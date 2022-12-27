Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Large deer herd crosses snowy highway in McPherson County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Large deer herds are nothing new in South Dakota, but one herd is grabbing drivers’ attention in the northern part of the state. One KELOLAND viewer in McPherson County sent KELOLAND News video of deer crossing SD Highway 47 north of Eureka. You can see the video of a few deer crossing the snowy road in the video above.
dakotanewsnow.com
Aberdeen Area Humane Society sees uptick of surrenders in winter
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Area Humane Society says they are at capacity for cats. ”We’re going into a really really hard time in animal rescue. Everywhere is full. The rescues are full, the shelters are full, the pounds are full,” said Shelter Manager Elaine Schaible.
dakotanewsnow.com
Shortage of children’s Tylenol and Motrin hits Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pharmacies across Aberdeen are having a hard time keeping products like children’s Tylenol and Motrin on their shelves. Children’s medication for flu-like symptoms is always in high demand during the winter months, but now, Lewis Family Drug in Aberdeen has empty shelves.
dakotanewsnow.com
Humane Society at capacity for cats after cold conditions
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Area Humane Society says they’ve seen an uptick in surrenders during the colder months of the year, especially with cats. Staff say they are at capacity for cats. This is partially due to an increase of surrenders they see in the colder months of cats who live outside, but are brought in by concerned citizens when temperatures drop.
dakotanewsnow.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Harrisburg upsets Roosevelt, St. Thomas More blanks Aberdeen for a quarter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of intriguing matchups highlighted the second to last day of action in South Dakota boys prep basketball. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:. -Harrisburg’s 66-51 win at #5 Roosevelt. -Class A’s #4 St. Thomas More blanking Aberdeen 21-0...
Comments / 1