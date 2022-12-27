Read full article on original website
streetcarsuburbs.news
Nine DeMatha seniors earn college football scholarships, Jason Moore named area’s top defender
DeMatha pride was on full display at the Looney Convocation Center during early signing day Dec. 21. Nine Stags signed to continue their careers on full college football scholarships. “The thing that I’m most proud about is the work that they’ve put in academically, football-wise, character-wise,” DeMatha Coach Bill McGregor...
CIAA to induct all-woman class into Hall of Fame
The CIAA is inducting an all-woman Hall of Fame Class for 2023. The post CIAA to induct all-woman class into Hall of Fame appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
247Sports
Maryland 80, UMBC 64: Carey Breaks Out | Reese and Frees | Three-point Concerns
In its final non-conference game, Maryland basketball struggled to dispatch a pesky UMBC team for 30 minutes, but used a breakout game by Donald Carey and a flurry of free throws for an 80-64 win. Carey busts out, but threes don't fall ... Carey was an excellent 3-point shooter the...
fox5dc.com
'In the Water Basketball Battle' features Prince George's County's best ballers
Prince George’s County's elite high school basketball players are spending the holidays battling it out on the court. FOX 5’s Jennifer Delgado reports from Upper Marlboro at the first-ever In the Water Basketball Battle.
mdlottery.com
Patient Player Says It’s ‘About Time’ for Long-Awaited Prize
This Baltimore player patiently persevered and found a $100,000 top-prize win. Baltimore man claims $100,000 top prize on Lucky Times 10 instant ticket. After consistently playing Lottery games and patiently awaiting a top-prize win, a Baltimore man calling himself “About Time” took his seat in the Lottery Winner’s Circle to celebrate his $100,000 prize.
foxbaltimore.com
Light Rail open for an extra hour on Sunday for fans attending Baltimore Ravens game
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Light Rail will stay open for an extra hour on Sunday, January 1, according to The Maryland Department of Transportation. The time was added to the train's schedule to accommodate fans attending the Baltimore Ravens Game at M&T Bank Stadium. The department says otherwise the...
mdlottery.com
Frederick Man Loses His Cool after Big Powerball Win
Congratulations to this Frederick couple on their $50,016 Powerball win. When Edward Rybolt Jr. of Frederick realized he and his wife won $50,016 playing Powerball, he recalls being overwhelmed with excitement. One Sunday after church, he visited his favorite Lottery retailer to buy a $10 ticket for the Oct. 29...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation Commit to Major Investment in Bowie State University
Prince George’s County native Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation have committed to joining the Bowie State University Athletics Department in the transformation of the university’s main basketball gym and supporting BSU athletics programs. “We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to students for higher education,...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore reaches 332 homicides in final days of 2022
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was last month when Baltimore once again surpassed 300 homicide for the year. Since then, that total has only grown to now at least 332 homicides so far in 2022. “It's quite tragic whenever you have a loss of life,” said Rev. Al Hathaway, reflecting...
Baltimore Boxer Gervonta Davis Jailed For Domestic Violence Beating Days Before Next Fight
Baltimore native Gervonta Davis was arrested in Florida and is behind bars after being jailed for a domestic incident in Parkland, according to the Broward County Sheriff. Davis, 28, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and charged with battery causing bodily harm and he was remanded into custody at the Broward County's Main Jail Bureau in Fort Lauderdale following his initial court appearance on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in Baltimore
Baltimore is a city full of hidden gems, and you don’t have to look far for a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you’re looking for an affordable bite or something a bit more upscale, these three pizzerias will surely hit the spot.
Wbaltv.com
New food hall, The Mill on North, to bring more food options to west Baltimore
A new food hall will bring more food options to west Baltimore. A group of Baltimore-based restaurants will soon come together under one roof in west Baltimore's first food hall. The Mill on North will open in 2023 near Coppin State University with food vendors and a community space for music and art.
Baltimore woman wins second-highest prize from 'Lady Luck' scratch-off
A Baltimore woman has won $250,000 thanks to the 'Lady Luck' scratch-off ticket. The prize is the second-highest from the scratcher.
Wbaltv.com
Roggenart bakery to open 2 new locations in 2023
COLUMBIA, Md. — Milk, butter and eggs -- these simple and increasingly expensive food staples are the driving force behind plans by co-owners Nem Popov and Brody Tennant to expand Roggenart European Bakery, Bistro & Cafe to two more locations in greater Baltimore. The Howard County bakery chain --...
tigerdroppings.com
Washington Commanders Are Choosing Between These 2 New Mascots
Apparently, the Washington Commanders are adding a mascot to their rebrand and its down to two options...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: $690,000 Multi-Match Jackpot-Winning Ticket Sold in Mount Airy
(As part of our reporting on news in Montgomery County and surrounding communities we sometimes come across happenings, new restaurant brands, and other businesses entering or expanding the wider D.C. Metropolitan area or other areas nearby. While they may not be in Montgomery County, we believe some readers might find this kind of news interesting.)
foxbaltimore.com
From Harborplace to Mondawmin, Baltimore filmmaker profiles "dead malls" across the U.S.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's a passion project for Baltimore-based filmmaker, Salvatore Amadeo -- making videos and documentaries about the decline of shopping malls across the country. Short films about "dead malls" from South Carolina to Massachusetts to Ohio can all be viewed on his YouTube page. Here in Maryland,...
Wbaltv.com
West Baltimore's Clarice Patterson celebrated on her 110th birthday
Sunday will mark a new year, but Thursday marked 110 years for a west Baltimore resident. Clarice Patterson has lived in her west Baltimore home for 73 years, and although she's not as verbal as she used to be, she's just as feisty -- and more loved than ever before.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County man is Maryland’s newest Powerball millionaire
CATONSVILLE, MD—A Baltimore County man who enjoys playing many of the Maryland Lottery’s games and indulges in them often was chasing the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on November 7 when a lucky ticket came his way. Although the Catonsville resident missed the massive jackpot by one number,...
wypr.org
A New Deal summit for Black men?
(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
