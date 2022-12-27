ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

darientimes.com

Police: Man shot on Deacon Street in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — A 51-year-old city man was shot in the leg during an armed robbery attempt Thursday night, according to police. About 11:30 p.m. cops received reports of a person shot near the intersection of Seaview Avenue and Deacon Street, Emergency Management Director Scott Appleby said in a prepared statement.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Four arrested in Old Saybrook for narcotics, gun after dealership prevents 100K fraudulent transaction

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Old Saybrook police arrested four individuals on Friday afternoon for possessing narcotics and a handgun after a car dealership prevented a $100,000 fraudulent transaction from taking place, officials said. According to Old Saybrook police, they were contacted by leadership at the Shoreline Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Ram dealership on Middlesex Avenue […]
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Off-duty New Haven officer accused of chasing trick or treaters

A fundraiser is being held to help the family of Raheim Nelson, who died in a crash on Christmas morning. New Haven officer arrested after argument with trick-or-treaters Halloween night. Updated: 23 hours ago. A New Haven officer has been placed on administrative duty after being arrested Halloween night.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven Police investigate shooting on Ferry Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police say they are responding to Ferry Street and Chatham Street for a report of a person shot. The extent of the victims injuries are unknown. This story is developing, stay with Channel 3 for updates.
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Overnight Shooting

2022-12-30@11:23pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person was reported shot on Deacon Street and moments later police received a call from Bridgeport Hospital that a person with a gunshot wound arrived. The person received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Detectives are investigating. If anyone has info on this police are asking you to contact their tip line at: BPD 203-576-TIPS.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Meriden Police Warn of Virtual Kidnapping Scam

Meriden police are warning residents about a scam that they said they have seen happening more frequently lately. According to investigators, the scam is called a virtual kidnapping and it revolves around a family member being contacted by an unknown person saying that a loved one has been kidnapped. The...
MERIDEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Meriden man seriously injured in Southington crash

SOUTHINGTON – A Meriden man was seriously injured during a car crash in Southington on Wednesday. State police identified the victim who was seriously hurt as Cesar Rodriguez, 42. The other driver involved has been identified as Miguel Sanchez-Mendez, 49, who also resides in Meriden. According to state police,...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Minivan Lands On Top Of Parked Vehicle After Veering Off I-84 In Middlebury: Police

A woman discovered an unusual way to park her minivan after she veered off a highway in Connecticut and landed on top of a parked car, police said. The incident happened in New Haven County on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 11:40 a.m., when a 2011 Honda Odyssey EXL was traveling east on I-84 in Middlebury when it veered into the right lane and lost control due to over-steering right before Exit 17, state police said.
MIDDLEBURY, CT
WTNH

USPIS Offers $50K reward leading to arrest of mail carrier robbery suspects

Conn. (WTNH) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in several USPS mail carrier robberies across the state. According to USPIS officials, robberies took place in the following cities on these dates: Middletown Police Captain Brian […]
HARTFORD, CT

