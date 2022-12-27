Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Snow is likely to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
KELOLAND TV
Another system is on the way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND can see a mostly quiet New Years weekend weather-wise. We are watching the next winter storm moving into KELOLAND after the holiday weekend. Sioux Falls typically sees six tenths of an inch of precipitation throughout the month of January. That is just the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls area accidents spike amidst wintry weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls area Highway Patrol responded to 60 vehicle incidents Thursday as snow and rain made for poor driving conditions. Highway patrol responded to 29 slide-ins, 30 non-injury crashes, and one injury crash. These happened across all three interstates (I-29, I-229, and I-90).
sdpb.org
Extreme weather busts water pipe in Sioux Falls shelter; $100,000+ in damage reported
An extended blast of winter weather this month resulted in problems across South Dakota, including water damage at a Sioux Falls shelter. Around 11 p.m. the day after Christmas, a pipe burst leading to an estimated $100,000 in damage at Union Gospel Mission. Elly Heckel, Union Gospel communications director, said...
KELOLAND TV
Snow alert issued for Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls has declared a snow alert beginning at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. To find out what zone you live in, you can view the map on the city of Sioux Falls website. Zone 3: Plowing in Zone 3 will begin...
KELOLAND TV
Main street Lennox may get a new look like Madison did
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Lennox could be headed for a facelift under a grant program organized by the Lennox Area Development Corporation (LADC) with help from the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. A program will give a $5,000 grant to qualified owners to upgrade their building facades on...
Rosebud officials say at least six dead as tribe digs out from storms
ROSEBUD RESERVATION — Rosebud tribal officials say at least six people have died as a result of two winter storms that partially buried homes across the reservation, and some people remain trapped at home more than two weeks after the first snow fell. The fatalities included a 12-year-old boy with health problems who couldn’t be […] The post Rosebud officials say at least six dead as tribe digs out from storms appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Is It Illegal in Sioux Falls to Leave Your Christmas Lights Up?
There's always something magical about Christmas lights during the holiday season. Wouldn't it be awesome if you could keep the Christmas lights on for the entire year? Wait a minute...you can!. If you want to shine your Christmas lights on your house all year long, then go ahead! There is...
KELOLAND TV
Messy mix today southeast; Bigger storm next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of winter weather will arrive in southeastern KELOLAND today. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 6pm for the areas shaded in blue below. This does include the Sioux Falls area. You can see the rain and snow combo developing...
KELOLAND TV
Whittier among Sioux Falls schools with water damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s cold temperatures caused issues for many buildings in Sioux Falls, including some schools. The Sioux Falls School District told KELOLAND News four schools had problems with pipes and sprinklers. Officials say the buildings have been cleaned up and it will not affect welcoming students back next week.
KELOLAND TV
Burger Battle, frozen pipes and wintry mix
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with all you need to know to start your day. Authorities in Rapid City are asking for your help to identify a person in connection with a robbery. A broken water pipe that flooded much of the Union...
Sioux Falls Actor Runs Off Stage To Marry Local Couple
It's always fun to go watch a musical or any production around the Sioux Empire. Sioux Falls really has talent! But little does the audience know that this talent goes beyond the stage. In one actor's case, it goes right to the lobby of the Orpheum Theater Center in Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Union Gospel Mission flooding brings new arrivals to St. Francis House
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A water pipe break forced the Union Gospel Mission in Sioux Falls to scramble to find emergency shelter for dozens of guests Tuesday. The pipe burst on the third floor of the mission, flooding the women’s center before the water cascaded all the way into the basement. The St. Francis House is stepping up to provide temporary housing for many of the displaced guests.
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeding South Dakota receives double- and triple-donation match
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple is matching all Feeding South Dakota donations until the end of the year. One family has also stepped up to triple match donations for one day on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Bill and Carolyn Hicks from Furniture Mart USA will double any...
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mixed wintry precipitation, snow showers for some today
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- An area of low pressure will be responsible for the threat of mixed wintry precipitation for parts of the area today. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Clay, Lincoln, Turner, Union and Yankton counties until 6 PM, and for Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Sioux, Rock, Nobles and Murray counties from 9 AM until 9 PM.
amazingmadison.com
Sioux Falls man sentenced on Lake County drug charge
A Sioux Falls man was sentenced in Lake County last week on a felony drug charge. 44-year-old Jeremy Paulson of Sioux Falls had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of Unauthorized Ingestion of a Controlled Drug or Substance and to being a habitual offender. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced Paulson to serve five years in the state penitentiary, and suspended two years based on several conditions. Some of those conditions include that Paulson pay fine, costs, and restitution and reimburse the county for his court-appointed attorney’s fees. Judge Pardy ordered that Paulson’s Lake County sentence run consecutive to a sentence he received in Moody County.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls woman hits drift, crashes car
ROCK RAPIDS—A 66-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, on Highway 9 near Fig Avenue, about three miles west of Rock Rapids. Jean E. Morrow was driving west when she hit a snowdrift and lost control of her 2013...
KELOLAND TV
Police in Brookings looking for 16-year-old
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Brookings Police are asking for help in locating a 16-year-old boy. Authorities say Grason Baxter was last seen in Bruce, South Dakota Wednesday, but lives in Brookings. He is 5-foot, 4-inches tall, 110 pounds with brown hair. If you have any information on his location,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Two burglaries hit same Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say two burglaries targeted the same eastern Sioux Falls liquor store over the weekend. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the first burglary occurred on Friday night, a landscaping rock was thrown through one of the two glass doors, and vape cartridges were taken. The glass door was boarded up, and then on Saturday morning, a suspect broke the other glass door and took more vape cartridges and some liquor.
Well This Stinks! Why Is This Tasty Sioux Falls Bakery Closed?
It's truly hard to believe that the New Year is right around the corner. Before individuals begin to crowd the gyms on January 1st, they might choose to enjoy some sweet treats this holiday weekend. Unfortunately, one local bakery won't be open to ring in the New Year. Known for...
Comments / 1