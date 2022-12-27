Read full article on original website
Related
Richland High inducts 17 more into its sports Wall of Fame
And it’s already been a great week for the Tri-City Americans.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Elk on the move near Cove, Oregon (video)
Good things come to those who wait…and wait…and wait!. This video was taken on December 22, 2022, outside of Cove, Oregon.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Steelhead fishing restrictions continue in new year in mid-Columbia and John Day, Walla Walla rivers
JOHN DAY – (Press Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) Due to ongoing low returns of upriver summer steelhead in the Columbia Basin, fishing restrictions will continue in the new year in the Columbia River mainstem upstream of The Dalles Dam and in the John Day and Walla Walla Rivers.
Influx of Huskies overwhelming Tri-Cities rescues and shelters
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Just before Christmas, a box of six, 13-week-old Husky mix puppies was found abandoned on the front steps of Pet Overpopulation Prevention in Pasco. Director of Hope 4 Huskies, Christina Rader, took them in. “They did come down with kennel cough, coccidia – the stuff that can kind of happen, so we’re trying to get them well...
elkhornmediagroup.com
FARM II is in the design phase
PENDLETON – Blue Mountain Community College continues working to move forward with FARM II, proposed and at least partially funded to be built to the west of the Pendleton Convention Center. President Mark Browning says a group is working to contend with price increases in the construction industry without compromising the goal of the building as it enters the design stage of the project.
columbiagorgenews.com
Obituary: Connie Sigsbee
Connie Louise Sigsbee was called home on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, following a stroke. She was surrounded by family and much love and prayer. Connie was born Sept. 24, 1931, to John and Cynthia Beeks at their home in Dallesport, Wash. She grew up around the area including Goldendale, Sundale and Roosevelt, Wash., graduating high school across the river in Arlington, Ore. Connie married schoolmate Bob Bailey and together they raised two sons, Steven and Brett, until his untimely death from a car accident in 1962.
4 dead, including child, when strong winds topple trees onto vehicles in Oregon
Oregon State Police say four people were killed in two separate crashes occurring during a storm that brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday.
columbiagorgenews.com
Obituary: William “Willie” Flores
William “Willie” Flores, age 74, passed away on Dec. 22, 2022, at home in The Dalles, Ore., surrounded by his immediate family. Sadly, he left us after a long battle of Alzheimer and Dementia. Willie was born in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, then moved to New York and California,...
Washington’s state waterfall creates an icy winter sculpture
The Palouse River cascades nearly 200 feet through the basalt canyon.
These 13 Oregon towns suddenly ‘rural’ after Census rule change
Just over a dozen Oregon cities, towns and unincorporated areas had their status changed from urban to rural, the result of a new definition the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. Those places — including Mount Hood Village, Boardman and Irrigon — joined more than 1,100 nationwide, with a...
focushillsboro.com
Accident and Fallen Trees Have Forced the Closure of Highway 26 Between Rhododendron and Warm Springs
Closure of Highway 26: On Tuesday, as most of Oregon dealt with severe winds and heavy rain, I-84 was again closed near Troutdale, this time due to a deadly collision in the Columbia River Gorge. The road was closed for many hours before it reopened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. I-84 eastbound was closed between Troutdale and the Eagle Creek exit after an accident at milepost 41 in Bonneville, as reported by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
5 killed in 3 separate crashes Tuesday involving trees falling onto moving vehicles
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Five people died in three separate crashes across the northern part of the state Tuesday, as much of Oregon grappled with high winds and heavy rain. All three crashes involved a tree falling onto moving vehicles. At around 2:06 p.m., a tree fell onto the passenger...
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 23-24, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
columbiagorgenews.com
Obituary: Carl Tu’ufuli
Carl Lanulelei Tu’ufuli, age 75, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Dec. 18, 2022. In his time, Carl worked as a deep-sea diver, long haul truck driver, chef and caterer for family, friends and community, manager, and bartender for local establishments in San Francisco’s “Club House.” He was a union representative for San Francisco’s Teamster Union Local 856, Local 860, and Local 85. In the Dalles, Ore., he was a ranch handler for Arrowhead Ranch in the early 1990s.
Driver dies after falling tree hits truck on Highway 26
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Prineville man was killed in a weather-related crash on Highway 26 Tuesday after a tree collided with a commercial truck in Wasco County at approximately 3:26 p.m.
kptv.com
‘9,000 people affected’: Portland man to serve 15 years for extensive identity thefts
OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man will serve 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple counts of identity theft. According to Clackamas County, William Nelson Barnes of Portland obtained data of his victims from a stolen hard drive from a title and mortgage company. Barnes also used stolen mail to gain personal information, affecting more than 9,000 people, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
northeastoregonnow.com
Boardman Man Dies in Rollover Accident on Interstate 84
A Boardman man died Sunday in a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 84. The Oregon State Police responded to a report of an accident on I-84 near milepost 174 in Morrow County around 6:54 a.m. on Sunday. The preliminary investigation indicated a silver Mercedes E320, operated by Ricardo Mejia Avila, 27,...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Christmas crash on I-84 takes a life
MORROW COUNTY – A single-car crash took the life of a Boardman man on Christmas morning and seriously injured another person. Oregon State Police reports Ricardo Mejia Avila, 27, was pronounced deceased at the scene near milepost 174. Asarias Alonso Ramos, 38, also of Boardman, was critically injured and...
kptv.com
Prineville man dies after large tree falls on semi-truck on Hwy 26
WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver died Tuesday afternoon after a tree fell onto their vehicle on Highway 26 in Wasco County. Oregon State Police said emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 64 just before 3:30 p.m. An investigation indicated that weather caused a large tree to fall onto the cab of an eastbound Peterbilt, causing the driver to lose control and leave the highway, according to OSP.
nbcrightnow.com
Over 400 without power in West Richland
WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- A power outage has been reported in West Richland and according to the Benton Rural Electric Association's outage map, 414 customers are currently without power. Benton REA crews are on scene working to restore power. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are...
Comments / 0