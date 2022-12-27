Read full article on original website
Non-profit reaches fundraising goal to bring dog park to Suttons Bay
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- With one day left in a fundraising campaign, the donation goal to bring a dog park in Suttons Bay has been surpassed. Friends of Herman Park launched the campaign November 1 with a total goal of $125,000. PREVIOUS STORY: Non-profit looking to bring off-leash dog...
Countdown is on for the 13th Annual CherryT Ball Drop
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Final preparations are underway for the 13th Annual CherryT Ball Drop in Traverse City. Revelers will celebrate the beginning of 2023 on Front Street as the 600 pound cherry drops at midnight. Gates for the downtown event will open at 10:30 p.m. with a...
Warm snap: Michigan’s temperatures were higher than Daytona Beach today
It’s not often Michigan’s temperatures nudge past perennial southern warm spots like Daytona Beach, Myrtle Beach and Atlanta. Especially deep into December. But thanks to our current warm-up, that eyebrow-raiser happened this morning. The National Weather Service office in Gaylord shared a U.S. surface temperature map, which showed...
Great Spots for Snowmobilers to Grab a Bite Up North
Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan. Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S. Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders. Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in...
Juvenile in stable condition after stabbed multiple times in Manistee
MANISTEE, Mich. — A teenager is in the hospital in stable condition after police say she was stabbed multiple times by another teenager. Jaylen, 14, is recovering from the attack at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Friday afternoon. Her mother, Amber Hambley of Hart, says her daughter and another teen...
DNR seizes 15 firearms from felon after poaching complaint
LAKE COUNTY, MI – Fifteen firearms were recently seized from a convicted felon after conservation officers received a poaching complaint, authorities said. Conservation officers Josiah Killingbeck, of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, received a Report All Poaching complaint of a shot being fired around midnight from a residence where deer poaching was suspected. Killingbeck, conservation officer Josh Wright and Sgt. Meyers of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.
Survivor of motel explosion files lawsuit against mom, prosecutor, chief of police
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A teenager who was burned over 85-percent of his body in a motel explosion has filed a lawsuit against nine people he claims were supposed to protect him and failed. The explosion and fire happened in May, 2017 at the Green Mill Motel near Manton.
