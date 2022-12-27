Read full article on original website
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
darientimes.com
Police: Man shot on Deacon Street in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — A 51-year-old city man was shot in the leg during an armed robbery attempt Thursday night, according to police. About 11:30 p.m. cops received reports of a person shot near the intersection of Seaview Avenue and Deacon Street, Emergency Management Director Scott Appleby said in a prepared statement.
Four arrested in Old Saybrook for narcotics, gun after dealership prevents 100K fraudulent transaction
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Old Saybrook police arrested four individuals on Friday afternoon for possessing narcotics and a handgun after a car dealership prevented a $100,000 fraudulent transaction from taking place, officials said. According to Old Saybrook police, they were contacted by leadership at the Shoreline Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Ram dealership on Middlesex Avenue […]
State police: Driver caught going almost 155 mph in Torrington construction zone
They say a Toyota Camry was speeding through a construction zone on Route 8.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Off-duty New Haven officer accused of chasing trick or treaters
A fundraiser is being held to help the family of Raheim Nelson, who died in a crash on Christmas morning. New Haven officer arrested after argument with trick-or-treaters Halloween night. Updated: 23 hours ago. A New Haven officer has been placed on administrative duty after being arrested Halloween night.
2 Teen Girls Busted In Stolen Car At Westfield Trumbull Mall, Police Say
Two young Connecticut girls have been arrested for being inside a stolen vehicle at an area mall. The incident took place in Trumbull around Noon on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. Trumbull officers arrested two teenage girls after they were located sitting inside a stolen blue Hyundai...
Eyewitness News
New Haven Police investigate shooting on Ferry Street
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police say they are responding to Ferry Street and Chatham Street for a report of a person shot. The extent of the victims injuries are unknown. This story is developing, stay with Channel 3 for updates.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Overnight Shooting
2022-12-30@11:23pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person was reported shot on Deacon Street and moments later police received a call from Bridgeport Hospital that a person with a gunshot wound arrived. The person received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Detectives are investigating. If anyone has info on this police are asking you to contact their tip line at: BPD 203-576-TIPS.
westernmassnews.com
2 Springfield men facing charges after allegedly assaulting an undercover officer
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In July, an undercover officer was assaulted during an undercover operation on High Street in Springfield. The two men were charged with the assault, Fabian Rosario, age 21, and Luis Morales, 26, both of Springfield were indicted Thursday by a grand jury. Rosario has been incited on...
New Britain Herald
Hartford man accused of ditching gun shortly after shots were fired in Newington remains uncharged in shooting
NEWINGTON – A Hartford man charged in connection with a car crash and a firearm offense in Newington remains uncharged in a shooting in town reported just minutes before he was taken into custody. Xander Estremera, 20, appeared last week in New Britain Superior Court, where he did not...
Man arrested after attempting to break into State Police cruisers in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested for attempting to break into State Police cruisers in Hartford on Wednesday night. Police said at approximately 10:39 p.m., a man dressed in dark clothing was seen by Trooper in the Troop H parking lot. When they got to him they identified him as Arash Kani, 30.
Bridgeport Police asking for help identifying 2 after Ulta theft
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a man and a woman who it says are involved in a theft from the Ulta Beauty store located in the Meadowbrook Mall.
Fairfield County Man Charged After Making Threats To 'Shooting Up' A Bar, Police Say
A Connecticut man angry over being told to stop vaping inside a bar allegedly attacked two people and made threats about "shooting up" the place. The incident took place in New Haven County around 12:40 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, at My Bar & Grille at 12 Broad St., in Milford.According to Mil…
'It’s just sad' | Thieves rob Colchester store twice including on Christmas
COLCHESTER, Conn. — The owners of Enchanted Vines, a small gift shop in Colchester are asking for the public's help in spotting two thieves. Their business has been robbed a total of three times, the most recent incident took place on Christmas Day. "If they came and they asked...
1Seriously Injured In Southington Crash On I-691, State Police Say
A section of I-691 West was shut down in Connecticut following a two-car crash with one person seriously injured. The crash took place in Hartford County around 6:45 a.m. in Southington near Exit 4. According to state police, a 42-year-old Meriden man driving a 2008 Kia Rio was stopped or...
NBC Connecticut
Meriden Police Warn of Virtual Kidnapping Scam
Meriden police are warning residents about a scam that they said they have seen happening more frequently lately. According to investigators, the scam is called a virtual kidnapping and it revolves around a family member being contacted by an unknown person saying that a loved one has been kidnapped. The...
New Britain Herald
Meriden man seriously injured in Southington crash
SOUTHINGTON – A Meriden man was seriously injured during a car crash in Southington on Wednesday. State police identified the victim who was seriously hurt as Cesar Rodriguez, 42. The other driver involved has been identified as Miguel Sanchez-Mendez, 49, who also resides in Meriden. According to state police,...
Minivan Lands On Top Of Parked Vehicle After Veering Off I-84 In Middlebury: Police
A woman discovered an unusual way to park her minivan after she veered off a highway in Connecticut and landed on top of a parked car, police said. The incident happened in New Haven County on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 11:40 a.m., when a 2011 Honda Odyssey EXL was traveling east on I-84 in Middlebury when it veered into the right lane and lost control due to over-steering right before Exit 17, state police said.
USPIS Offers $50K reward leading to arrest of mail carrier robbery suspects
Conn. (WTNH) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in several USPS mail carrier robberies across the state. According to USPIS officials, robberies took place in the following cities on these dates: Middletown Police Captain Brian […]
Overnight Altercation At I-95 Rest Stop In Fairfield Under Investigation
State police are investigating after a man was found attacked at an I-95 rest stop. The incident took place in the Town of Fairfield around 10:30 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 26, according to the Connecticut State Police. Troopers responded to reports of a physical altercation at the stop. Upon arrival,...
Bristol Press
Southington police looking to ID suspects they say stole energy drinks, diapers on Christmas Eve
SOUTHINGTON – Police are looking for two suspects in a Christmas Eve theft at a local retailer. Investigators have released photos of the males and have asked that anyone with information on their identities reach out to Officer Chad Michaud at 860-621-0101 or cmichaud@southingtonpolice.org. According to police, the suspects...
