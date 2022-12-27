Woman allegedly punched by man at Chick-Fil-A on Airport Blvd: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man after he punched a woman and her car at the Chick-Fil-A on Airport Boulevard last week.

According to officials, officers were called to the Chick-Fil-A on Dec. 23 at 6:45 a.m. for a report of an assault. The victim told officers that the male subject parked his vehicle too close to her vehicle, so she was unable to get in her car through the driver-side door.

The victim then allegedly asked the man if he could move his vehicle so she could get into her car. The man refused and when the woman attempted to get into her vehicle her door hit his vehicle.

The man then got out of his vehicle and hit her vehicle with his fist before punching her in the head. The woman then tried to call 911, but the man grabbed her phone and threw it into the parking lot.

Phillip Meredith, 43, was arrested and charged with robbery, criminal mischief and assault.

