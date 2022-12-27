Read full article on original website
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest 11 Shoplifters in Retail Theft Operation Downtown
Officers arrested 11 shoplifting suspects at three different stores during a Retail Theft Operation in downtown Seattle on Thursday afternoon. During the operation, detectives and officers worked with store loss prevention teams to identify prolific shoplifters in the store. Officers watched multiple suspects gather items like clothing, makeup, food, and liquor, and then walk out of the store with no attempt to pay. Police then arrested the shoplifters and recovered the stolen merchandise to be returned to the store.
q13fox.com
Police seek suspect in $70K jewelry theft in Tacoma, Tukwila
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police need help identifying two suspects connected to the organized retail theft of more than $70,000 in jewelry. According to authorities, a suspect in early December stole tens of thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry from JCPenney stores in Tacoma and Tukwila. Police say the suspect...
Man killed during shootout with Tacoma police
TACOMA, Wash. — A man was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with Tacoma police officers early Friday. At 3:05 a.m., police were investigating a suspect wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a weapon, according to Tacoma police. Officers saw the suspect...
q13fox.com
Robbery suspect arrested in Pierce County, shot at 911 caller
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A robbery suspect was arrested in Pierce County, with help from a 911 caller who followed him even after being shot at. Authorities say at 9:51 Thursday morning, a man called 911 to report a strongarm robbery at a Spanaway grocery store. The caller said a suspect stole a woman’s purse near Pacific Ave S and 159th St S, then sped off.
Man shot, injured in car in Rainier Valley refuses to pull over for help while driving to hospital
SEATTLE — Seattle police said a man who was shot and injured while in his car in the Rainier Valley neighborhood called 911 as he was driving to the hospital Thursday night, but refused to pull over so officers and medics could give him help. Police said the man...
Bothell man arrested after alleged hate crime-related shooting in Lynnwood
A Bothell man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting at two Black men in Lynnwood in October, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. According to a criminal report, a deputy with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling south Snohomish County on Oct. 8 when he heard a gunshot.
q13fox.com
Police search for suspect who robbed Fred Meyer in Monroe
MONROE, Wash. - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Fred Meyer in Monroe on Thursday. At around 7:30 p.m., the Monroe Police Department (MPD) announced on Twitter they were searching for a suspect with K9 support. The suspect is described as being a white man, wearing a...
New details after man allegedly blows up car inside Everett Fred Meyer
A 56-year-old Olympia man has been charged with first-degree arson and first-degree malicious mischief after he allegedly drove a car through the front of an Everett Fred Meyer. Everett Police report the incident began when an officer was alerted to a nuisance at the Fred Meyer at 8530 Evergreen Way...
Suspect arrested after pipe bomb found in Seattle parking garage
SEATTLE — The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office says a judge found probable cause during a first appearance Friday for "possession of an explosive device" and "malicious placement of an explosive device in the second degree" after Seattle police said a suspect left a pipe bomb in a Seattle parking garage Thursday.
Four teens arrested in Tacoma drive-by shooting
TACOMA, Wash. — Three teenage boys and an 18-year-old man were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma Tuesday night. At 10:31 pm., officers were called to a report of a drive-by shooting targeting an occupied car at South 47th and South Warner streets. No one was hurt.
KOMO News
Federal Way man arrested, 18 vehicles recovered in statewide investigation
The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force recently arrested a 45-year-old Federal Way man in connection to the theft of more than a dozen trailers and heavy equipment from eastern Washington. The task force announced the arrest on Wednesday. Detectives said the man was arrested after he was seen driving...
mltnews.com
City of MLT closures for New Year’s Eve, Day
A reminder that Mountlake Terrace City Hall and the police station will be closed Monday, Jan. 2 for the observed New Year’s Day holiday. The Recreation Pavilion will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31 and Sunday, Jan. 1. Check the pool schedule here for hours. Your email address will not...
North Las Vegas police arrest man wanted for August murder in Lacey
The Lacey Police Department announced Friday that a man who was wanted for the August murder of a Kenmore resident was arrested in North Las Vegas by the North Las Vegas Police Department. Arrest warrants for second-degree murder were issued earlier this month for Nicholas VanDuren and his fraternal twin,...
Crash, broken barrier slow traffic on westbound SR 18
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A one-car crash on westbound State Route 18 in Federal Way slowed traffic Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred at around 12:30 p.m. at the I-5 interchange. Trooper Rick Johnson said a car hit a Jersey barrier, causing a section of it to go into the left lane of traffic.
mltnews.com
Gene Juarez Academy closes Mountlake Terrace location
With little advance notice, the Gene Juarez Academy North Campus, located at 24255 Van Ry Blvd. #A4 in Mountlake Terrace, is no more as the cosmetology training location has closed. Crews were seen during the last week of December moving equipment and supplies out of the 15,000- square-foot commercial space...
Seattle, Washington
Police Find Four Guns, Variety of Narcotics in Vehicle After Witnessing Drug Deal
Officers arrested a warrant suspect and seized four firearms, a variety of narcotics and thousands of dollars in cash after witnessing an apparent drug deal in North Seattle on Tuesday. Just before 11:00 p.m., police near North 105th Street and Aurora Avenue North saw someone in the driver’s seat of...
KOMO News
Seattle police seize fentanyl, multiple guns in car after witnessing drug deal
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police arrested a warrant suspect on Tuesday and recovered multiple guns, drugs, and thousands in cash after witnessing them in an apparent drug deal in North Seattle. Around 11 p.m., Seattle police near North 105th street and Aurora Avenue saw someone in the driver's seat...
myeverettnews.com
Judge Sets Bail At $250,000.00 For Suspect In Friday’s Vehicle Explosion at Everett Fred Meyer Store
This afternoon Everett District Court Judge Anthony Howard found there was probable cause to hold a 57-year-old man from Olympia on a quarter-of-a-million-dollars bond for 1st degree arson and 1st degree malicious mischief after last Friday evening he reportedly drove his car into the grocery entrance of the Fred Meyer store on Evergreen Way in south Everett and set it on fire. “in essence you made a bomb out of a vehicle” Judge Howard remarked before ordering the $250k bond and requiring a mental health evaluation for the man before any release.
nbcrightnow.com
Morning News and Weather Update Dec. 30: Arrest made in U of I murders, officer-involved shooting in Tacoma and rain showers on the way
An arrest has been made in Pennsylvania in connection to the murders at the University of Idaho. A suspect was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Tacoma and rain showers could be on the way for New year's weekend.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Updated: Eastbound I-90 Closed at North Bend Due to a Fatal Collision
Updated 8:52 am: In a press memo from the Washington State Patrol (WSP), it was reported that a pedestrian was sitting in lane two of three Eastbound I-90 just west of milepost 34. Shortly before 9 pm on December 28th, an unknown number of cars struck them, vehicle one being one of them.
