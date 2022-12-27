For the fourth consecutive game, the Vikings will be without starting center Garrett Bradbury as they take on the Packers on Sunday in Green Bay. Bradbury was ruled out with a back injury after not practicing all week. At this point, it seems highly unlikely he plays next week in Chicago, either. The Vikings' focus will presumably be on getting Bradbury healthy for the first round of the playoffs in two weeks. He tweaked the injury a couple weeks ago during a car accident.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO