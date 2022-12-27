As an adjunct to our Best of the Year Awards, Comicon would like to also recognize the best in films based on comic books in the past year. Choosing just five shows to spotlight has become a more difficult task in the last few years with comic book inspired shows appearing on every streaming service — though we note the genre will likely disappear from broadcast by the end of 2023. Nevertheless, quality shows still find their way to screens, giving us a diverse and meaningful selection.

16 HOURS AGO