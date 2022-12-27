Read full article on original website
Related
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
iowa.media
2022s MOST POPULAR: Drake men’s basketball broadcaster calls it ‘Sad Day in Iowa’ when women’s sports are protected
***At the end of every year we revisit some of our most popular stories from the calendar year. This article examines the response of a sports broadcaster called Michael Admire, who said protecting women’s sports made it a “sad day” in the state of Iowa.***. A sports...
What’s Guy Fieri’s Favorite Iowa Dive? A Diner With Sweet BBQ
There are lots of great places to grab amazing food, but there can be only one favorite. For food celebrity Guy Fieri, the #1 dive in Iowa is a diner that makes sweet, sweet BBQ. It wasn't that long ago when Guy Fieri appeared on an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins...
weareiowa.com
Blizzards, twisters and more: Recapping Iowa's year in weather
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. From feet of snow to dozens of twisters, 2022 was another year like no other for Iowa's weather. But above all, it...
Owner leaves dog tied up outside Des Moines airport
DES MOINES, Iowa — A dog was found tied up outside of the Des Moines International Airport Thursday. According to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, 1-year-old Allie, was left outside the airport because the owner didn’t have a proper kennel to take the dog on a flight. Allie was found safe and unharmed and […]
KCCI.com
Iowa high speed chase caught on camera
URBANDALE, Iowa — Urbandale police officers called off a high-speed pursuit just minutes after it started. The Urbandale Police Department said it started around 2:13 a.m. on Thursday. Officers attempted to pull over the driver of a black pickup with a trailer, for failure to have license plates. The...
KCCI.com
Retro arcade brewery opening in Johnston
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Backpocket Pin & Pixel is set to open in early January in Johnston. It is a retro arcade brewery that includes duckpin bowling. It also has an event room for special occasions. The company is hosting a series of soft openings for staff. "We've been looking...
cbs2iowa.com
Hy-Vee announces free Vitamin D Screenings, workshops to promote healthy lifestyles
West Des Moines — Thursday night, Hy-Vee announced they will be offering 1,000 free Vitamin D Screenings throughout January to promote healthy lifestyles in the new year. Registered dietitians will conduct the free screenings at nearly 60 stores throughout Hy-Vee’s eight-state region. Dietitians say Vitamin D is an...
KCCI.com
Saydel boys basketball coach and family trying to recover after holiday fire destroyed home
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nick Noring's family's smoke-damaged belongings now sit in their front yard after an electrical fire charred the inside of their home in the early hours of Dec. 26. The Des Moines Fire Department says an electrical fire started in their attic. All eight of Noring's...
KCCI.com
Child rescued after falling into hotel pool in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A child was rushed to the hospital after accidentally falling into a hotel pool in Des Moines Friday night. According to the police department, they got a call that the child was already pulled from the water by an adult. It happened just after 8...
KCCI.com
Adel community rallies around bowling alley employees after fire temporarily shuts down center
ADEL, Iowa — An Adel staple heavily damaged by a fire is bringing the community together as people work together to help those impacted by the disaster. Adel Family Fun Center is known for hosting a number of events: bowling leagues, family meals, and even a spot for presidential candidates to stop. On the morning of Dec. 12, the center was heavily damaged by a fire.
WOWT
West Iowa man killed in head-on crash with semi
ADAIR, Iowa (WOWT) - A 36-year-old man from Atlantic was killed Thursday morning in a crash with a semi-truck on a road just off Interstate 80. According to the Iowa State Patrol report, Adam Skog was driving a Chevy Cruze southbound on White Pole Road a few miles southwest of Adair, located about halfway between Omaha and Des Moines, when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason and hit a Peterbilt truck head-on around 9:15 a.m.
KCCI.com
Water line break floods Urbandale parking lot
URBANDALE, Iowa — A pipe burst inside the old AMC Cobblestone 9 Theater in Urbandale Wednesday morning, flooding most of the parking lot. The burst filled part of the empty building and water broke through outside. The break left behind gushing water, sheets of ice and piles of soggy pink building material.
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Des Moines Business Record
Retailers expected to follow Target to burgeoning Waukee
Over the past two years, the city of Waukee has added an average of five new residents a day, a review of data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows. The Dallas County community, now with nearly 26,500 residents, is Iowa’s fastest-growing large city. The median age of its residents is 34; its median household income is $94,371.
kttn.com
Man who died unloading handgun near Lucerne identified
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the 20-year-old male who died after accidentally shooting himself Thursday afternoon. Jesse Miller of Indianola, Iowa died after trying to unload a handgun at a residence on Highway 136 near Lucerne. Officers responded to the residence, and Miller was later pronounced dead at the scene. The body was transported to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville.
newsfromthestates.com
Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit
Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle...
kmaland.com
KMAland fire crews battle field fire south of Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- Multiple KMAland fire departments battled a field fire south of Shenandoah Thursday afternoon. That's according to Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall, who tells KMA News his crews were dispatched around 3:20 p.m. to reports of a corn field fire roughly four miles south of Shenandoah near the intersection of B Avenue and 230th Street. Mutual aid was immediately requested and six other fire departments, along with the Shenandoah Ambulance Service and the Montgomery County and Page County Emergency Management Agencies, responded. Marshall says crews battled the blaze for nearly three hours.
KCCI.com
Iowa man who tried to vote twice charged with election misconduct
WINTERSET, Iowa — A man is charged with election misconduct after he allegedly completed an absentee ballot and later voted in person. On Dec. 19, police charged 65-year-old Charles Hurd, of Winterset, with first-degree election misconduct, a class D felony. Hurd recently spent a night in jail due to the charge.
KCCI.com
Meningococcal invasive disease detected in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services says they have identified a "small number of cases" of meningococcal disease in the state. Meningococcal disease is caused by bacteria and can lead to meningitis, a brain and spinal cord infection. It can also cause deadly blood infections.
Comments / 0