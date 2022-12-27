Read full article on original website
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
Pillow Talk: Previewing ‘Lovesick’ #3
Domino is finally ready to perform her infamous live Redroom to her adoring fans. But as her self-doubt and hallucinations grow stronger, an even bigger threat closes in on her. Lovesick #3 is out now from Image Comics.
Scout Comics Announces ‘Oswald And The Star-Chaser’ For February 2023
Scout Comics has announced Oswald And The Star-Chaser, dropping in February from writers Tommy Kulik and Tyler Villano Maron, line artist Tom Hoskisson, and color artist Rebecca Good. ‘Following a list of his childhood heroes, a young space knight ventures across the stars with an enigmatic mercenary to reclaim their...
Preview: Sprinting Down A Rabbit Hole In ‘The Black Ghost’ Vol. 2 TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of The Black Ghost Volume 2 TPB, dropping next week from writers Alex Segura and Monica Gallagher, artists George Kambadais and Marco Finnegan, and colorist Greg Smallwood. ‘Six months after the events of the first arc, we find Lara in a different spot....
Comicon’s 5 Best Digital/Webcomics Of 2022
Welcome to Comicon.com’s Best of the Year Awards, gathering the best comics and comics talent of the strange year that was 2021. This year we will be awarding in the following categories: Best Original Graphic Novels, Best Comic Series, Best Single Comic Issues, Best Writers, Best Artists, Best Cover Artists, Best Colorists, Best Letterers, Best Digital/Webcomics, and Most Progressive Comics.
Comicon’s 5 Most Progressive Comics Of 2022
Previewing ’20th Century Men’ #5
“SPECIAL EXTRA-LENGTH ISSUE! In the burning deserts of Afghanistan, Platonov confronts Azra about her secrets and discovers her grand plan! But what will he do with what he learns? Then, in the frigid tundra of Siberia, the Iron Star seeks out an old ally for help. But something is terribly wrong with THE COLLECTIVE MAN!”
“The Exorcist Meets Alien”: Previewing ‘Sacrament’ #5
“The Exorcist meets Alien in this sci-fi/horror story. In the year 3000, Mankind abandoned Earth and fled into outer space. Now, a disgraced priest, called into action to perform an exorcism on a remote space colony, is about to discover that no matter how far you run, you can’t escape your demons, and the Devil is, in fact, real.”
Adult Animation Revolution: Most Creative Animated Movies Of 2022
Direct-to-Netflix films are often criticized in cinema circles. However, within the world of animation streaming has allowed for several unique projects in different animation styles to reach mass-audiences. Here are the most creative animated Movies from 2022. Rise of the TMNT: The Movie. Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles...
Comicon’s 5 Best Comic Book TV Shows Of 2022
As an adjunct to our Best of the Year Awards, Comicon would like to also recognize the best in films based on comic books in the past year. Choosing just five shows to spotlight has become a more difficult task in the last few years with comic book inspired shows appearing on every streaming service — though we note the genre will likely disappear from broadcast by the end of 2023. Nevertheless, quality shows still find their way to screens, giving us a diverse and meaningful selection.
Previewing ‘Year Zero Vol. 0’ #3 From AWA Upshot
“In this action-packed prelude to the hit series, acclaimed horror writer Daniel Kraus (George Romero’s The Living Dead, The Autumnal) unveils four globe-spanning tales from the earliest days of the zombie apocalypse when even the wildest rumors couldn’t measure up to the horror to come. A streetwise Russian cop patrols the back alleys of the opportunistic black market that emerges in response to the crisis…a North Korean soldier observes strange happenings on the DMZ…An E.R. nurse in the rural South fights to protect her hospital from threats without and within…A transgender flight attendant who has observed disturbing clues as she crisscross.”
Attitude In A Half Shell: Reviewing ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II’ #1
‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II’ brings the two beloved 80s/90s franchises back together for an explosive new series that picks up where the last one left off while spinning off in its own direction. Any fan of these characters is in for a delightful gorgeous colorful fun experience that will make them want to pick up their colored bandana or jump around doing some impressive martial arts style kicks.
Comicon’s 5 Best Writers Of 2022
Skybound Presents A Fearful First Look At ‘Creepshow’ #5 Final Issue
Skybound have revealed a sneak peek at Creepshow #5, the final issue of the horror comic book anthology based the most recent adaption on Shudder TV. And, as with each previous issue, this one also has two terrifying tales. First up, there’s Steve Orlando (Marauders) and Marianna Ignazzi (Buffy the...
Previewing ‘Captain America: Sentinel Of Liberty’ #8
“When Captain America’s allies find themselves scattered across the country with no recollection of how they got there, Steve calls in a favor with the one person he knows can help—mutant telepath Emma Frost! But what Emma finds, chills Steve Rogers to the bone… As Steve and his allies race to save a city under siege by A.I.M., the Outer Circle’s ultimate assassin is revealed: Introducing M.O.D.O.C., the Mental Organism Designed Only for Control!”
Brian Michael Bendis And Dark Horse Present A New Edition Of ‘Fortune And Glory’
Before co-creating Miles Morales, Wakanda Forever’s Ironheart, and Jessica Jones, before the triumphant successes with Secret Invasion, Daredevil, Superman, Ultimate Spider-Man, and Invincible Iron Man,… before the original series Powers, Scarlet, Cover, and The Ones…. Before all these, Brian Michael Bendis was a hungry young cartoonist about to...
Look Out, Villains! Reviewing ‘Peter Parker & Miles Morales Spider-Men: Double Trouble’ #2
‘Peter Parker & Miles Morales Spider-Men: Double Trouble’ captures all the fun of comic books and the things that one loves about Spider-Man in one perfectly all-ages comic that truly appeals to all ages. The world needs as many of these Double Trouble books as the creative team wants to keep giving us because fun powerful comic books like this are always needed.
Review: Boy Thunder’s Fate Revealed In ‘Batman/Superman: World’s Finest’ #10
World’s Finest has been hinting at a huge twist involving its newest character, the young refugee called Boy Thunder. Finally, this issue reveals it, as David becomes something more. Mark Waid, Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain, and Steve Wands pull the Joker into the DCU’s most tragic hero origin.
Adult Animation Revolution: Why Aspiring Showrunners Should Make Comics
Many art school graduates dream of making the next Adventure Time or Stephen Universe and becoming a showrunner in their 20s. However, I would advocate for young professionals to consider creating comic books. Most young creatives want to do: hand drawn animation, high concepts, plot driven narratives, female and queer...
Fairyland By Way Of Hell: Reviewing ‘I Hate Fairyland’ #2
Everything old is new again as ‘I Hate Fairyland’ continues its new life by setting the overall stakes of the series as Gertrude is put back on track to return to the one place she hoped to never see again. Dark whimsical fantasy looks perfectly colorful, animated, energetic, dangerous, fun, and over the top in the return of this great series.
