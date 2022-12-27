ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Area Humane Society says they’ve seen an uptick in surrenders during the colder months of the year, especially with cats. Staff say they are at capacity for cats. This is partially due to an increase of surrenders they see in the colder months of cats who live outside, but are brought in by concerned citizens when temperatures drop.

