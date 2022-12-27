ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

mdlottery.com

Patient Player Says It’s ‘About Time’ for Long-Awaited Prize

This Baltimore player patiently persevered and found a $100,000 top-prize win. Baltimore man claims $100,000 top prize on Lucky Times 10 instant ticket. After consistently playing Lottery games and patiently awaiting a top-prize win, a Baltimore man calling himself “About Time” took his seat in the Lottery Winner’s Circle to celebrate his $100,000 prize.
BALTIMORE, MD
mdlottery.com

Frederick Man Loses His Cool after Big Powerball Win

Congratulations to this Frederick couple on their $50,016 Powerball win. When Edward Rybolt Jr. of Frederick realized he and his wife won $50,016 playing Powerball, he recalls being overwhelmed with excitement. One Sunday after church, he visited his favorite Lottery retailer to buy a $10 ticket for the Oct. 29...
FREDERICK, MD
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation Commit to Major Investment in Bowie State University

Prince George’s County native Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation have committed to joining the Bowie State University Athletics Department in the transformation of the university’s main basketball gym and supporting BSU athletics programs. “We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to students for higher education,...
BOWIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore reaches 332 homicides in final days of 2022

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was last month when Baltimore once again surpassed 300 homicide for the year. Since then, that total has only grown to now at least 332 homicides so far in 2022. “It's quite tragic whenever you have a loss of life,” said Rev. Al Hathaway, reflecting...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Boxer Gervonta Davis Jailed For Domestic Violence Beating Days Before Next Fight

Baltimore native Gervonta Davis was arrested in Florida and is behind bars after being jailed for a domestic incident in Parkland, according to the Broward County Sheriff. Davis, 28, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and charged with battery causing bodily harm and he was remanded into custody at the Broward County's Main Jail Bureau in Fort Lauderdale following his initial court appearance on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
PARKLAND, FL
Ted Rivers

3 Delicious Pizza Spots in Baltimore

Baltimore is a city full of hidden gems, and you don’t have to look far for a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you’re looking for an affordable bite or something a bit more upscale, these three pizzerias will surely hit the spot.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Roggenart bakery to open 2 new locations in 2023

COLUMBIA, Md. — Milk, butter and eggs -- these simple and increasingly expensive food staples are the driving force behind plans by co-owners Nem Popov and Brody Tennant to expand Roggenart European Bakery, Bistro & Cafe to two more locations in greater Baltimore. The Howard County bakery chain --...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: $690,000 Multi-Match Jackpot-Winning Ticket Sold in Mount Airy

(As part of our reporting on news in Montgomery County and surrounding communities we sometimes come across happenings, new restaurant brands, and other businesses entering or expanding the wider D.C. Metropolitan area or other areas nearby. While they may not be in Montgomery County, we believe some readers might find this kind of news interesting.)
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County man is Maryland’s newest Powerball millionaire

CATONSVILLE, MD—A Baltimore County man who enjoys playing many of the Maryland Lottery’s games and indulges in them often was chasing the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on November 7 when a lucky ticket came his way. Although the Catonsville resident missed the massive jackpot by one number,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

A New Deal summit for Black men?

(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
BALTIMORE, MD

