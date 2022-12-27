ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dalles, OR

Comments / 0

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

FARM II is in the design phase

PENDLETON – Blue Mountain Community College continues working to move forward with FARM II, proposed and at least partially funded to be built to the west of the Pendleton Convention Center. President Mark Browning says a group is working to contend with price increases in the construction industry without compromising the goal of the building as it enters the design stage of the project.
PENDLETON, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Obituary: Connie Sigsbee

Connie Louise Sigsbee was called home on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, following a stroke. She was surrounded by family and much love and prayer. Connie was born Sept. 24, 1931, to John and Cynthia Beeks at their home in Dallesport, Wash. She grew up around the area including Goldendale, Sundale and Roosevelt, Wash., graduating high school across the river in Arlington, Ore. Connie married schoolmate Bob Bailey and together they raised two sons, Steven and Brett, until his untimely death from a car accident in 1962.
THE DALLES, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Obituary: William “Willie” Flores

William “Willie” Flores, age 74, passed away on Dec. 22, 2022, at home in The Dalles, Ore., surrounded by his immediate family. Sadly, he left us after a long battle of Alzheimer and Dementia. Willie was born in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, then moved to New York and California,...
THE DALLES, OR
focushillsboro.com

Accident and Fallen Trees Have Forced the Closure of Highway 26 Between Rhododendron and Warm Springs

Closure of Highway 26: On Tuesday, as most of Oregon dealt with severe winds and heavy rain, I-84 was again closed near Troutdale, this time due to a deadly collision in the Columbia River Gorge. The road was closed for many hours before it reopened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. I-84 eastbound was closed between Troutdale and the Eagle Creek exit after an accident at milepost 41 in Bonneville, as reported by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
TROUTDALE, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Obituary: Carl Tu’ufuli

Carl Lanulelei Tu’ufuli, age 75, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Dec. 18, 2022. In his time, Carl worked as a deep-sea diver, long haul truck driver, chef and caterer for family, friends and community, manager, and bartender for local establishments in San Francisco’s “Club House.” He was a union representative for San Francisco’s Teamster Union Local 856, Local 860, and Local 85. In the Dalles, Ore., he was a ranch handler for Arrowhead Ranch in the early 1990s.
THE DALLES, OR
kptv.com

‘9,000 people affected’: Portland man to serve 15 years for extensive identity thefts

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man will serve 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple counts of identity theft. According to Clackamas County, William Nelson Barnes of Portland obtained data of his victims from a stolen hard drive from a title and mortgage company. Barnes also used stolen mail to gain personal information, affecting more than 9,000 people, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
PORTLAND, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Boardman Man Dies in Rollover Accident on Interstate 84

A Boardman man died Sunday in a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 84. The Oregon State Police responded to a report of an accident on I-84 near milepost 174 in Morrow County around 6:54 a.m. on Sunday. The preliminary investigation indicated a silver Mercedes E320, operated by Ricardo Mejia Avila, 27,...
BOARDMAN, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Christmas crash on I-84 takes a life

MORROW COUNTY – A single-car crash took the life of a Boardman man on Christmas morning and seriously injured another person. Oregon State Police reports Ricardo Mejia Avila, 27, was pronounced deceased at the scene near milepost 174. Asarias Alonso Ramos, 38, also of Boardman, was critically injured and...
BOARDMAN, OR
kptv.com

Prineville man dies after large tree falls on semi-truck on Hwy 26

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver died Tuesday afternoon after a tree fell onto their vehicle on Highway 26 in Wasco County. Oregon State Police said emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 64 just before 3:30 p.m. An investigation indicated that weather caused a large tree to fall onto the cab of an eastbound Peterbilt, causing the driver to lose control and leave the highway, according to OSP.
PRINEVILLE, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Over 400 without power in West Richland

WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- A power outage has been reported in West Richland and according to the Benton Rural Electric Association's outage map, 414 customers are currently without power. Benton REA crews are on scene working to restore power. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are...
WEST RICHLAND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy