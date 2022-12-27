ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

HPD officer strikes, kills pedestrian on East Freeway, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they said an officer struck and killed a pedestrian on the East Freeway early Friday. Officers responded to reports of an auto-pedestrian crash on I-10 inbound near Wayside Drive. According to police, an HPD officer traveling westbound on the East Freeway feeder...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2 dead, 2 others hospitalized after shooting in northeaeast Harris County

HUMBLE, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County, where four people were hit, two of whom are dead. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, via Twitter, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Park Square Ln. in Humble.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Scooter theft caught on camera in east downtown

HOUSTON – A small business in east Downtown is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men caught on camera stealing scooters outside his shop. The total of two scooters, worth $3,500 each, were taken on Wednesday at about 5 a.m. according to Kenneth Schlein the owner of EADO Glass and Smoke.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

SE Houston warehouse catches fire twice in a single day, HFD says

A warehouse caught fire twice in a 12-hour period. Around 12 p.m. on Wednesday firefighters responded to a warehouse fire in southeast Houston, near William P. Hobby Airport and the Gulf Freeway. About 12 hours later, firefighters were called back to the warehouse to put out another fire. Firefighters observed...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Suspect wanted in aggravated robbery of 69-year-old man: Houston police

HOUSTON – One mas was arrested and and another is wanted for a violent robbery that left a 69-year-old man with a broken nose. On Dec. 5, at around 11:45 am, a 69-year-old man walked out of a convenience store located in the 1000 block of Booth, in Houston. The man told police he was approached by several males, who began to assault him and then kicked him several times after he fell to the ground. The suspects then took his wallet and cash and then left the location in different vehicles.
HOUSTON, TX

