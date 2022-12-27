ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Fire Part Ways With Jhon Espinoza, Acquire Maren Haile-Selassie

As the Ecuadorian defender moves on, a winger joins the Chicago Fire on loan.

The Chicago Fire and Jhon Espinoza are parting ways. The Ecuadorian defender will make a permanent move to FC Lugano of the Swiss Super League.

Fire sporting director Georg Heitz paid a glowing tribute to Espinoza for his services to the Chicago Fire family in a release .

"We thank Jhon for his contributions to the Club over the last two seasons,” said Heitz. “Jhon is an excellent young player with great potential and this move will allow him to continue his development in a competitive European league. We wish him all the best as he begins this new chapter with FC Lugano."

Jhon Espinoza spent two seasons with the Fire. He recorded one assist in 39 games (11 starts).

Meanwhile, the Chicago Fire have acquired winger Maren Haile-Selassie on loan from FC Lugano through the 2023 campaign with an option to purchase.

