The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County climate issues to watch in 2023
MENDOCINO Co, CA, 12/29/22 — “Climate win” is a complicated phrase. In my short time covering environmental issues in Mendocino County, I’ve been struck by how much our infrastructure, science, policy, and business must race to keep pace with human-caused climate change that irradiates through — literally — the air we breathe. The impacts of this rapid change are inextricable from daily life here.
Willits News
2022 Mendocino County Year in Review: July-Sept.
July 1: Students get a taste of circus arts: Students at Anderson Valley Elementary School are enjoying a special treat this summer, learning acrobatic skills firsthand from members of Mendocino County’s own Flynn Creek Circus. July 2: Missing cat returned to family. When Aphrael Dunston got a call Wednesday...
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: 10:55 p.m.]Waters Are Rising: A Comprehensive Accounting of Mendocino County’s Flooded Roads
The atmospheric river is here and Mendocino County is caught in the crosshairs. Major arteries are closed, low-lying areas are inundated, and hazardous conditions are reported across the county. We’ll be providing continual updates of major flooding and roadway hazards as they occur. If you have photographs or information, email...
The Mendocino Voice
New round of Mendocino County businesses selected for 2023 West Center accelerator
MENDOCINO Co., 12/30/22 — The third round of the West Center StartUp Mendocino business accelerator program is about to begin, and the twelve local businesses that have been selected for the free program have finally been announced. Participants will receive a series of free trainings over 21 weeks, and conclude with a public event on June 8, 2023 at the Little River Inn.
mendofever.com
Subject Riding A Bike, Subject Looking In Cars – Ukiah Police Logs 12.29.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Sinkhole Swallows Road to Willits Creekside Cabins, Leaves Fifty Guests Stranded
A sinkhole chewed through a road to the Creekside Cabins and RV Resort, a well-known stop along Highway 101 north of Willits where RV travelers and overnighters could get some rest, leaving about 50 guests unable to leave. Massive amounts of rain dumped from a large storm caused a sinkhole that swallowed a vehicle that stopped alongside the road.
The Mendocino Voice
New round of storms brings closures of Hwy 1, SR 162, 271, 175, 128 and more flooded roads in Mendocino County and across the North Coast (updated 12/31 at 6:15 a.m.)
This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below. 12/31/22, 6:15 a.m. — Highway 1 north of Point Arena is closed from...
mendofever.com
Male Looking Into Vehicles And Mailboxes, Rape/Reported Assault – Ukiah Police Logs 12.28.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
The Mendocino Voice
CHP to hold “maximum enforcement period” over New Year’s weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) urges everyone to ring in 2023 responsibly by designating a sober driver. The CHP will conduct a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) starting at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, continuing through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023. During that time, all available CHP officers will be out on patrol with a focus on removing impaired drivers.
kymkemp.com
Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies
Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
The Mendocino Voice
Highway 1 temporarily closed south of Mendocino due to downed power lines (UPDATED 10:53 A.M.)
WILLITS, 12/28/22 — U.S. Highway 1 is temporarily closed between Mendocino and Little River and north of the Comptche Ukiah Rd. and Highway 1 intersection due to downed power lines. The road is expected to reopen by 5:01 p.m. according to Caltrans District 1. Caltrans originally posted on social...
mendofever.com
Fish and Wildlife Selects Multiple Mendocino County Rivers and Waterways for Salmon Habitat Conservation Efforts
The following is a press release issued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife:. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) today announced the selection of 25 projects that will receive funding for the restoration, enhancement and protection of anadromous salmonid habitat in California watersheds. The grants, which...
mendofever.com
Flood Watch in Effect for Russian River in Hopland
The following is a post from the National Weather Service, Eureka Office from their Facebook page:. Heavy showers are expected from Friday through Saturday morning. Rainfall total amounts for Mendocino County will range from 3.5 to 6 inches, with higher amounts in localized areas. Rivers will rise rapidly in response. Russian River near Hopland is expected to reach 15 feet for flood stage on Saturday. At 15 feet flooding of Highway 175 is expected at the approaches to the Russian River bridge. Expect minor flooding of cropland on the west bank of the river. A Flood Watch is in place for Russian River near Hopland from late Friday night to Saturday afternoon.
kymkemp.com
Traffic Collision Involving a PG&E Utility Vehicle Brought Highway 101 to a Stand Still
A traffic collision has brought Highway 101 to a standstill near Confusion Hill, south of the Humboldt – Mendocino County line around 11:45 a.m. on December 27. The CHP Traffic Incident page states that a PG&E utility vehicle and a silver Honda Accord collided. The Honda Accord is blocking the northbound lane of Highway 101. According to initial reports, both lanes of traffic are halted, however the CHP log indicates one-way controlled traffic is now moving.
mendofever.com
Deputies Allegedly Find Ukiah Man in Possession of Concealed Knife, Meth, and Fentanyl
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12-23-2022 at approximately 1:41 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were patrolling the area...
The Mendocino Voice
Letter from the Superintendent: Thank you to Mendocino County
The following is a column submitted by Mendocino County Superintendent of Schools Michelle Hutchins, published here as a letter-to-the-editor:. At the end of this year, as many of you know, my tenure as County Superintendent of. Schools will come to a close. These past four years, which included a life-altering...
mendofever.com
South Cow Mountain OHV Area Temporarily Closes Due to Heavy Rain
For a certain tribe, these rains mean mud and a trip to Ukiah’s Cow Mountain, an off-roading destination that attracts mud-seekers all around NorCal. But, these rains have prompted the Bureau of Land Management to close the management area. These sorts of closures are often utilized to prevent soil loss and damaging roadways.
kymkemp.com
New Twist for Potter Valley Project
As PG&E prepares its plan for decommissioning the inter-basin water transfer hydropower project that diverts water from the Eel River to the Russian River, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, announced that it is considering reopening the license. That means that, although it granted PG&E an annual license in April, it’s thinking about adding requirements for a number of wildlife protection and habitat monitoring measures that were proposed in March by the National Marine Fisheries Service, another federal regulatory agency. PG&E argues that the decommissioning process will provide plenty of opportunity to review protective measures, and that there’s no evidence of harm to embattled salmon. But FERC appears to have taken notice of legal threats by environmental groups claiming the project violates the Endangered Species Act.
Lake County News
Lakeport Planning Commission approves plan for new retailers at Kmart building
LAKEPORT, Calif. — Three years after Lakeport’s Kmart closed, the building that once housed the retail giant is poised to get new life and new tenants. At its last meeting of 2022 on Dec. 14, the Lakeport Planning Commission approved Upward Architects’ application for a use permit and an architectural and design review for a new commercial project at the building, located at 2019 S. Main St.
krcrtv.com
Flood Watch extended to cover entire Northstate as communities brace for series of storms
REDDING, Calif. — The National Weather Service extended a Flood Watch to cover the entire Northstate Thursday ahead of a series of storms expected to bring heavy to moderate rainfall. The watch was issued for Friday at 4 p.m. through Sunday at 4 a.m. According to the First Alert...
