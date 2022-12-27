Read full article on original website
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicated
This Houston entertainer is giving away millions
Search for Mark Hoover, Robbery Suspect Near FM 1960
Do You Own a Nonprofit in Houston? Inspire Change Grant Fund Awards $400,000 to Local Programs
Mother suing for $10 million after argument with gas station customer leads to son being shot multiple times
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicated
A local car dealership is being sued after it allowed one of its employees to borrow a truck and drive it home. That employee ended up hitting and killing a pedestrian, just blocks away from the car dealership.
Click2Houston.com
Man in his 90s hit, killed while walking in parking lot in NE Houston, police say
TOMBALL, Texas – A man has died after he was reportedly hit by a vehicle while in a Kroger parking lot on Friday. According to the Tomball Police Department, the incident happened at 14060 FM 2920 on the Tomball Parkway. Captain Patin with Tomball PD says the man, who...
Click2Houston.com
HPD officer strikes, kills pedestrian on East Freeway, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they said an officer struck and killed a pedestrian on the East Freeway early Friday. Officers responded to reports of an auto-pedestrian crash on I-10 inbound near Wayside Drive. According to police, an HPD officer traveling westbound on the East Freeway feeder...
fox26houston.com
Houston PD officer hits, kills pedestrian with cruiser on East Fwy
HOUSTON - A man died overnight Friday after officials said a Houston PD officer struck him with their patrol unit while responding to a call. It happened around 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes in the 7300 block of East Freeway. We're told the officer was on duty at the...
Traffic alert: Major crash shuts down Eastex Freeway heading outbound
HOUSTON — The Eastex Freeway is closed heading outbound due to a major crash near Parker this morning, according to the Houston Police Department. According to Houston Transtar, this happened at 5:22 a.m. and involves two vehicles. KHOU 11 traffic expert Jennifer Reyna said drivers should exit and take...
Click2Houston.com
1 injured, 2 arrested after attempted robbery, shooting in north Harris County, authorities say
A man has been taken to the hospital after he was shot near a METRO bus stop on Friday. The Houston Police Department says the call came in at 12:10 p.m for a shooting on Deerfield Street near Fulton. According to METRO officials, the victim was at a nearby cellphone...
Click2Houston.com
1 dead after shooting possibly involving married couple in east Harris County, sheriff says
An investigation is underway after a man was shot during a possible domestic dispute in east Harris County, according to the sheriff’s department. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 14600 block of Longview around 5:30 p.m. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting possibly involved a married...
KHOU
Sheriff Gonzalez gives update after 2 killed, 2 injured in NE Harris County shooting
The sheriff believes the shooting resulted from an altercation that happened somewhere else. No suspects are in custody.
fox26houston.com
2 dead, 2 others hospitalized after shooting in northeaeast Harris County
HUMBLE, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County, where four people were hit, two of whom are dead. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, via Twitter, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Park Square Ln. in Humble.
Click2Houston.com
Scooter theft caught on camera in east downtown
HOUSTON – A small business in east Downtown is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men caught on camera stealing scooters outside his shop. The total of two scooters, worth $3,500 each, were taken on Wednesday at about 5 a.m. according to Kenneth Schlein the owner of EADO Glass and Smoke.
Father and son charged after 18-year-old woman found dead in San Jacinto County, deputies say
While it is unclear how the 18-year-old died, deputies described the scene as a "gruesome crime." An autopsy is being conducted.
Get paid $40 to tell TxDOT about trouble spots on Houston roads
HOUSTON — We all could use a little extra cash after the holidays. How about getting paid to weigh in on how TxDOT could improve our roadways?. From rush hour traffic to ongoing construction, driving in Houston can be frustrating. It’s a topic Houstonians have a lot of opinions on.
Mom shoots stranger who broke into her car with her kids inside during Family Dollar run, HPD says
HPD said the mother went on a quick run to the Family Dollar, leaving her three children inside the car, only to come back outside and find a woman she did not know in her vehicle. That's when the shooting allegedly unfolded.
KHOU
Woman shot on METRORail train in SE Houston, police say
According to police, the woman was shot on the train and the shooter is not in custody. There continues to be an active search for the gunman.
Car owner opens fire at person trying to take vehicle, deputies say
The shooting took place just as the armed victim was inside a check-cashing place in northwest Harris County on Thursday night.
2 masked suspects shoot man during carjacking on Houston's southside, police say
The suspects got away with the man's Toyota sedan, police said. The victim flagged down a Metro bus driver and was able to wait on the bus until an ambulance arrived.
Click2Houston.com
SE Houston warehouse catches fire twice in a single day, HFD says
A warehouse caught fire twice in a 12-hour period. Around 12 p.m. on Wednesday firefighters responded to a warehouse fire in southeast Houston, near William P. Hobby Airport and the Gulf Freeway. About 12 hours later, firefighters were called back to the warehouse to put out another fire. Firefighters observed...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted in aggravated robbery of 69-year-old man: Houston police
HOUSTON – One mas was arrested and and another is wanted for a violent robbery that left a 69-year-old man with a broken nose. On Dec. 5, at around 11:45 am, a 69-year-old man walked out of a convenience store located in the 1000 block of Booth, in Houston. The man told police he was approached by several males, who began to assault him and then kicked him several times after he fell to the ground. The suspects then took his wallet and cash and then left the location in different vehicles.
'I feel blank': Mom of shooting victim says authorities knew about threats her family was receiving
As the surviving son fights for his life, his mother is expressing frustration with authorities, whom she claims knew that her loved ones were being threatened.
Woman, 19, shot and killed while taking down Christmas decorations, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed Thursday in the Crosby area. She has been identified as Marissa Dikeman, 19. The man charged in connection to the shooting, Cayman Wilson, 17, was her coworker. He has been charged with manslaughter. The shooting happened just before...
