Favorites, Website Says
Guy Fieri has dined at thousands of diners, including several in Maryland, taking viewers to Flavortown in his popular Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Mashed has compiled a list of the best "Triple D" diners, and for Maryland, flavortown is in Baltimore at Miss Shirley's Cafe. "The destination...
cbs17
Village Grill in Raleigh’s Lafayette Village to undergo full renovation, introduce new menu
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The owners of the Village Grill on Honeycutt Road in Raleigh announced on Wednesday that a full renovation of its space and menu is just around the corner. In a post to the restaurant’s Facebook page, owners said the renovation work will begin after the...
Locally-Owned Seafood Eatery to Open in Orlando
The restaurant will feature a twenty-seat patio, beer, wine, and some liquor, and a basic menu of soups, sandwiches, and plates featuring lobster, shrimp, grouper, and other standard seafood fare.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County man is Maryland’s newest Powerball millionaire
CATONSVILLE, MD—A Baltimore County man who enjoys playing many of the Maryland Lottery’s games and indulges in them often was chasing the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on November 7 when a lucky ticket came his way. Although the Catonsville resident missed the massive jackpot by one number,...
cbs17
Durham, Raleigh victims become examples of celebratory gunfire dangers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As you welcome in the new year with a bang, police urge that bang not be in the form of gunfire. Bullets fired into the air can come down at speeds greater than 200 feet per second, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s powerful enough to hurt and even kill a bystander.
Pasadena bartender wins $30,000 with lottery scratch off ticket
PASADENA, MD – A Pasadena bartender won $30,000 playing the Maryland Lottery’s Diamond Bingo scratch-off lottery. The 59-year-old woman purchased her ticket at Xpress Mart located at 7760 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd. in Glen Burnie. After scratching her ticket, she initially thought that it was only a $30 winner. However, after looking it over again, she realized that it had been valued at $30,000. That was the moment of disbelief. The bartender of 35 years shared the news with family and a few close friends. With her win, she plans to pay off some bills. Xpress Mart will receive a $300 The post Pasadena bartender wins $30,000 with lottery scratch off ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0