Shaq Thompson Explains the Panthers’ Turnaround Under Steve Wilks
Matt Rhule's stint as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers lasted just two seasons and some change. He was fired after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, following a 37-15 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Rhule had a history of turning programs around, albeit...
Sweet Revenge: Master & Protégé Duel as Seahawks, Jets Face Off in Elimination Game
RENTON, Wash. - Playing in different conferences on opposite sides of the country, the Seahawks and Jets typically only meet on the gridiron once every four years. Given how rarely they play one another and the geographical difference, they would hardly be considered rivals. But with Seattle set to host...
Colts, Giants Injury Report: 3 Ruled Out, 2 in Question
The Indianapolis Colts have completed their week of practice leading up to their final road matchup of the season this Sunday against the New York Giants. Unfortunately, they'll be without three important players while a pair of Giants players are in question. Overall, here's how both teams are looking ahead...
Zeke Streak! WATCH: TD Gives Cowboys Lead Over Titans
The Dallas Cowboys are off and running inside Nissan Stadium for Thursday night's contest with the Tennessee Titans. Playing without Pro Bowl selection and leading rusher Tony Pollard (thigh), it's the Ezekiel Elliott show in Dallas' backfield - and he's delivered. Given seven carries on the first two drives, Elliott's...
NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' rolls with new broadcast crew
Although NBC's "Sunday Night Football" featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level
Lamar Jackson, Marcus Peters Ruled Out for Steelers Game
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson will miss his fourth straight game when the Ravens play the Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 17. Jackson injured his knee in Week 13 against the Broncos and has missed 12 straight practices. That means that Tyler Huntley will get his...
Injury Roundup: Updates On Sam Hubbard, Hayden Hurst, and More
CINCINNATI — The Bengals had a welcome change on Thursday with a relatively clean injury report ahead of Monday Night Football. One big surprise was Sam Hubbard (calf) logging a limited practice while Hayden Hurst (calf) practiced in full and sounds ready to return from his calf ailment. "100%...
Dak Disaster: Cowboys’ Prescott Throws Two First Half INTs vs. Titans
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's interception woes have followed him to Nissan Stadium. During Thursday night's first half against the Tennessee Titans, Prescott tossed a pair of interceptions, bringing his season total to 14, tied for the most in the NFL with benched Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Perhaps...
Cowboys Playoff Nightmare? WATCH: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Back at Practice
The Dallas Cowboys will say they are focused on Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. But considering Tennessee has literally no reason to win the game, it's human nature for the Cowboys to look ahead to Week 18 against the Washington Commanders while also keeping a close eye on the Philadelphia Eagles, with a particular gaze set on injured Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Report: NFL Decides Not to Chargers’ Derwin James Jr. for Hard Hit
Chargers star safety Derwin James will reportedly not face suspension from the NFL after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin in the Chargers’ 20–3 victory against the Colts on Monday Night Football. While the league agreed on the personal foul call of unnecessary roughness against...
Cowboys ‘Pride’ at Halftime: Could Dallas Lose to Titans Junior Varsity?
For the Dallas Cowboys, this week moved so fast that there was no time for public pronouncements from inside The Star warning against "eating the cheese.''. Rather, from owner Jerry Jones on down, there was great pleasure in the 40-34 win over the Eagles on Saturday that moved Dallas to 11-4 ... and there was the hope - if not the assumption - that it would carry over to "Thursday Night Football'' in Nashville against the mail-it-in Titans.
WATCH: Cowboys, Dalton Schultz 2 TDs Extend Lead Over Titans
Facing the short-handed Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, the Dallas Cowboys found themselves in a predicament inside Nissan Stadium. Holding a narrow 10-6 lead in the third quarter after three consecutive turnovers to close out the first half, the Cowboys offense was staring down a 3rd and 19 near midfield.
AFC West Week 17 Preview: Broncos vs. Chiefs, Battle of LA
Three more AFC West match-ups remain this regular season, starting with a meeting between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The games will not have any weight on how finishes within the division will play out, but they will surely have a significant effect on the playoff picture.
NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Roberts, Tight End, Merrimack Warriors
X-Factors for Raiders vs. 49ers
The Las Vegas Raiders don't have anything tangible to play for over these next two games, but that doesn't mean some players still don't have something to gain. There are multiple Raiders who can benefit from a big game, starting at the most important position on the field. Jarrett Stidham.
Browns’ Myles Garrett Details Why He Was Benched
Myles Garrett revealed on Friday that he was missing in action during the Browns’ game against the Saints on Christmas Eve because of a “misunderstanding” and poor communication between him and Cleveland football coach Kevin Stefanski. The Browns defensive end stated he was not feeling well but...
Vikings-Packers Injury Report: Garrett Bradbury, James Lynch, David Bakhtiari, Christian Watson
For the fourth consecutive game, the Vikings will be without starting center Garrett Bradbury as they take on the Packers on Sunday in Green Bay. Bradbury was ruled out with a back injury after not practicing all week. At this point, it seems highly unlikely he plays next week in Chicago, either. The Vikings' focus will presumably be on getting Bradbury healthy for the first round of the playoffs in two weeks. He tweaked the injury a couple weeks ago during a car accident.
Dallas Cowboys vs Tennessee Titans Odds, TNF Best Bets & Predictions
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Dak Prescott and the surging Dallas Cowboys still have the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC in their sights as they travel to Nashville to face Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans in the Week 17 edition of Thursday Night Football.
Saquon Barkley: Giants Know What They Need to Do to Win Sunday
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been following the lead of head coach Brian Daboll in refusing to put the cart before the horse when it comes to any talk of the playoffs. But at the same time, like the rest of his teammates and coaches, Barkley knows...
Ohio State Players Say ‘We got advantages across the board’
The college football playoff semifinal game between Ohio State and Georgia in the Peach Bowl is just a few days from kickoff now. Both teams have been preparing for this highly anticipated matchup for almost a month now. Throughout the week players and coaches from both teams have been meeting with the media for press conferences.
