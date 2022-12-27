ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UpNorthLive.com

Non-profit reaches fundraising goal to bring dog park to Suttons Bay

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- With one day left in a fundraising campaign, the donation goal to bring a dog park in Suttons Bay has been surpassed. Friends of Herman Park launched the campaign November 1 with a total goal of $125,000. PREVIOUS STORY: Non-profit looking to bring off-leash dog...
SUTTONS BAY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Countdown is on for the 13th Annual CherryT Ball Drop

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Final preparations are underway for the 13th Annual CherryT Ball Drop in Traverse City. Revelers will celebrate the beginning of 2023 on Front Street as the 600 pound cherry drops at midnight. Gates for the downtown event will open at 10:30 p.m. with a...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Great Spots for Snowmobilers to Grab a Bite Up North

Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan. Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S. Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders. Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in...
KALKASKA, MI
MLive

DNR seizes 15 firearms from felon after poaching complaint

LAKE COUNTY, MI – Fifteen firearms were recently seized from a convicted felon after conservation officers received a poaching complaint, authorities said. Conservation officers Josiah Killingbeck, of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, received a Report All Poaching complaint of a shot being fired around midnight from a residence where deer poaching was suspected. Killingbeck, conservation officer Josh Wright and Sgt. Meyers of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.
LAKE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy