A Darlington man was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision for trying to kill a girlfriend, more than seven years after he pleaded guilty to attacking another woman. 43 year old Gregory Frechette was sentenced in Lafayette County Circuit Court after previously entering a no-contest guilty plea to a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. A report says that Frechette and his then-girlfriend, whose name was not released, got into an argument the night of May 29, 2021, at his residence. When the woman went to call police, Frechette put her in a headlock for about 45 seconds, causing her to not be able to breathe. After his arrest, Frechette said during a phone call that he was going to kill her. In 2014, Frechette was charged in Lafayette County Circuit Court with first-degree attempted intentional homicide and strangulation and suffocation for trying to smother a different girlfriend.

