Mountlake Terrace, WA

Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest 11 Shoplifters in Retail Theft Operation Downtown

Officers arrested 11 shoplifting suspects at three different stores during a Retail Theft Operation in downtown Seattle on Thursday afternoon. During the operation, detectives and officers worked with store loss prevention teams to identify prolific shoplifters in the store. Officers watched multiple suspects gather items like clothing, makeup, food, and liquor, and then walk out of the store with no attempt to pay. Police then arrested the shoplifters and recovered the stolen merchandise to be returned to the store.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police seek suspect in $70K jewelry theft in Tacoma, Tukwila

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police need help identifying two suspects connected to the organized retail theft of more than $70,000 in jewelry. According to authorities, a suspect in early December stole tens of thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry from JCPenney stores in Tacoma and Tukwila. Police say the suspect...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man killed during shootout with Tacoma police

TACOMA, Wash. — A man was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with Tacoma police officers early Friday. At 3:05 a.m., police were investigating a suspect wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a weapon, according to Tacoma police. Officers saw the suspect...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Robbery suspect arrested in Pierce County, shot at 911 caller

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A robbery suspect was arrested in Pierce County, with help from a 911 caller who followed him even after being shot at. Authorities say at 9:51 Thursday morning, a man called 911 to report a strongarm robbery at a Spanaway grocery store. The caller said a suspect stole a woman’s purse near Pacific Ave S and 159th St S, then sped off.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Police search for suspect who robbed Fred Meyer in Monroe

MONROE, Wash. - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Fred Meyer in Monroe on Thursday. At around 7:30 p.m., the Monroe Police Department (MPD) announced on Twitter they were searching for a suspect with K9 support. The suspect is described as being a white man, wearing a...
MONROE, WA
KING 5

Suspect arrested after pipe bomb found in Seattle parking garage

SEATTLE — The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office says a judge found probable cause during a first appearance Friday for "possession of an explosive device" and "malicious placement of an explosive device in the second degree" after Seattle police said a suspect left a pipe bomb in a Seattle parking garage Thursday.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Four teens arrested in Tacoma drive-by shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — Three teenage boys and an 18-year-old man were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma Tuesday night. At 10:31 pm., officers were called to a report of a drive-by shooting targeting an occupied car at South 47th and South Warner streets. No one was hurt.
TACOMA, WA
mltnews.com

City of MLT closures for New Year’s Eve, Day

A reminder that Mountlake Terrace City Hall and the police station will be closed Monday, Jan. 2 for the observed New Year’s Day holiday. The Recreation Pavilion will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31 and Sunday, Jan. 1. Check the pool schedule here for hours. Your email address will not...
mltnews.com

Gene Juarez Academy closes Mountlake Terrace location

With little advance notice, the Gene Juarez Academy North Campus, located at 24255 Van Ry Blvd. #A4 in Mountlake Terrace, is no more as the cosmetology training location has closed. Crews were seen during the last week of December moving equipment and supplies out of the 15,000- square-foot commercial space...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Judge Sets Bail At $250,000.00 For Suspect In Friday’s Vehicle Explosion at Everett Fred Meyer Store

This afternoon Everett District Court Judge Anthony Howard found there was probable cause to hold a 57-year-old man from Olympia on a quarter-of-a-million-dollars bond for 1st degree arson and 1st degree malicious mischief after last Friday evening he reportedly drove his car into the grocery entrance of the Fred Meyer store on Evergreen Way in south Everett and set it on fire. “in essence you made a bomb out of a vehicle” Judge Howard remarked before ordering the $250k bond and requiring a mental health evaluation for the man before any release.
EVERETT, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Updated: Eastbound I-90 Closed at North Bend Due to a Fatal Collision

Updated 8:52 am: In a press memo from the Washington State Patrol (WSP), it was reported that a pedestrian was sitting in lane two of three Eastbound I-90 just west of milepost 34. Shortly before 9 pm on December 28th, an unknown number of cars struck them, vehicle one being one of them.
NORTH BEND, WA

