MLB Players Cleared to Join Team Cuba in World Baseball Classic

The arrangement allows White Sox players Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert to suit up for their home country if they choose to do so.

The United States has given approval for Cuban big leaguers to suit up for Team Cuba in the upcoming 2023 World Baseball Classic. According to a statement from Juan Reinaldo Perez Pardo, president of the Cuban Baseball Federation, Cuba has received a license that will allow MLB players who defected from Cuba to participate in the event.

The Chicago White Sox currently have two players that could be joining Team Cuba for the event. Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert will potentially join former teammate Jose Abreu on Cuba's roster should they ultimately choose to participate.

Multiple other White Sox players have already committed to participating in the World Baseball Classic — Lance Lynn , Tim Anderson , and Reynaldo Lopez — making it likely that Moncada and Robert will indeed play for Team Cuba.

Although formal rosters have not been officially announced, the new ruling allowing MLB players to participate clears the way for some of baseball's best to compete on a global stage. Other names linked to Team Cuba include Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez and Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Ray Randy Arozarena.